Raffle Extended for Colin Meagher, MTB Photographer with ALS

Brook McDonald’s custom Mondraker Summum frame and shock from Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

Chris King Build Kit

Giant Trance 29 2

Yakima's unreleased HangOver 4 Bike rack

Most of a New Bike Day

Good Habit

California Dreaming

DH Upgrade

Get Speedy

Trail Ready

You and the Grom

I'm Faster Than You

Inspirational Reading (10 winners)

The History lesson

How it works:

Wow, the mountain bike community truly showed it's heart for one of our own the last few weeks. As you may have read Mountain Bike Photographer Colin Meagher is battling ALS , so his friends put together a fundraiser to help with medical costs and ALS research. It's a disease without a cure.Colin and family are overwhelmed by the response to the GoFundMe . Thank you to all of you who have donated! Since the fundraiser launched, the organizers have had a few more generous bike friends reach out wanting to donate items to the raffle. So they're extending the raffle by a week. You'll now have until January 11th to donate for a chance to win the awesome prizes below.(the back-up). Brook and his team MS Mondraker wanted to do something special, because he and Colin have worked together, shared tight quarters and made some awesome images since the beginning of Brook's career.- $6800+ valuePivot Mach 6 Carbon FrameFSA - Grid Bar, Stem, Cranks, and WheelsFSA - Flowtron Dropper PostMaxxis - Minion DHF / Aggressor Tire ComboFOX – 36 Fork 160mm 27.5Shimano XT Di2 (Shifter, Chain, Cassette, Derailleur)Shimano XT Brakes (Lever, Caliper, Rotors)- Cannondale Habit 2 ($5,200+ value)- $2500+ valueMarin Gestalt X11Patagonia Dirt Roamer ShortPatagonia Nine Trails JerseyPatagonia Nine Trails PackPatagonia Performance Crew Socks- $4500 valueTrek – Carbon Session 29 Frame/fork – size MTLD Kit (Full Face Helmet, Jersey, and Pants)- $4800+ valueRocky Mountain Carbon Thunderbolt BC Edition FrameFox Transfer Dropper PostSR Suntour Durolux ForkMaxxis Minion DHF / Aggressor Tire ComboRace Face Next R Carbon Cranks and Bar7mesh Callaghan Hoodie & Revo Short- $1400+ ValueCustom Giro One More for Colin DND GloveCustom High Above One More for Colin Custom PackGiro Montaro Mips HelmetGiro Terraduro MidGiro LS Roust JerseyGiro Chrono BaselayerGiro Chrono Expert BibGiro Havoc ShortGiro Merino SocksNuun Hydration (One Month’s Supply)Ibis 738 WheelsetIbis 738 WheelsetIbis Lo-Fi or Hi-Fi Carbon HandlebarSOG PowerPint, Saw, and Terminus XR- $600+ valueGT Performer 20.5 and Performer Jr- $190+ valueSweaterSunrise TeeURL TeeTrailforks socksPinbike hat2019 Calendar- $55 value1-year subscription25th Anniversary bookBike Mag Socks- PricelessSanta Cruz Syndicate (2013-2015) book collectionFor every $10 donated between 12–17–18 and 11:59pm (PST) of 01–10–19, you’ll get one entry into the raffle. $100 = 10 entries (math, bro) The winners will be selected at random. Some prize packs are only available to ship to North America. Winners outside of North America will receive the next available prize pack (or pieces of it). All applicable taxes will be the winner’s responsibilities.