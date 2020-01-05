Rage Against the Algorithm - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Jan 5, 2020
by Taj Mihelich  


2020 has arrived and I am buried under some feet of snow in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Riding season is a few months away but I’m already dreaming about it. My winter project is to piece together a new bike build.





I guess it is the contrarian Gen X in me but I tend dislike corporate algorithms telling me what I’m going to like.

I am deeply offended when Netflix keeps pushing the show Frasier on me, and I am constantly annoyed by Instagram’s assumption that because I follow bike riders and skateboarders I’ll love scooter-ers. Not unlike front-flips or heel-clickers, I just can not get into scooters. I’m not trying to tell you how to live your life... We’re all fighting our own battles… You do what-you-gotta’-do and scoot-if-you-want-to.

The problem is the other Gen X trait that I now have to wear stupid magnifying glasses when I draw and my phone is starting to look blurry.




5 Comments

  • 1 0
 I remember when I first had to wear reading glasses... 20 years ago. Get used to it, kid. As the great philosopher, Pink Floyd said, " Another day older and another day closer to death". Criminy, now I have to wear prescription glasses to ride. At 61, this beats the hell out of not riding.
  • 1 0
 The lyric is "The sun is the same in a relative way but you're older, Shorter of breath and one day closer to death"
  • 1 0
 Got my four year girl riding on two wheels yesterday, later we drive by a skate park or should I say scoot park. “ Daddy what are those, I want one” FML I was so close.
  • 1 0
 Were you at Fat-Ish in Ishpeming?
  • 1 0
 Could be worse, could be fruit booters...

