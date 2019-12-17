Radon Release New Render eMTB





Radon have announced the details of their new Render eMTB today. The Render will be available in four different models starting at 3.999€ for the 8.0 up to the 10.0 HD that will sell for 6.499€. All models feature a carbon front triangle, 29" wheels, will clear a 2.6" tire, and are available in sizes M, L, and XL.



The Render 8.0, 9.0, and 10.0 models have 150mm of travel up front and then 140mm in the rear. The Render 10.0HD features 160mm of travel up front with 140mm in the rear.





Render Details



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm (f) (160mm 10.0HD)

• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm

• 65-degree head angle, 75.5-degree seat angle

• 458mm chainstays

• Sizes: M, L, XL

• 3.999€ - 6.499€

• Bosh Performance Gen4 motor, 625 Wh detachable battery

