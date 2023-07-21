Know Before You Go: The Definitive Guide To Crankworx Whistler

Words: Crankworx
First and foremost, Crankworx Whistler would like to acknowledge the incredible privilege of being situated on the shared, unceded territory of the Sḵwx̱ wú7mesh (Squamish) Nation and Lil̓wat7úl (Lil’wat) Nation.
Brace yourself for an electrifying adventure as we welcome you to Whistler, the very birthplace of Crankworx and our beloved home for the past 20 exhilarating years.
Are you planning to join us in 2023? We are hyped to have you, and can’t wait to share all that this year’s festival has to offer!
To ensure you have the time of your life, we present your ultimate guide to all things Crankworx Whistler.
So, buckle up, take notes, and prepare for non-stop adrenaline as you dive headfirst into the heart-pounding action.
What’s on the horizon?10
Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by POC // Credit: Sarah Kempner
days of Crankworx racing and contests from the place where it all began, Whistler, B.C.8
pro events, bringing the best mountain bikers in the world to the Whistler Mountain Bike Park.6
Kidsworx competitions for the mini-shredders to get in on the action.9
(and counting!) FREE participatory events and athlete signings to get amongst.2
film and video competitions.11
(and counting!) after-parties.53
exhibitors in the Crankworx Whistler Expo, showcasing the latest and greatest from the mountain bike industry, including Maxxis, ilabb, SRAM, POC, SCOR and Outdoor Research.5
events live and on demand on Red Bull TV.9
hours of live coverage on Red Bull TV.Festival MapLocations
Crankworx Whistler racing and events take place throughout Whistler. Some key places include:
Whistler Mountain Bike Park: Red Bull Joyride
, Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by POC
, Crankworx Whistler Air DH
, Canadian Open Enduro
, Crankworx Whistler Dual Slalom
, Ultimate Pump Track Challenge
, Crankworx Whistler Speed & Style
Creekside Zone: RockShox Canadian Open DH
Whistler Olympic Plaza: Dirt Diaries presented by SWATCH
, Deep Summer Photo ChallengeSpectator Viewing Information
KIDSWORX- B-LINE DH & ADAPTIVE DH -Spectators can walk up the Whistler Mountain Access Road. Foot traffic viewing is only permitted at the finish coral. Guests are welcome to spectate from any point along the trail as long as they have a bike and bike park pass. Parents can escort their kids up Creekside Gondola to drop them off at the top of the course even without a bike.
ADAPTIVE DUAL SLALOM- This event is accessed from Skier’s Plaza. Walking from Skier’s Plaza up marked spectator viewing route to top of pump track, no access from the Bike Park to Pump Track.
ROCKSHOX CANADIAN OPEN DH- Bike Park guests can go up Whistler Village gondola or Creekside Gondola and bike down to the Timing Flats. Alternatively, foot traffic can hike up to the Timing Flats via marked hiking trail (look for signage near Dusty’s Bar and BBQ).
(Sunday only) 42-seater shuttle bus will be running from Legends hotel up to the Timing Flats from 10:30am-onwards, departing every 20 minutes.
SCOR AIR DH- Spectator viewing only available through large screens in Skier’s Plaza. Those wishing to view it live will have to purchase a bike park pass and ride down to viewing area adjacent to event area on B-Line.
ULTIMATE PUMP TRACK CHALLENGE- Spectators may walk up from Skier’s Plaza through the fenced in walking path and across ‘Heart of Darkness’ berms at a controlled crossing. There is no access from the Bike Park to Pump Track. The only viewing locations in the Boneyard will e from the top side of PT. You can’t access the spectator viewer zones from the bike park.
CRANKWORX WHISTLER DUAL SLALOM – Start in the plaza and walk up the spectator viewing routes (located on either side of Dual Slalom and Speed & Style courses). One route will take you through the A-Line finish to the start of Dual Slalom/Speed & Style courses, the other spectator viewing route will take you to a spectator viewing area located in the middle of the Dual Slalom and Speed and Style tracks.
OUTDOOR RESEARCH SPEED & STYLE – Start in the plaza and walk up the spectator viewing routes (located on either side of Dual Slalom and Speed & Style courses). One route will take you through the A-Line finish to the start of Dual Slalom and Speed & Style. The other spectator viewing route will take you to a spectator viewing area located in the middle of the Dual Slalom and Speed and Style tracks.
Pro tip: The spectator viewing route that takes you to the middle of the Speed & Style track is our favourite viewing spot, as you will enjoy unrestricted views of two key Speed & Style features.
RED BULL JOYRIDE – Foot traffic can walk up the spectator viewing route to several different viewing areas within the Boneyard. Please ask a Crankworx volunteer if you are unsure about a particular viewing area.Note: There are no bikes permitted within spectator viewing areas in the Boneyard.
CANADIAN OPEN ENDURO: Stages to be announced Friday July 21st, with viewing areas to follow. Stay tuned for course info and spectator viewing options as it becomes available here: https://www.crankworx.com/event/enduro/
OFFICIAL WHIP-OFF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS PRESENTED BY POC: Bike Park guests can travel up the Whistler Gondola and ride down to the course to watch trailside. Unfortunately, no foot traffic is permitted to hike down to the trail. The event will also be broadcast live in Skier’s Plaza.Parking
Be sure to check the RMOW parking site for the location of all parking lots in Whistler – Parking Map: Parking Map
Day Lot 2 will not be available for parking, as they will be home to the Crankworx Tech and Demo Zones. With that in mind, Lots 1, 3, 4, and 5 will be extra busy!
Parking for Red Bull Joyride: Lot 6 & 7 will offer free parking during Joyride. Whistler-Blackcomb will be running shuttles during the event. Shuttle bus will be available from Lot 6/7 only on July 29th for Joyride.Creekside Parking & Shuttles for Canadian Open DH:
Parking for the DH event will be available on a first-come first-served basis at the Whistler Creekside Parkade. The Parkade is located right across the street from Creekside Gondola, with free parking available.
A public shuttle will be operating from Legends Whistler to the finish area (Creekside Timing Flats) of the race. A 42-seater shuttle bus will be running from Legends hotel up to the Timing Flats from 10:30am-onwards, departing every 20 minutes (SUNDAY ONLY).Events Schedule
For details on all pro events, Kidsworx competitions, after-parties, and more, stay tuned to: https://www.crankworx.com/whistler/schedule/Tickets/Passes
Crankworx Whistler is FREE to attend! For those looking to beat the crowds on the busiest days of the festival, limited quantities of VIP passes to the RockShox Canadian Open DH
and Red Bull Joyride
are still available: https://www.crankworx.com/whistler/passes/Start List and Results
Want to know who’s dropping in, and what time? Or check in to see exact times for your favourite riders? Start lists and results are available here: https://www.crankworx.com/results/start-lists/
Events, Happenings and Parties
Liv A-Line Women's Session // Credit: Andrea Heath
Daily pro racing is what attracts the eyeballs of the world to Crankworx Whistler, but what makes this event the ultimate is all the happenings that enable festival-goers to truly be a part of it. Giveaways and athlete signings at booths that line the Village Stroll for the Crankworx Expo. Free workshops offered by bike and component brands. And après sessions, and a party or two (ok, a few more than two). Highlights in 2023 include the return of the Adaptive MTB Jam Session
, an opportunity for riders with varying mobility to experience mountain biking, [L=https://www.crankworx.com/event/a-line-womens-only-session/]Liv A-Line Women’s Session [/L]where rad ladies get sendy on arguably the best trail at Whistler Mountain Bike Park, and the Red Bull Joyride Official Afterparty at The Longhorn Saloon.
All details: https://www.crankworx.com/whistler/events-happenings-parties/
Insider tip: Check the link above daily! New events are added throughout the festival.Crankworx Merch
Official 2023 Crankworx Whistler merchandise will be available in Mountain Square in Whistler Village, and is available for purchase online: https://ilabb.ca/collections/crankworx
Crankworx From Home
2023 Crankworx Whistler Merch // Credit: Rob Perry
Crankworx Whistler will be live on Red Bull TV. So, if you’re not able to get into the action on site, follow along from home (and start planning your trip for next year).
Details: https://www.redbull.com/ca-en/events/crankworx-world-tour-whistler
It’s time, friends. Join us in celebrating all things mountain bike, get stoked alongside the world’s best riders, and help welcome Crankworx Whistler home.