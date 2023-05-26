Ragley Releases 2023 All-Hardtail Lineup

As one of the few brands still making an entire lineup of exclusively hardtails, the UK's Ragley Bikes has developed a carefully curated catalog of frames for all sorts of hardtail enthusiasts. That catalog just got a full refresh for the 2023 model year, with changes to geometry, colors, and clear intentions for each model.
Geometry-wise, things have evolved slightly without going too extreme. It's all the same tweaks we've grown used to seeing in the industry, with slacker head tube angles, steeper seat tube angles, and lower bottom brackets. Reaches have grown quite a bit, and as a result so have the wheelbases. Longer headtubes should keep fit proportional, with other frame elements changing to better suit specific wheel sizes. Availability
Aluminum frames are now with dealers, and all steel variants will be available in mid-June.
Ragley is still struggling with some supply chain issues post-pandemic, so the 2023 lineup will only be available as frames. 2022 completes can still be purchased though, so maybe you could reap the build kit from one of those.
One model is set to head off into the sunset this year, so it's time to say farewell to the Piglet. The short-travel 27.5" trail bike may be back in a different guise in the future though, so don't go searching the Hundred Acre Wood quite yet.
You can learn more about the specific models and updates at Ragley's website
.
