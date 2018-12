Raffle for Rider & Photographer Colin Meagher - Recently Diagnosed With ALS & Needs Your Help

Colin's imagery speaks to us because he epitomizes the outdoor lifestyle. He walks, hikes, rides, skis and paddles. He'll shoot any season, any location, any weather, and he'll return with an image that will make you wish you had been there. Get Colin outside with a camera in hand and it won't matter whether he is tucked into the shrubbery behind the tape at a World Cup, exploring a photo opportunity miles from any sensible access, or shooting product 100 yards from his Subaru, he'll be smiling - and he'll probably have found some mushrooms for dinner. The good you see in his photos... that's him. — Richard Cunningham

Longtime mountain bike photographer Colin Meagher needs your help. If you’re reading this, odds are you’ve probably been touched by Colin’s work. Colin’s photos have graced the pages of mountain bike magazines and websites around the world, including Pinkbike, for more than two decades now.Colin Meagher is a rider’s rider. A mentor to a hell of a lot of other photographers. And just an incredibly good guy. Now, Colin also has ALS—a disease that is robbing Colin of his life, his livelihood and, if we don’t pitch in to help with his rapidly-growing medical expenses, his family’s finances.ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. There is no cure. Instead, there are mounting medical bills. Colin and his family need help in offsetting those costs.A group of us, Colin’s friends and supporters from the bike and outdoor industry, have created a GoFundMe page . Our goal is to raise funds to help with medical costs and many of the other things this disease makes necessary, from home care to necessary devices not available through other means.We will also donate a percentage of all contributions to www.alsa.org , to help find a cure.We’re asking you to rally for Colin and help out with a donation.For every $10 you donate, you get one entry into the raffle. See below for the list of prize packs. For more information, contact Dave Taylor at onemoretime@okaybro.com- $6800+ valuePivot Mach 6 Carbon FrameFSA - Grid Bar, Stem, Cranks, and WheelsFSA - Flowtron Dropper PostMaxxis - Minion DHF / Aggressor Tire ComboFOX – 36 Fork 160mm 27.5Shimano XT Di2 (Shifter, Chain, Cassette, Derailleur)Shimano XT Brakes (Lever, Caliper, Rotors)- $5,200+ valueCannondale Habit 2- $2500+ valueMarin Gestalt X11Patagonia Dirt Roamer ShortPatagonia Nine Trails JerseyPatagonia Nine Trails PackPatagonia Performance Crew Socks- $4500 valueTrek – Carbon Session 29 Frame/fork – size MTLD Kit (Full Face Helmet, Jersey, and Pants)- $4800+ valueRocky Mountain Carbon Thunderbolt BC Edition FrameFox Transfer Dropper PostSR Suntour Durolux ForkMaxxis Minion DHF / Aggressor Tire ComboRace Face Next R Carbon Cranks and Bar7mesh Callaghan Hoodie & Revo Short- $1400+ ValueCustom Giro One More for Colin DND GloveCustom High Above One More for Colin Custom PackGiro Montaro Mips HelmetGiro Terraduro MidGiro LS Roust JerseyGiro Chrono BaselayerGiro Chrono Expert BibGiro Havoc ShortGiro Merino SocksNuun Hydration (One Month’s Supply)Ibis 738 WheelsetIbis 738 WheelsetIbis Lo-Fi or Hi-Fi Carbon HandlebarSOG PowerPint, Saw, and Terminus XR- $600+ valueGT Performer 20.5 and Performer Jr- $190+ valueSweaterSunrise TeeURL TeeTrailforks socksPinbike hat2019 Calendar- $55 value1-year subscription25th Anniversary bookBike Mag Socks- PricelessSanta Cruz Syndicate (2013-2015) book collectionFor every $10 donated between 12–17–18 and 11:59pm (PST) of 01–04–19, you’ll get one entry into the raffle. $100 = 10 entries (math, bro) The winners will be selected at random. Some prize packs are only available to ship to North America. Winners outside of North America will receive the next available prize pack (or pieces of it). All applicable taxes will be the winner’s responsibilities.