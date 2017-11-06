Press Release: Radon product News 2018









JAB, the new all-purpose weapon - with the quickness and precision once shown by the worlds greatest boxing champion. A design that polarises. Technically state-of-the-art. A bike that takes you to new places and keeps your fellow combatants at a distance.







The classic enduro SLIDE CARBON 160 raised gloomy looks from the competition when it was launched in 2014. It had a brand new geometry, exceptional performance, and delighted customers on the trail. Our team riders also achieved numerous podium positions and wins on the bike. And the SLIDE CARBON 160 received best marks in many comparison tests to make it a showpiece model in the enduro scene. Under the motto of “Making the best even better”, the SLIDE CARBON 160 was then the inspiration behind the development of the JAB. State-of-the-art geometry, enhanced details and a new type of design make the JAB a worthy successor – to continue the story of success.







The JAB doesn't know understatement. It has the combative contours of a stealth bomber combined with the breathtaking proportions of an Italian sports car. Uncompromising innovation and design – the JAB demonstrates what is now possible when technology and design come together.











DESIGN



Do you want to be the trail leader of the pack? The JAB embodies the supremacy of a fighter jet with the speed of a precision weapon. Design highlights are evident also in the detail: concealed Horst link suspension, precision protected stays, e-mount chip, and a look as if cast from a single mold. This is what you’ve been waiting for!











GEOMETRY



“Higher, faster, farther” is the cry to get you to give everything to remain in racing mode. You can’t help but become an adrenaline-driven combat drone blazing towards the finish line in a frenzy of speed.

The JAB’s extended wheelbase, shallow headtube angle, and low bottom bracket give a ride smooth enough for you to keep delivering – stage after stage and under the toughest of conditions. And the maneuverability required for technical stages is provided by short chainstays. The choice is yours! A flip chip lets you choose two settings: the seat/head tube angle and bottom-bracket height can be varied as required – the JAB is our best ever enduro.











TECHNOLOGY



“Making our best enduro even better” – this is the challenge that kept our development team busy. Since 2014, the SLIDE CARBON 160 has won numerous comparison tests, received fantastic scores, and regularly occupied the podium at races. The most recent highlight was the EWS (Enduro-World-Series) title by our team racer Raphaela Richter.

We know what’s needed to get a potent racer to succeed on the world’s racetracks. A balanced geometry for ride smoothness across fast and rough trails, as well as a lightweight, extremely stiff CFK frame that copes with everything while fusing bike and rider into a single unit. The JAB remains true to these strengths and impresses with an innovative design to make it predestined for success.







FLIP CHIP



Belting downhill or battling uphill prior to a descent? The choice is yours! Thanks to the flip chip, you can choose two settings: the seat/head tube angle and bottom-bracket height can be varied as required – the JAB is our best ever enduro.







E-MOUNT CHIP



Single-ring cranks are now dominant. They have major advantages and the gear range from large cassettes will impress any rider type. But you still want 2-rings? No problem. The JAB has an e-mount for a front derailleur to give an elegant setup thanks to side swing and internal cable routing.







TRUNNION MOUNT



Greater travel and shorter installation lengths make the benefits of the new trunnion mount obvious - so it was incorporated early on in the development of the JAB frame. Less wear because a friction bearing is no longer needed, a suspension mounting reduced by 25mm and a wider support speak for themselves.







FRAME PROTECTION



When used as intended, even the most beautiful bikes will not be spared from scrapes and grazes. So it is vital to protect the sensitive points on the frame. We have given the JAB a permanently fixed down-tube protector made from a high-strength composite material which smoothly integrates into the combative look of the frame. The chainstays have dual-sided heel protection. The top of the chainstay on the chain side is also protected against chain slap.







FEATURES:



PIGGY BACK



The recess in the down tube means the JAB frame has enough space for dampers with a piggy-back cylinder.



INTERNAL CABLE ROUTING



This Is now considered to be the norm in modern frame engineering. We use a new type of cable inlet to minimise unnecessary cable rattling. And cable replacement is quick and simple.



CONCEALED BEARING



To get the perfect look down to the detail, we revised the Horst link and main bearing design. We have been able to give the mounting points a concealed stealth look by using a newly developed assembly.



PRESS FIT



Press fit bottom brackets are known for reliable performance. In carbon frames, they enable low weights to be achieved thanks to the absence of sleeves and bonded joints.



BOOST



The new standard in the MTB segment already won us over in when developing the JEALOUS. The larger widths give the JAB more performance and an extra portion of stiffness for frames, wheels and drive units.







What’s the use of a perfect frame without the right equipment? To make sure everybody can enjoy the JAB, we have a generous range of equipment to give you the perfect match. Unbeatable prices also mean you won’t have to break the bank. You get a choice of three models. The JAB entry model is available for just €3,599 and the top of the range model for €4,999.











The story of success continues: the JEALOUS AL builds on the achievements of its carbon fiber brother, the JEALOUS.

Using the same geometry, the JEALOUS AL is crying out for the same, technically demanding XC courses. The shallow head tube angle, the long front with 100mm of travel and a shorter rear section ensures full control across challenging terrain. Size Split gives you the choice between 27.5“ or 29“ wheels so you’ll be best prepared for the racecourse – while also attracting envious looks!







DESIGN



Futuristic styling, a distinctive frame shape, and a look to get you noticed on the trail. We based the JEALOUS AL styling on its carbon version, and thanks to new production techniques in frame construction, we've been able to develop one of the most modern high-end aluminum frames on the market.







Based on the JEALOUS CARBON, the aluminum version also has distinctive design elements to make the competition green with envy. Hydroforming enables new types of tube engineering and high levels of stiffness. Not to neglect comfort, we have given the JEALOUS AL seat stays that flex slightly, and variable wall thicknesses achieve low frame weights.







E-MOUNT



Single or double chainrings – the choice is yours. The double ring option involves installation of a side-swing front derailleur with tidy cable routing and easy operation to give maximum shifting performance. Do you want to ride with a single ring? Then use the mounting for a chain device – chain drops then become a thing of the past!



INTERNAL CABLE ROUTING



An end to rattling cables when riding over rocky terrain. Cables to the front and rear derailleurs and to the dropper post are routed through the frame to give a tidy look.



TOP-TUBE DESIGN



We remain loyal to the carbon version styling and, thanks to hydroforming, have been able to give the aluminum brother the distinctive top tube which not only looks good but also benefits stiffness levels.



BOOST



The new standard in the MTB segment already won us over when developing the JEALOUS. The larger widths also give the JEALOUS AL more performance and an extra portion of stiffness to frames, wheels and drive units.











The Size Split concept we launched in 2017 is also available for the JEALOUS AL. We intentionally forego frame sizes 20” and 22” for 27.5” models, and the smallest frame size of 16” for the 29” models. The Size Split options enable us to guarantee the best possible performance by perfectly matching rider height and inside leg measurements to wheel size.

Do you want a bike with maneuverability and agility? Or do you prefer the best possible touring performance? Size Split gives you the choice!







“Back to the roots” – a hardtail with state-of-the-art technology paired with 130 mm front suspension travel. In 2018, the CRAGGER stands for trail surfing pure!

Our new flow machine is known as the CRAGGER and is especially suited to proper trail surfing. With an adjustable dropper seatpost and an 11-speed drivetrain, you’ll confidently conquer summits. And with the wide handlebars and 130 mm at the front, you'll run amok on downhills.

A low stand-over height and internal cable routing invite you to trigger a low dropper setting for downhill surfing while permitting maximum pump action as you ride the waves. 27.5” wheels mean literally nothing stands in your way to having your own back-to-the-roots experience.







DESIGN



The CRAGGER’s distinctive styling puts it alongside its JEALOUS and SLUSH hardtail brothers. The sweep of the CRAGGER'S down tube refutes the claim that rounded tubes cannot be used together with a sharp-edged top tube. A low stand-over height and internal cable routing invite you to trigger a low dropper setting for downhill surfing while permitting maximum pump action as you ride the waves.















FEATURES:



A high-strength 7071 aluminum frame and a press fit bottom bracket provide both maximum durability and low weight. If the going is to get tough, a chain device can be installed on the ISCG mounts to give the chain whiplash protection.

Cables and hydraulic lines for a stealth dropper post are internally routed so you'll have no excuses for dismounting before an uphill. Maximum control is provided by a high and long front in the form of a very stiff, tapered head tube which securely holds the 130mm forks while delivering the feedback you need.

A special yoke gives the CRAGGER high stiffness levels guaranteeing the precision needed when riding trails. A further feature is the option of using a range of current MTB tires up to widths of 2.8”, made possible by the bike’s wider design and recesses.











With the RADON SLUSH, we make a return to the world of dirt jumps and 4X tracks. Do you like turning circles in the air, pumping through every wave until you’re dizzy with delight? Then we have the right guided trajectory for you. The brand new SLUSH unites playful handling and safety which you can use to stylishly collect air miles for your favorite airline.







FRAME



Time in the air and 4X missions require lightweight, playful and robust frames which can cope with stress while looking good.

Ultra-lightweight and very stiff 6061 aluminum has already been used by NASA to launch manned flying objects into the sky. So why don’t you and your crew do the same?



TOP TUBE



Like its hardtail brother, the SLUSH can flex its muscles and show who’s boss with its edgier side. The extended top tube not only looks good, it also gives the frame an extra portion of (pressure) stability.



HEAD TUBE



A tapered head tube delivers especially high stiffness and keeps the 100mm forks in place. So you’ll have no excuses for not taking the next jump.



REAR SECTION



Keep it simple, stupid. To get the maximum from the time you spend in the air requires a short rear section which is still robust enough to dissipate compression forces.

















