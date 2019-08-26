Radon Announces Revised Slide Trail Lineup for 2020

PRESS RELEASE: Radon Bikes
After its first model-year, we've updated our 29" Trail / Enduro bike the SLIDE TRAIL. There are three different versions which all have the same hybrid-frame made from a carbon front triangle and an aluminum rear frame.
It features 140mm of travel. The Slide Trail is available in four different sizes with reach-numbers from 428mm in size S (16") up to 481mm in size XL (22").Three versions:
8.0 / 9.0 / 10.0Four sizes:
S (16”) / M (18”) / L (20”) / XL (22”)Front:
150mm travelRear:
140mm travel
29” wheels
Carbon front triangle
Aluminum rear triangle
Flip Chip enables two different geometry-settings >
Headangle 65,6° / 66,6°
Seatangle 75,5° / 76,5°
BB-drop -25mm / -11mmPrices:
8.0 > 2.499€ / 9.0 > 2.999€ / 10.0 > 3.799€RADON SLIDE 10.0 – 3.799€ / 13,90kg Specs:
Fox 36 Float Factory, FIT GRIP2, Kashima 150mm
Fox Float DPX2 Factory, LV, EVOL. 140mm
NewMen SL A30, 30mm
SRAM G2 RSC (200/180)
SRAM X1 Carbon, 12-Speed, 30T⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SRAM X01 Eagle, 12-Speed⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SRAM GX Eagle, 10-50, 12-Speed⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
MRP 1X chainguide ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Turbine R bar, 780mm, 20mm rise⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Turbine R stem, 50mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Fox Transfer Factory, 125 (S) / 150mm (M/L/XL)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SDG Radar saddle⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHF Skinwall Dual, EXO, TR, 29" x 2.5" WT⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHR II Skinwall Dual, EXO, TR, 29" x 2.4" WTRADON SLIDE 9.0 – 2.999€ / 14.30kgSpecs:⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Fox 36 Float Performance Elite, FIT GRIP2, 150mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite, LV, EVOL. 140mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
DT Swiss M1700 Spline, 30mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Magura MT5 (203/180)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Shimano SLX FC-M7100, 12-Speed, 30T⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Shimano XT RD-M8100-SGS, 12-Speed⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Shimano SLX, CS-M7100, 10-51, 12-Speed⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
MRP 1X chainguide ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Æffect R bar, 760mm, 20mm rise⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Æffect R stem, 50mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SDG Tellis dropper, 125 (S) / 150mm (M/L/XL)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SDG Radar saddle⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHF 3C, Maxxterra, EXO+, TR, 29" x 2.5" WT⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHR II 3C, Maxxterra, EXO+, TR, 29" x 2.4" WT⠀⠀ RADON SLIDE TRAIL 8.0 – 2.499€ / 14.20kgSpecs:⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Rockshox Revelation RC, 150mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Rockshox Deluxe Select+, 140mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
DT Swiss M1900 Spline, 30mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Magura MT5, 203/180⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Sram X1 Eagle crank, 30T⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Sram NX Eagle, 11-50⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
MRP 1X chainguide⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Aeffect bar, 760mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Race Face Aeffect stem, 50mm⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
RADON Dropper, 125 (S) / 150mm (M/L/XL)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
SDG Radar saddle⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHF, Skinwall Dual, EXO, TR, 29" x 2.5 WT⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Maxxis Minion DHR, Skinwall Dual, EXO, TR, 29" x 2.4 WT⠀ Geometry:
Size S (16")
Size M (18")
Size L (20")
Size XL (22")
All bikes will be available in September at www.radon-bikes.de
