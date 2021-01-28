Ragley Release Updated Range of 2021 Bikes

Jan 28, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

For 2021 Ragley, in their own words, "will not be reinventing the wheel". The 2021 line-up is simply a continuation of what Ragley is known best for - sensibly built bikes with an eye for value. Not a revolution, but measured evolution.

The Big Al is now available in two different specs.

So, what is new? To start you’ll find an extra mountain bike in the line-up this year. The new Big Al 1.0 adds a dropper seatpost, 11 speed Deore groupset and the Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork to the spec list and now sits alongside the Big Al 2.0. The base model starts at £1099.99 / €1699.99.

All the mountain bikes roll on Maxxis 3C EXO+ casing tyres.

The Big Wig, as the name suggests, rolls on 29" wheels. It's the only steel bike in Ragley's range to do so.

The Big Wig is an enduro hardtail. The Race spec bike gets fork travel bumped up to 160mm. If trail riding is more of your thing, the standard Big Wig build still comes with a 140mm Revelation. RRP £1999.99 / €3199.99.

Large and extra-large bikes now come with 170mm drop seatposts right across the range.

The 27.5” wheeled Blue Pig’s specs pretty much echo those of the Big Wig; Shimano 12 speed, Shimano 4-piston brakes, and Nukeproof wheels. Fork travel comes in at 150mm and 160mm respectively for the Blue Pig and Blue Pig Race. In the shorter travel option, the head angle comes in at 63.75° to boot. Prices start at £1999.99 / €3199.99, with the frame available for £599.99 / €749.99.

Built with a shorter 140mm fork, the Piglet promises to be a responsive and capable trail hardtail.

The Piglet has more of a bias towards trail riding than the other steel bikes in the range. Built with a shorter 140mm fork, it’s more responsive and hopes to be the perfect all-rounder, capable of everything from epic days in the saddle to blasting through the local woods. It isn't short of tire clearance either and will fit up to 2.6 inches. RRP £1999.99 / €3199.99.

The Mmmbop shares the same dimensions to the Blue Pig but is alloy, as opposed to steel

The Mmmbop is the alloy counterpart to the Blue Pig and shares the same geometry, travel, wheel size and hard-hitting intentions. The 2021 model now comes with a full Shimano Deore groupset, new wheels and a Marzocchi Bomber Z2 Rail. The frame only option is also available in a Glitter Blue colour. RRP £1399.99 / €2199.99 or £349.99 / €449.99 for the frame.

The paint on this Marley is sure to be a fan favourite.

The Marley aims to deliver a lot of bike for your buck. An alloy frame rolling on 27.5” wheels with 130mm fork up front, this bike is at home ripping around your local trails. Like many of the 27.5 bikes in Ragley's range, it is equipped with 425mm chainstays and promises to be a lot of fun. RRP £1399.99 / €2199.99.

All the bikes now run Shimano drivetrains and brakes, with the steel bikes also benefiting from 4-piston callipers.

What about availability?

So, when will these bikes be in shops? Well, not as long as you might think. Ragley claims that all its dealers have stock ordered with some also taking pre-orders. At the moment it is expecting first deliveries of stocks to arrive at the following times:

- W/C 15 Feb: Mmmbop frames
- W/C 22 Feb: Big Al frames, Big Wig frames, Blue Pig frames, Marley frames, Mmmbop frames & bikes, Piglet frames
- W/C 1 March: Big Wig Race bikes, Blue Pig Race bikes, Mmmbop bikes, Piglet bikes, Trig bikes.
- W/C 15 March: Big Al 1.0 & 2.0 bikes, Big Wig bikes, Big Wig frames, Blue Pig bikes.
- W/C 3 May: Trig frame and fork

For more information visit Ragley's Website.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Ragley Bikes


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
69537 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
67398 views
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
57860 views
First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension
50275 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
48167 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
46994 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
46307 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
42398 views

9 Comments

  • 2 1
 Was nearly going to cancel my Canfield Nimble 9 order when I saw the Big Wig, but then I saw the Big Wig price - hoped it'd be a bit cheaper. The bikes look lovely though, probably better value as full builds vs frame only, I had an MMBop for a few years and loved it
  • 1 0
 Bought and built up a BluePig frame last year. It's so much more fun to ride than my Nukeproof Mega, and I've completely fallen in love with steel again. That 2021 BigWig paintjob is beautiful!
  • 1 0
 RRP £1999.99 / €3199.99. haha , FU brexit
  • 2 1
 I love you brexit /s
  • 5 6
 Holy Rear Cogs the size of dinner plates.
  • 7 0
 Every 12 speed bike to come out within the past 3 years has had a cassette that size
  • 3 0
 @drakefan705: for some reason just looks big on the Ragley
  • 4 0
 My exact words when I got a new 11-36 circa 2010.
  • 1 0
 Frame only. Zee fr drivetrain. Though I want to try 10 speed deore.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007463
Mobile Version of Website