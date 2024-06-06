Powered by Outside

Rae Morrison To Retire from Enduro Racing at the End of 2024

Jun 6, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Liv Intrigue LT - photos Henry Jaine Liv
Photo: Henry Jaine / Liv


Rae Morrison has announced on Instagram that she will be stepping away from racing full-time in 2025. The 33-year-old New Zealander did her first EWS races as a privateer in 2014 and 2015 before signing with Lapierre in 2016.

At the end of the 2016 season, she signed with Liv Cycling and this season is her eighth year with the brand.


bigquotesTime for me to step away.

I’m excited to announce that at the end of this season, I’ll be stepping back from full-time World Cup racing.

My first EWS was in 2014, where I got a taste after two rounds. I quit my job and sold everything I owned to return for a full season in 2015, embracing the van life as a privateer. After some good results, I signed my first pro deal, moved to France, and raced the 2016 season for Lapierre. At the end of 2016, I signed with @livcycling and have been with them ever since. I’ve achieved so much, seen amazing venues, met incredible people, and am insanely proud of my career as a racer.

A massive thank you to everyone who’s backed me over the last decade and allowed me to pursue this crazy lifestyle and chase my dreams. It would have been absolutely impossible without you all.

Looking forward to ripping into the last four rounds, kicking off with Leogang here tomorrow.Rae Morrison


We wish Rae all the best in the second half of the season.


Rae Morrison rounding out the top 5
Rae Morrison finished 5th at the season opener in Finale Ligure this year.

Rae Morrison in 11th
Rae Morrison finished 11th in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Rae Morrison


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,419 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
98318 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
91718 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
72418 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
62118 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
54762 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
54572 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
51810 views
Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024
35313 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038610
Mobile Version of Website