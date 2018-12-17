INDUSTRY INSIDER

Raffle for Rider & Photographer Colin Meagher - Recently Diagnosed With ALS & Needs Your Help

Dec 17, 2018
by Sarah Moore  


COLIN MEAGHER
Rider and Photographer
Needs Your Help

Donate Now, For a Chance to
Win Great Bikes and Gear


Longtime mountain bike photographer Colin Meagher needs your help. If you’re reading this, odds are you’ve probably been touched by Colin’s work. Colin’s photos have graced the pages of mountain bike magazines and websites around the world, including Pinkbike, for more than two decades now.


Justin Fernandes riding the Hidden Canyon Trail on the Syncline near Bingen WA. Imagery is model released.
Legend Stevie Smith racing the A Line Air DH race held during the 2015 Crankworx festival held in Whistler Bike Park

racing the garbo dh at the 2016 Crankworx festival.
competing in Redbull Rampage final held outside of Virgin UT
Gee Atherton on the 4X track at Houffalize Belgium 2009

Greg Minnaar en route to the win and collecting 8 lbs of mud on his finals run at the 2010 WC in Maribor Slovenia. To get this shot I quite literally lay down in the muck.
Racing the 2016 Crankworx Canadian Open DH race in Whistler Bike Park
Bekah Rottenberg and Nikki Rohan exploring the trails high above Baker City OR Imagery is model released.

Colin Meagher is a rider’s rider. A mentor to a hell of a lot of other photographers. And just an incredibly good guy. Now, Colin also has ALS—a disease that is robbing Colin of his life, his livelihood and, if we don’t pitch in to help with his rapidly-growing medical expenses, his family’s finances.



bigquotesColin's imagery speaks to us because he epitomizes the outdoor lifestyle. He walks, hikes, rides, skis and paddles. He'll shoot any season, any location, any weather, and he'll return with an image that will make you wish you had been there. Get Colin outside with a camera in hand and it won't matter whether he is tucked into the shrubbery behind the tape at a World Cup, exploring a photo opportunity miles from any sensible access, or shooting product 100 yards from his Subaru, he'll be smiling - and he'll probably have found some mushrooms for dinner. The good you see in his photos... that's him.Richard Cunningham

Mono Lake
Colin Meagher hiking up the course for the 2015 Redbull Rampage.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. There is no cure. Instead, there are mounting medical bills. Colin and his family need help in offsetting those costs.  

A group of us, Colin’s friends and supporters from the bike and outdoor industry, have created a GoFundMe page. Our goal is to raise funds to help with medical costs and many of the other things this disease makes necessary, from home care to necessary devices not available through other means.

We will also donate a percentage of all contributions to www.alsa.org, to help find a cure.

We’re asking you to rally for Colin and help out with a donation.

For every $10 you donate, you get one entry into the raffle. See below for the list of prize packs. For more information, contact Dave Taylor at onemoretime@okaybro.com




Awesome Raffle Prizes:

More than $18,000 in prizes across 18 different opportunities to win.



Most of a New Bike Day - $6800+ value
Pivot Mach 6 Carbon Frame
FSA - Grid Bar, Stem, Cranks, and Wheels
FSA - Flowtron Dropper Post
Maxxis - Minion DHF / Aggressor Tire Combo
FOX – 36 Fork 160mm 27.5
Shimano XT Di2 (Shifter, Chain, Cassette, Derailleur)
Shimano XT Brakes (Lever, Caliper, Rotors)


Good Habit- $5,200+ value
Cannondale Habit 2


California Dreaming - $2500+ value
Marin Gestalt X11
Patagonia Dirt Roamer Short
Patagonia Nine Trails Jersey
Patagonia Nine Trails Pack
Patagonia Performance Crew Socks



DH Upgrade - $4500 value
Trek – Carbon Session 29 Frame/fork – size M
TLD Kit (Full Face Helmet, Jersey, and Pants)



Get Speedy - $4800+ value
Rocky Mountain Carbon Thunderbolt BC Edition Frame
Fox Transfer Dropper Post
SR Suntour Durolux Fork
Maxxis Minion DHF / Aggressor Tire Combo
Race Face Next R Carbon Cranks and Bar
7mesh Callaghan Hoodie & Revo Short



Trail Ready - $1400+ Value
Custom Giro One More for Colin DND Glove
Custom High Above One More for Colin Custom Pack
Giro Montaro Mips Helmet
Giro Terraduro Mid
Giro LS Roust Jersey
Giro Chrono Baselayer
Giro Chrono Expert Bib
Giro Havoc Short
Giro Merino Socks
Nuun Hydration (One Month’s Supply)
Ibis 738 Wheelset
Ibis 738 Wheelset
Ibis Lo-Fi or Hi-Fi Carbon Handlebar
SOG PowerPint, Saw, and Terminus XR



You and the Grom - $600+ value
GT Performer 20.5 and Performer Jr


I'm Faster Than You - $190+ value
Sweater
Sunrise Tee
URL Tee
Trailforks socks
Pinbike hat
2019 Calendar



Inspirational Reading (10 winners) - $55 value
1-year subscription
25th Anniversary book
Bike Mag Socks



The History lesson - Priceless
Santa Cruz Syndicate (2013-2015) book collection


How it works:   

For every $10 donated between 12–17–18 and 11:59pm (PST) of 01–04–19, you’ll get one entry into the raffle. $100 = 10 entries (math, bro)   The winners will be selected at random.   Some prize packs are only available to ship to North America. Winners outside of North America will receive the next available prize pack (or pieces of it). All applicable taxes will be the winner’s responsibilities.







3 Comments

  • + 4
 Such an incredible photographer. These kinds of diseases are horrible, time to rally some positivity for Colin.
  • + 1
 Good cause it seems for a great guy. I went to make a donation on go fund me. On the confirm page I tried to confirm and was stuck on that screen like 8 times. So I either donated 8 x $20, or I donated $0? ... I’m familiar with go fund me but don’t remember that issue in the past? I suppose I’ll get email confirmation if the donation went through?
  • + 3
 I'm Faster Than You! Love that category name. #IFHT How bout them 2-niners now? Eh?

