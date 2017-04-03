Rain and Champagne Showers for Polygon UR at Crankworx Rotorua

Apr 3, 2017 at 5:06
Apr 3, 2017
by UR Team  
 
Crankworx is one of the team's favorite event and this one didn't disappoint! It was a bit nerve-racking as this was the first international event of the season but also so exciting to see where all the hard work done during the winter would put the riders at. The rain at the beginning of the week made the Downhill track super slippery. After a big crash on the first day of practice, Tracey could barely walk but she took care of her ankle and was top shape on race day. She takes the win with a 6-second margin!

Polygon UR at Crankworx Rotorua
Credit: Callum Wood

Mick has been pleasing the crowd all week with his aggressive style and signature no hander. He did it once again during his race run and took the 2nd spot on the podium with a stacked field of regular world cup competitors. It's good to see Mick fast in those slippery conditions.

Polygon UR at Crankworx Rotorua
Credit: Dave Trumpore

Polygon UR at Crankworx Rotorua
Your fastest sister and brother on the podium! credit: Callum wood

As for Alex, a couple hours before waking up on race day he got really sick and had no energy to hold onto the handlebars. It's such a shame as he has been training hard all winter and we were very excited for this race but at least we got to see him throw whips at the Spank Whip Off Champs.

Polygon UR at Crankworx Rotorua
Credit: Callum Wood

Team boss Couscous was still recovering from the EWS and had fun taking part in the Pumptrack Challenge.

Polygon UR at Crankworx Rotorua
Credit: Callum Wood

2017 Polygon UR team launch

MENTIONS: @Polygonbikes / @urteam
