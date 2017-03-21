VIDEOS

Rae Morrison's Journey to Crankworx Rotorua - Video

Mar 21, 2017
by CamelBak  

After a devastating injury last year, Raewyn (Rae) is hoping to bounce back this season, starting with Cranworx Rotorua. Watch as she shreds across trails in her native New Zealand in preparation for the big event.

MENTIONS: @CamelBak


Must Read This Week
YT Nabs the Director of Good Times
81320 views
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
77932 views
Santa Cruz's New Hardtail Costs Under $2,000, Does Either 29'' or 27.5+ Wheels
67735 views
The Interview: Troy Brosnan
53309 views
Matt Hunter Explores Patagonia - Video
50612 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
48867 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
46111 views
Rémi is Ready for Racing - Video
41720 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026922
Mobile Version of Website