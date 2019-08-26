Radon Announces Revised Slide Trail Lineup for 2020

Aug 26, 2019
by RADON-BIKES  

PRESS RELEASE: Radon Bikes

After its first model-year, we've updated our 29" Trail / Enduro bike the SLIDE TRAIL. There are three different versions which all have the same hybrid-frame made from a carbon front triangle and an aluminum rear frame.

It features 140mm of travel. The Slide Trail is available in four different sizes with reach-numbers from 428mm in size S (16") up to 481mm in size XL (22").

Three versions: 8.0 / 9.0 / 10.0
Four sizes: S (16”) / M (18”) / L (20”) / XL (22”)
Front: 150mm travel
Rear: 140mm travel
29” wheels
Carbon front triangle
Aluminum rear triangle
Flip Chip enables two different geometry-settings >
Headangle 65,6° / 66,6°
Seatangle 75,5° / 76,5°
BB-drop -25mm / -11mm

Prices: 8.0 > 2.499€ / 9.0 > 2.999€ / 10.0 > 3.799€

RADON SLIDE 10.0 – 3.799€ / 13,90kg

Specs:
Fox 36 Float Factory, FIT GRIP2, Kashima 150mm
Fox Float DPX2 Factory, LV, EVOL. 140mm
NewMen SL A30, 30mm
SRAM G2 RSC (200/180)
SRAM X1 Carbon, 12-Speed, 30T⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SRAM X01 Eagle, 12-Speed⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SRAM GX Eagle, 10-50, 12-Speed⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
MRP 1X chainguide ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Turbine R bar, 780mm, 20mm rise⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Turbine R stem, 50mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Fox Transfer Factory, 125 (S) / 150mm (M/L/XL)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SDG Radar saddle⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHF Skinwall Dual, EXO, TR, 29" x 2.5" WT⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHR II Skinwall Dual, EXO, TR, 29" x 2.4" WT



RADON SLIDE 9.0 – 2.999€ / 14.30kg

Specs:⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Fox 36 Float Performance Elite, FIT GRIP2, 150mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite, LV, EVOL. 140mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
DT Swiss M1700 Spline, 30mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Magura MT5 (203/180)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Shimano SLX FC-M7100, 12-Speed, 30T⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Shimano XT RD-M8100-SGS, 12-Speed⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Shimano SLX, CS-M7100, 10-51, 12-Speed⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
MRP 1X chainguide ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Æffect R bar, 760mm, 20mm rise⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Æffect R stem, 50mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SDG Tellis dropper, 125 (S) / 150mm (M/L/XL)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SDG Radar saddle⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHF 3C, Maxxterra, EXO+, TR, 29" x 2.5" WT⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHR II 3C, Maxxterra, EXO+, TR, 29" x 2.4" WT⠀⠀



RADON SLIDE TRAIL 8.0 – 2.499€ / 14.20kg

Specs:⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Rockshox Revelation RC, 150mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Rockshox Deluxe Select+, 140mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
DT Swiss M1900 Spline, 30mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Magura MT5, 203/180⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Sram X1 Eagle crank, 30T⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Sram NX Eagle, 11-50⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
MRP 1X chainguide⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Aeffect bar, 760mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Aeffect stem, 50mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
RADON Dropper, 125 (S) / 150mm (M/L/XL)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SDG Radar saddle⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHF, Skinwall Dual, EXO, TR, 29" x 2.5 WT⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHR, Skinwall Dual, EXO, TR, 29" x 2.4 WT⠀


Geometry:

Size S (16")

Size S

Size M (18")

Size M

Size L (20")

Size L

Size XL (22")

Size XL


All bikes will be available in September at www.radon-bikes.de.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

16 Comments

  • + 12
 Why does the head tube look like that? I thought it must have adjustable reach, but it doesn’t say anything about that.
  • + 3
 it got beat up by all the e bikes and has a swollen nose now
  • + 5
 The middle spec'd bike is quite the deal. M1700's and a Fox 36 with a carbon frame to boot. Me likey
  • + 1
 too bad they don't ship to the usa. wonder if you could use a freight forwarder...
  • + 1
 @shredddr: Who is selling these bikes? Did you find out?
  • + 1
 I dunno, after watching the video where AvE fixed a pretty poorly made pivot bolt that was sheared in action, I'm not so impressed with Radon's quality (link to video for those interested: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHiUautKMO0)
  • + 1
 And that is a concise, informative press release. No 8000 word essay crammed with meaningless buzzwords, no superlatives, no acronyms simply for the sake of acronyms, and no new standards being trumpeted about. Nice looking and specced bikes too.
  • + 2
 Would love to ride the yellow one!!
  • + 1
 I get they take "model number" quite literally! Sick looking bikes, for sure!
  • + 2
 Always love seeing tanwalls, looks so good on that black frame
  • + 1
 this is an aesthetically pleasing bicycle that i would like to put between my legs
  • + 1
 LMAO!! I would as well. I would like one please. Smile
  • + 2
 We need these in America...
  • + 1
 another bike. awesome
  • + 0
 looks like they stole their reach numbers from Ibis back in 2014
  • - 3
 really fugly...

