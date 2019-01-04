Raffle Extended for Colin Meagher, MTB Photographer with ALS

Wow, the mountain bike community truly showed it's heart for one of our own the last few weeks. As you may have read Mountain Bike Photographer Colin Meagher is battling ALS
, so his friends put together a fundraiser to help with medical costs and ALS research. It's a disease without a cure.
Colin and family are overwhelmed by the response to the GoFundMe
. Thank you to all of you who have donated! Since the fundraiser launched, the organizers have had a few more generous bike friends reach out wanting to donate items to the raffle. So they're extending the raffle by a week. You'll now have until January 11th to donate for a chance to win the awesome prizes below. Brook McDonald’s custom Mondraker Summum frame and shock from Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
(the back-up). Brook and his team MS Mondraker wanted to do something special, because he and Colin have worked together, shared tight quarters and made some awesome images since the beginning of Brook's career. Chris King Build KitGiant Trance 29 2Yakima's unreleased HangOver 4 Bike rackMost of a New Bike Day
- $6800+ value
Pivot Mach 6 Carbon Frame
FSA - Grid Bar, Stem, Cranks, and Wheels
FSA - Flowtron Dropper Post
Maxxis - Minion DHF / Aggressor Tire Combo
FOX – 36 Fork 160mm 27.5
Shimano XT Di2 (Shifter, Chain, Cassette, Derailleur)
Shimano XT Brakes (Lever, Caliper, Rotors)Good Habit
- Cannondale Habit 2 ($5,200+ value)California Dreaming
- $2500+ value
Marin Gestalt X11
Patagonia Dirt Roamer Short
Patagonia Nine Trails Jersey
Patagonia Nine Trails Pack
Patagonia Performance Crew SocksDH Upgrade
- $4500 value
Trek – Carbon Session 29 Frame/fork – size M
TLD Kit (Full Face Helmet, Jersey, and Pants)Get Speedy
- $4800+ value
Rocky Mountain Carbon Thunderbolt BC Edition Frame
Fox Transfer Dropper Post
SR Suntour Durolux Fork
Maxxis Minion DHF / Aggressor Tire Combo
Race Face Next R Carbon Cranks and Bar
7mesh Callaghan Hoodie & Revo ShortTrail Ready
- $1400+ Value
Custom Giro One More for Colin DND Glove
Custom High Above One More for Colin Custom Pack
Giro Montaro Mips Helmet
Giro Terraduro Mid
Giro LS Roust Jersey
Giro Chrono Baselayer
Giro Chrono Expert Bib
Giro Havoc Short
Giro Merino Socks
Nuun Hydration (One Month’s Supply)
Ibis 738 Wheelset
Ibis Lo-Fi or Hi-Fi Carbon Handlebar
SOG PowerPint, Saw, and Terminus XRYou and the Grom
- $600+ value
GT Performer 20.5 and Performer JrI'm Faster Than You
- $190+ value
Sweater
Sunrise Tee
URL Tee
Trailforks socks
Pinbike hat
2019 CalendarInspirational Reading (10 winners)
- $55 value
1-year subscription
25th Anniversary book
Bike Mag SocksThe History lesson
- Priceless
Santa Cruz Syndicate (2013-2015) book collectionHow it works:
For every $10 donated between 12–17–18 and 11:59pm (PST) of 01–10–19, you’ll get one entry into the raffle. $100 = 10 entries (math, bro)
The winners will be selected at random.
Some prize packs are only available to ship to North America. Winners outside of North America will receive the next available prize pack (or pieces of it). All applicable taxes will be the winner’s responsibilities.
