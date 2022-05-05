Radon Announces New 170mm Deft eMTB

The Deft is the latest addition to Radon's eMTB lineup, a long-travel, Bosch-powered machine with a 750 Wh battery. According to Radon, they wanted a bike that could handle rough, chunky terrain while still remaining maneuverable on tighter sections of trail (hence the name). That may be a little bit of a stretch considering the 29” wheels and relatively long chainstays, but I'll refrain from making too many assumptions until I actually ride one.



The new models all have 170mm of travel front and rear, and are powered by Bosch's Performance Line CX motor. The motor puts out 85 Nm of torque, and provides up to 340% pedaling assistance, whisking riders up the trail for lap after lap.

Radon Deft Details

• 170mm travel

• 29" wheels

• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm

• Bosch Performance Line CX motor

• 750 Wh battery

• 64.6-degree head angle

• Sizes: M, L, XL

• Price: €4,369 - €5713

• radon-bikes.de

Details

Geometry

Models and Specifications

Deft 8.0 / €4,369

Fork: Fox 36 Performance, FIT GRIP

Shock: Fox Float X Performance

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore shifter, cassette; XT derailleur

Brakes: Magura MT5

Wheels: SUNringlé Düroc SD37

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II, EXO

Seatpost: RADON Competition Dropper



Deft 9.0 / €5,041

Fork: Fox 38 Performance Elite

Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle shifter, GX cassette & derailleur

Brakes: Magura MT5

Wheels: SUNringlé Düroc SD37

Tires: Maxxis Assegai / DHR II, EXO+

Seatpost: RADON Competition Dropper



Deft 10.0 / €5713

Fork: Fox 38 Factory

Drivetrain: SRAM GX shifter, cassette, XO1 derailleur

Brakes: Magura MT7

Wheels: Newmen Evolution SL

Tires: Maxxis Assegai / DHR II, EXO+

Seatpost: Fox Transfer Factory



It's the Deft's price tag that really makes it stand out from the crowd – the base model Deft 8.0 is €4,369, followed by the 9.0 at €5041 and the top-of-the line 10.0 model at €5713. Those prices are impressive, especially considering that the bikes all have a carbon front triangle and aluminum swingarm, and a 750 Wh battery.The Deft's frame design is very similar to Radon's 140 / 160mm Render, with a trunnion mount shock attached to struts that run between the top and downtubes. It's reminiscent of the previous generation Specialized Enduro frame shape, which isn't a bad thing. The design leaves just enough room to fit a water bottle inside the front triangle, although the kinked seat tube may make it difficult for some riders to run longer travel dropper posts.I would really like to meet the person who's been pushing the 'cables routed through the headset' design – there have been far too many bikes released this season that use a variation of what's seen on the Deft. Yes, it looks clean, but it also makes it easier for water to get into the frame, and makes replacing the upper headset bearing more of a hassle than it needs to be.Other details include a universal derailleur hanger, and an integrated speed sensor at the rear dropout. The battery can be charged while it's on the bike via the port on the non-driveside, or it can be removed after first unlatching the rubber strap that secures the protective cover to the frame.The Deft is available in three sizes - M, L, and XL, all with 29" wheels front and back. That larger rear wheel is likely part of the reason for the Deft's 459mm chainstay length - there simply isn't enough room to go much shorter. That number is on the longer side, but it's not unheard of for a long travel electric 29er. For comparison, the Norco Range VLT has 462mm chainstays, and the Transition Repeaster has 455mm chainstays.The reach numbers aren't wildly long, ranging from 455 on the medium up to 485mm on the XL. The head angle is 64.6-degrees, which is a little steeper than we're used to seeing on a bike with 170mm of travel. Radon did mention wanting to make sure the Deft was more playful, and a head angle that isn't super slack can help speed up a bike's front end handling.The Deft 8.0 and 9.0 are slated to be available in August, and the 10.0 should be available in October 2022.