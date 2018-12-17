Raffle for Rider & Photographer Colin Meagher - Recently Diagnosed With ALS & Needs Your Help

Colin's imagery speaks to us because he epitomizes the outdoor lifestyle. He walks, hikes, rides, skis and paddles. He'll shoot any season, any location, any weather, and he'll return with an image that will make you wish you had been there. Get Colin outside with a camera in hand and it won't matter whether he is tucked into the shrubbery behind the tape at a World Cup, exploring a photo opportunity miles from any sensible access, or shooting product 100 yards from his Subaru, he'll be smiling - and he'll probably have found some mushrooms for dinner. The good you see in his photos... that's him. — Richard Cunningham