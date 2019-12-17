Radon Release New Render eMTB

Dec 17, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  



Radon have announced the details of their new Render eMTB today. The Render will be available in four different models starting at 3.999€ for the 8.0 up to the 10.0 HD that will sell for 6.499€. All models feature a carbon front triangle, 29" wheels, will clear a 2.6" tire, and are available in sizes M, L, and XL.

The Render 8.0, 9.0, and 10.0 models have 150mm of travel up front and then 140mm in the rear. The Render 10.0HD features 160mm of travel up front with 140mm in the rear.

Render Details

• Wheelsize: 29"
• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm (f) (160mm 10.0HD)
• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm
• 65-degree head angle, 75.5-degree seat angle
• 458mm chainstays
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• 3.999€ - 6.499€
• Bosh Performance Gen4 motor, 625 Wh detachable battery
• Sold through www.bike-discount.de





Render 8.0


Fork RockShox Lyrik Select RC, 150mm
Shock RockShox Deluxe Select
Wheels Alex MD 30
Drivetrain SRAM SX/NX
Finishing kit Magura MT Trail Brakes / Radon Dropper / RaceFace Stem-Bars
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.4 / Minion DHR II 2.4 Skinwall
Price: 3.999€


Render 9.0


Fork Fox Rythym 36, 150mm
Shock Fox Float DPX2, Performance EVOL
Wheels DT H 1900
Drivetrain SLX - XT / E13 Crank
Finishing kit Shimano XT Brakes / Radon Dropper / RaceFace Stem-Bars
Tires Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6 / Hans Dampf 2.6
Price: 4.799€


Render 10.0


Fork RockShox Pike Ultimate, 150mm
Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Wheels DT H 1700
Drivetrain SRAM X01 Eagle / E13 Crank
Finishing kit SRAM G2 Brakes / SDG Dropper / RaceFace Stem-Bars
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5WT / Minion DHR II 2.4 WT
Price: 5.499€



Render 10.0 - HD


Fork Fox 36 Float Factory GRIP2, 160mm
Shock Fox Float DPX2 EVOL
Wheels DT HX 1501
Drivetrain SRAM X01 Eagle/AXS / E13 Crank
Finishing kit Magura MT7 Brakes / Fox Transfer Dropper / RaceFace Stem-Bars
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.4 / Minion DHR II 2.4 Skinwall
Price: 5.499€







For more info: www.radon-bikes.de

