Raffle for a Cause: Neko Mulally's World Champs Bike is for the Kids

Another World Champs have come and gone. With it, we saw some incredible bikes and kit, created one off just for the race. Some of the bikes were surely broken, others will stay with the racers or teams as a keepsake... maybe finding their way into a bike shop or other prominent place, while other racers may end up selling their rides or donating them to a good cause.
Neko Mulally has teamed up with Can'd Aid
to do some good with his race bike and kit. When he found out he wasn't going to be able to race Worlds this year due to an injury, he decided that a good way to help out would be to give people the opportunity to end up with a new World Champs ready DH bike, his kit, or custom helmet while raising support and awareness for an organization he believes in and is a part of, Can'd Aid's Treads + Trails program. Can'd Aid is an organization that spun off of Oskar Blues Brewery and was started by some of their former employees as a response to the flooding near Longmont, CO in 2013. The organization donates canned water to communities hit by disasters and has a few other programs including Treads + Trails.
Treads + Trails works to get kids outside and in the outdoors on trails, builds and maintains trails, and donates bikes for low-income kids. Neko has been involved with the organization for some time now - helping with pump track and skills clinics for kids and working to create more awareness for the program. He says that he "hopes that these kids will be able to gain a love and appreciation for the sport of mountain biking" as he has.
Bike Details:
YT TUES frame
Fox 40 fork
Fox Float X2 shock
e*thirteen cranks, wheels, chainguide
TRP Quadiem G-Spec brakes
Kogel ceramic bb and wheel bearings
Renthal bars and stem
SDG I-Fly 2.0 YT Mob Gripper Seat and Micro Carbon I-Beam Seat Post
ODI Grips and Number Plate Holder
HT X2 Pedals
Works Components Reach Adjust Headset
SRAM X01 Derailleur and XX1 Chain
Flat Tire Defender System
For a lot of the kids that benefit from the Treads + Trails program, the bike they get is the first new thing they ever receive. So, check out the bike and kit and then consider getting a ticket for the raffle.
Sure, you may or may not win a bike, helmet, or kit but at least you'll help out some kids...and that's pretty cool.
