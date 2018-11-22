PRESS RELEASES

Video: The Aluminium Propain Rage Has Its Sights Set on Bike Parks

Nov 22, 2018
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  
RAW RAGE | Propain x Loshackos

by PROPAIN-Bicycles
In recent years many downhill bike developments were focused on creating uncompromising race machines. Also, the recently updated carbon Rage with 27,5” and 29” wheels rather targets ambitious racers than the everyday park shredder. Therefore, Propain redesigned the Rage Alloy to be a simple, sturdy, and robust downhill bike which focuses on reduced needs for maintenance while still delivering maximum performance for the high speeds and big hits that a park bike has to take.


The new Rage frame has been completely redesigned, rolls on 650B wheels, and is available in three frame sizes (S, M, L). The geometry is inspired by the Rage Carbon and based on the experience of our World Cup team. The frame design however is inspired by the popular Spindrift frame.


Highlights

• Propain Blend Alloy - Smooth welded 6013 / 6061 T6 aluminum
• Modern geometry
• Clean design
• PRO10 rear suspension system
• Propain DIRT SHIELD - double sealed bearings
• Rock strike downtube protector
• Internal cable routing
• Threaded bottom bracket


A clean, sturdy and robust frame was the development goal for Propain’s engineering team. So Propain said “good bye” to some features of the previous Rage frame, such as the split seat tube design. The new design was inspired by the design of the popular Spindrift frame. In fact, some of Propain’s customers and Propain staff were fantasizing about a long travel version of the Spindrift for some time – a “Spindrift on Steroids”


A downhill bike based on the Spindrift with more travel and a double crown fork was also the wet dream of the Los Hackos Crew. They´ve already tested the Rage extensively and thanks to its superior suspension performance and lots of pop they ranked this bike very high on their fun scale. David Erstling and Vali Gröger will take you with them to Lenzerheide and show you what the brand new Rage is all about. Los Hackos Crew member Marius Badstuber is a professional filmer and DJ who will not only show you the finest bike park action but also raw bike sound.




Specs

As for Propain other bike models, their online configuration tool offers three basic configuration packages which you can further adapt to your wishes. The Rage can be ordered now in the online shop of Propain.




Geometry





