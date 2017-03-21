Pinkbike.com
Rae Morrison's Journey to Crankworx Rotorua - Video
Mar 21, 2017
by
CamelBak
After a devastating injury last year, Raewyn (Rae) is hoping to bounce back this season, starting with Cranworx Rotorua. Watch as she shreds across trails in her native New Zealand in preparation for the big event.
MENTIONS
:
@CamelBak
