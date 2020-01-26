Ragley Offer Aggro 'Race' Versions of Blue Pig and Big Wig - Core Bike 2020

Ragley turned up at the Core Bike Show with more aggressive versions of their hardcorest hardtails the Big Wig (pictured) and the Blue Pig.
The Big Wig currently rolls on 29" wheels with 140mm travel while the Blue Pig is the 27.5" version with 150mm travel. Both are made from 4130 steel and have been long-time favourites with Ragley buyers. These new spec options were inspired by custom builds the brand had seen on social media, showing there was an appetite for even more aggressive options.
Ragley has been smart with the spec and are using own-brand parts in combination with some headline-grabbing key components where they can to keep the bike around the two grand mark.
These Race specs have been given an extra 10mm of travel and an upgrade to Lyrik forks to boost the front end stiffness. This change should also slacken them off even further, making for a more ploughable feel. Other changes include downhill tyres, including an Assegai on the front, four-pot brakes front and rear, and a Shimano SLX 12 speed drivetrain. Ragley is hoping that these hardtails will now be capable enough to tackle local enduro races.
The changes add about £400 on the price of each model bringing them both to £2,199 for the full bike. More info, here
.
10 Comments
Maybe I just don’t get it, or like my full squish too much, or don’t speak the Queens English...
One of the first to make long slack hardtails
Post a Comment