Rae Morrison To Retire from Enduro Racing at the End of 2024

Time for me to step away.



I’m excited to announce that at the end of this season, I’ll be stepping back from full-time World Cup racing.



My first EWS was in 2014, where I got a taste after two rounds. I quit my job and sold everything I owned to return for a full season in 2015, embracing the van life as a privateer. After some good results, I signed my first pro deal, moved to France, and raced the 2016 season for Lapierre. At the end of 2016, I signed with @livcycling and have been with them ever since. I’ve achieved so much, seen amazing venues, met incredible people, and am insanely proud of my career as a racer.



A massive thank you to everyone who’s backed me over the last decade and allowed me to pursue this crazy lifestyle and chase my dreams. It would have been absolutely impossible without you all.



Looking forward to ripping into the last four rounds, kicking off with Leogang here tomorrow. — Rae Morrison