Radon Factory Racing: The Best of Two Worlds - Video

Jul 19, 2017 at 22:00
Jul 19, 2017
by Joost Wichman  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

The Best of 2 Worlds - Radon Factory Racing

by RadonFactoryRacing
Views: 319    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


In 2017 Radon Bikes started a new MTB World Cup Racing project. Well… two new projects, in the form of two teams.

The Radon Bikes World Cup set-up is one of a kind. It’s the only set-up on the circuit with an XC team and a DH Team under one big roof. Both teams, the Radon Factory XC and DH, are linked to each-other by the big mama in the middle, Radon Bikes.

Credits Irmo Keizer

Lenzerheide was the first dual World Cup event of the season where both teams worked together under one roof.


Credits Irmo Keizer

On the left side of the pit, DH mechanics were working on the Swoop200 DH machine.


Credits Irmo Keizer

As on the other side, the XC mechanics were preparing the super light Jealous XC for racing.


Credits Irmo Keizer

At the same time, coffee was being served in the center part of the team area.


[PI=14956168 size=l0 align=c]It was amazing to see that riders as Manon Carpenter (DH) and Mathias Flückiger (XC), who come from completely different worlds, got more and more respect for each other over the weekend, trying to learn from another, and motivate one another. [/PI]

Radon Factory Racing The Best of 2 Worlds - Video

Mathias even showed some DH influence.


Enjoy our cross-over video! Welcome to the world of Radon Bikes Factory Racing.

www.radon-bikes.com

Photo credits: Irmo Keizer


MENTIONS: @RadonFactoryRacing
Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V3
142256 views
Make Enduro Great Again - Video
60422 views
Mavic Deemax - Return of the King?
54846 views
Push ACS-3 Coil Spring Conversion Kit - First Look
49389 views
What if You Could Design Your Dream Bike? - Pinkbike Poll
47834 views
From the Top: David Turner
47724 views
Commencal Supreme SX - 180mm All-Mountain Bike With HPP Suspension System
40256 views
Whyte S-150 Carbon RS - Review
36363 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027848
Mobile Version of Website