Rage Against the Algorithm - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

2020 has arrived and I am buried under some feet of snow in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Riding season is a few months away but I’m already dreaming about it. My winter project is to piece together a new bike build.I guess it is the contrarian Gen X in me but I tend dislike corporate algorithms telling me what I’m going to like.I am deeply offended when Netflix keeps pushing the show Frasier on me, and I am constantly annoyed by Instagram’s assumption that because I follow bike riders and skateboarders I’ll love scooter-ers. Not unlike front-flips or heel-clickers, I just can not get into scooters. I’m not trying to tell you how to live your life... We’re all fighting our own battles… You do what-you-gotta’-do and scoot-if-you-want-to.The problem is the other Gen X trait that I now have to wear stupid magnifying glasses when I draw and my phone is starting to look blurry.