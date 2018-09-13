Raffle for a Cause: Neko Mulally's World Champs Bike is for the Kids

Bike Details:



YT TUES frame

Fox 40 fork

Fox Float X2 shock

e*thirteen cranks, wheels, chainguide

TRP Quadiem G-Spec brakes

Kogel ceramic bb and wheel bearings

Renthal bars and stem

SDG I-Fly 2.0 YT Mob Gripper Seat and Micro Carbon I-Beam Seat Post

ODI Grips and Number Plate Holder

HT X2 Pedals

Works Components Reach Adjust Headset

SRAM X01 Derailleur and XX1 Chain

Flat Tire Defender System

