Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters

Jan 18, 2018
by Paul Aston  
6 dirt digglers put to the test

Anybody who rides off-road should lend a hand at some point to help build and maintain the incredible network of trails we are lucky enough to have access to around the world. There are plenty of tools available from your local DIY store or garden center that will get the job done, but if you want something more 'MTB specific' or want to support the bike industry with your dollars, then here are a selection of weapons from all corners of the earth. If you have your own trusty, old favorite, let us know in the comments.



BTR Trail Tool - Raked and Rated


BTR Fabrications Trail Tool
• Trail Tool Head: 185mm x 250mm
• 4-mm thick steel
• Sharp edge for digging and chopping roots
• Flat face for tamping down
• Toothed edge for raking and breaking soil
• Lock holes for security
• Made in the UK
• Zinc-plated steel with hexavalent passivation
• Weight: Head - 1402 grams / 2487 grams inc. handle
• MSRP: £70 / £75 inc. handle
www.btr-fabrications.com

BTR Trail Tool - Raked and Rated

The now-trademarked 'Trail Tool' is made in the UK by Burf and Tam Racing–a pair of core-riders who put their tools into the dirt as well as riding it. They also produce a nice line in handmade steel frames. The Trail Tool is their take on the classic McLeod or fire rake. A tapered handle is needed and can be purchased from BTR with a Bellota wooden handle in a choice of 120 or 140cm lengths. Tapered is the key word here, as the handle slides in from the bottom of the tool and is then screwed from the sides of the upright to make an extra sturdy connection.

The Trail Tool is made from 4-mm thick, zinc-plated steel that should last a lifetime with an occasional sharpening. In the woods, the Trail Tool does a good job of hacking, shifting, tamping and smoothing out dirt. If you have very hard terrain, you will struggle to chip away at it with this particular tool as the mitered 'chisel' edge of the Trail Tool isn't super sharp.




• Work best in soft to medium terrain
• Rust-free coating
• Supports a small bike manufacturer



• Not sharp or angled enough for hard terrain
• Can be difficult to source correct handle if you can't get one in the mail







BTR Tough Rake - Raked and Rated


BTR Fabrications Tough Rake
• Tough Rake Head: 125mm x 400mm
• 4-mm thick head
• Zinc-plated with hexavalent passivation
• Toothed edge for raking and breaking soil
• Reinforced back and flat face for tamping down
• Made in the UK
• Weight: Head - 1609 grams / 2656 grams inc. handle
• MSRP: £75 / £80 inc. handle
www.btr-fabrications.com

BTR Tough Rake - Raked and Rated

The Tough Rake, like the Trail Tool (above) is made in the UK from the same materials and uses the same tapered handle design. The Tough Rake explains itself by simply being a tough version of a rake.

On the trail, the Tough Rake's weight means you barely need any vertical pressure on the tool to get some purchase into soft dirt, but the teeth aren't as sharp or fine as a standard garden-center rake. Like the Trail Tool, this isn't the best tool for tearing into hard surfaces, but the BTR built this to their own needs for UK trail building, a place that rarely sees solid sun-baked soil.

The Tough Rake seems to be best suited to shaping large areas of soft dirt in to order, like dirt jump lines and bike park style trail.




• Work best in soft to medium terrain
• Extremely Durable
• Most suitable for shaping large areas of soft dirt



• Not sharp or pointed enough for hard terrain
• Only suitable for raking






Warlord Battleaxe - Raked and Rated



Warlord BattleAxe
• BattleAxe head: 340mm x 200mm
• 6-mm thick, corten hardened steel
• Sharp, mitered edges
• Custom name cutting
• Bottle opener
• Made in New Zealand
• Weight: head - 2700 grams
• Price: $180 NZD
www.warlordbattleaxe.com

Warlord Battleaxe - Raked and Rated
Warlord Battleaxe - Raked and Rated


The heaviest and most brutal weapon on test, if you have the strength to lift this tool above your head, you could possibly cut straight through the world as the 2.7kg, 6mm, hardened corten steel comes crashing down. The mitered edges are very sharp and the narrowest end does a great job of cutting into hard surfaces. The raked side is good for shifting dirt and doesn't seem to catch on small roots much, and the smooth edge is perfect for shaping and carving.

Most importantly, this thing will make you look like a badass in the parking lot and you can get whatever crap you wanted laser cut into the head, I suggest combining your surname with the end of 'Terminator'. "The Aston-ator", for example, has a nice ring to it. Oh, and this rake is also equipped with a bottle opener, because trail building is really an excuse to get into the woods and drink beer. I would suggest soft drinks for minors, but only a few U21's would be able lift this beast anyway.

The biggest issue with the BattleAxe was finding a handle to fit. It seemed silly shipping a 5ft long handle all the way from New Zealand, but it was tough sourcing a handle in Italy that would fit the 30mm diameter upright perfectly. I ended up cutting a tapered stale at the 30mm mark, but the continuing taper meant it wasn't a tight fit at the top.




• Scares the dirt out of your way
• Custom name cutting
• Sharp cutting edges



• Need a 12-month personal gym training plan prior to use
• Requires heavy machinery operators license
• Heavy




Rake n Bake - Raked and Rated




TrailScapes Rake N Bake
• Rake N Bake Head: 280mm x 230mm
• 4-mm thick Australian Bisalloy steel
• Laser cut design
• Made in South Australia
• Head weight: 1620 grams / 2620 grams inc. handle
• MSRP: AUD $165
www.trailscapes.com.au

Rake n Bake - Raked and Rated

The Rake N Bake is a sideline of Trailscapes, an Australian trail building company that say they were bored of continually breaking and buying new tools, so they set about making one that suited their needs.

The most fragile looking McLeod-style tool on test, but it was surprisingly tough when cutting and chopping through hard terrain. The sharp rake teeth get stuck in and the large head works well for shifting large amounts of earth.

I feel the downside of the Rake and Bake is that the mitered edge should be cut on the opposite face of the tool; the same way a chisel is designed to chip away and then leave the wood's surface, but it will dig into the wood if used the wrong way–the Trailscapes tools were the only tools on test mitered in this direction.

The split upright and screws on the Rake N Bake (and Half Baked, see below) has made for a secure clamping surface even if you can't find a perfectly shaped or diameter handle.


• Large head size
• Good clamping system
• Great styling



• Mitred edges don't work well




Half Baked - Raked and Rated




TrailScapes Half Baked
• Half Baked head: 300mm x 140mm
• 5-mm thick Australian Bisalloy steel
• Laser cut design
• Weight: 1345 grams / 2299 inc. handle
• Made in South Australia
• MSRP: AUD $120
www.trailscapes.com.au

Half Baked - Raked and Rated

The Half Baked is the little brother of the Rake N Bake. It uses slightly thicker 5mm steel and sports a smaller head. This was the tool that got the least amount of use on test, as it never seemed to work as well as the bigger, heavier or sharper tools. The light head meant that it bounced off hard terrain. On the flipside, it was easy to handle.



• Easy to wield
• Good clamping system



• Too light, bounces off dirt
• Rare that the Half Baked can do a job the Rake N Bake can't





Trail boss - Raked and Rated


Trail Boss

• Three-piece ,fiberglass handle (steel upgrade option)
• Six head options: McLeod, Rogue 55A, pruning saw, pick/mattock, flat rake and round shovel heads
• Machined alloy couplings
• Five-year guarantee
• Made in the USA
• Weight: Mini Mcleod - 890 grams / 3pcs handle -1065 grams / total inc. six heads - 6765 grams
• MSRP: $630 USD (six head package tested, individual items available separately)
Trail Boss

Trail Boss - Raked and Rated


Trail Boss - Raked and Rated
Trail Boss - Raked and Rated
The Trail Boss uses alloy connectors that slot, and then thread together. There is an o-ring to keep dirt out, and a small brush and tube of grease are supplied to keep the threads clean.


The Trail Boss is the most technically-advanced tool on test, as well as the only one that is packable and offers a whole range of heads to hit the dirt. With a total weight of nearly 7kg, carrying all the tools in a pack (walking or riding) is heavy work and I found it's best to head off for the day with a couple of heads for certain tasks you have in mind. For example, you could take the saw and rake to clear branches and leaves to get your trail started. Need to build a big berm or jump? Just bring along the Rogue hoe, rake and the shovel.

The pruning saw does a great job getting up to high branches when connected to the full-length handle, and the sharp-tooth rake gets through the first layer of loam quickly. The small pick, Rogue, and Mcleod heads all get the job done, but not as effectively as some of the bigger one-piece tools on test. The shovel head moves dirt, but don't expect to make a glass-like finish on the dirt jumps due to its shape.

While not as effective as bigger, one-piece tools, this is the only tool that can easily get to far out places and be carried in a pack, allowing you to ride to and from the construction location (usually on an eMTB - cue the hate). Also, the TrailBoss requires continuous tightening up of the connectors as they work slowly loose, and switching the heads often trail side becomes a chore.



• Multi-head design for an all in one solution
• Can be carried to and from the trail



• Very expensive
• Connectons work loose and changing heads can become a chore




Which is the Best Tool For You?


Six trail-building weapons from around the world, born in different dirts. Picking a clear winner is difficult due to intent, and the fact that these are all small-time manufacturers selling directly from their websites; buying a BattleAxe and having it delivered to Bristol or a BTR delivered down under doesn't make much sense - buy local!

The Trail Boss is by far the most expensive option, but is essentially six tools in one...and you don't have to buy the full package. It's also the only tool well suited to building trails that can only be accessed by foot or by bike, a long way from the nearest parking lot.

For easier-to-access locations, there is not a huge lot to distinguish between the BTR Trail Tool, BattleAxe, and Rake n Bake. The Tough Rake is only useful if you need to shift lots of soft dirt and the Half-Baked was rarely called for.

My main takeaway from testing these tools is that none of them really beat a well-balanced and sharpened mattock and a decent rake that can usually be found cheaper and more easily than the above. If you really want to sculpt impressive dirt jumps or hardpacked berms to perfection, the smooth-backed shovel is still a must when packing and polishing the dirt to perfection.

147 Comments

  • + 148
 Hipster building tools. Head to home hardware and get a shovel/rake/buckets and drop your money on a good rogue hoe.
  • + 38
 Rogue Hoe ftw
  • + 3
 I think we all should build Trail regardless of the cost.
  • + 11
 Would these trail tools be considered "artisnal"? If so I'll take them all and gladly pay double!
  • + 10
 Only hipster shop at Home Depot for tools . Smart people go to yard sales for tools
  • + 30
 Never doubt the importance of having a dirty rogue hoe in your life.
  • + 10
 @tbubier: all made with cage-free sustainably sourced steel.
  • + 9
 @properp: I think you've got that backwards...
  • + 8
 Where do you find these rogue hoes?
  • + 9
 @gtrguy: roguehoe.com
  • + 2
 Fuck yeah
  • + 8
 @properp: I get my tools at Sears. Craftsman guaranteed for life. You break it and you get a new one free. I'm on my third shovel over many years and only bought 1.
  • + 4
 Got my hands on a hoe for the first time 2 weeks ago. I'll never dig a hole the same way again.
  • + 2
 If I had to have 1 tool for everything it would be the rogue "mini-mcleod" - at least that's what I call it.

roguehoe.com/product/55hr

Longest fiberglass handle possible.

Keep in mind most of my building was in WA state so no need for a pick.
  • + 1
 @Fresh1: hipster or not yard sales rule 4 cool old tools
  • + 2
 @mtbschrader: good luck getting a shovel when Sears closes all its doors
  • + 0
 @mtbschrader: Gospel. amen.
  • + 2
 @iian: pun of the month
  • + 2
 btr is only rated for that wet uk soil then?
  • + 4
 The 70HR Rogue Hoe fits right into the style of building tool profiled, but at a fraction of the cost. I've been using one all winter. It's the bomb.
  • + 3
 rogue hoe/rake blade is always first to jump in the truck.
  • - 3
 So if I use my bare goddamn hands does that make you a hipster for buying a rogue hoe? Is that tower you're up on lonely or what?
  • + 2
 Rogue Hoe - another hipster term for adze
  • + 2
 @mtbschrader: Yeah 10 years ago I would have agreed, but since Sears no longer exists, where does one take their Craftsman tools for free repair/ replacement?
  • + 2
 @properp: Totally agree I've found some great tools at yard/estate sales. But for a shovel I'm just going to stash out on the trail anyway, a $10 HD shovel is a quick stop on the way to the trail, rather than going to multiple yard sales to try and find one. And it would probably take months/years to find a Mcleod at a yard sale. At least here in So Cal.
  • + 1
 @EdmontonMountainBikeAlliance: They've got a surprisingly large product line. Of course I should likely buy one of each (like all tools!) but if you had to buy just one for trail building (and transporting!) which is the best all-purpose, go-to hoe model?
  • + 1
 @mtbschrader: not in Canada anymore you don't!
  • + 2
 @Fresh1: my trail tool is Titanium flat shovel. I got it off of eBay from Russia. It is great because it is super light
  • + 1
 @woofer2609: Sears are still around, at least by me & Ace Hardware also sells Craftsman stuff now but yeah, eventually the free tools will be gone...
  • + 1
 @mtbschrader: before our local Sears store and Kmart closed up my experience was. I took my nice old metal ratchet back to get a warranty. They tried to replace it with a refurbished new modern-day ratchet with plastic bits. I did not find this experience acceptable and have not shopped at Sears sense. That was 1990.
  • + 2
 @Fresh1: www.pinkbike.com/photo/14665939
No dig No ride
  • + 1
 Superior Quality, Classic Service

Are you tired of buying garden hoes from the big box stores, only to be frustrated by subpar tools that weren’t built for real work? Try a Rogue Hoe! Made in America with select materials and designed to last for years, not just a few weekends.

Do you remember the world before phone trees, hold queues, and ticket numbers? So do we! Drop us an email or give us a call. You’ll get personalized service, and we’re committed to selling and supporting tools we believe in.
  • + 1
 @mtbschrader: These days it's only some of the hand tools that are guaranteed for life sadly, and just hope they don't go bankrupt given how many stores they are closing.
  • + 1
 Shovel, mattock or Trenching Hoe depending on soil type, heavy duty tarmac rake and a bucket has served me well for nearly two decades, these ' all in one ' tools seem like a good idea at 1st, less shit to carry right ?

The thing I find though is the extra effort and time you have to put in using a tool not really specialised for the job at hand in that moment is more than just carrying some extra tools in the 1st place.
  • + 1
 @properp: That sucks. Only thing I've had to replaced was the shovel so far and both times just walk in with broken one and walk out with new one.
  • + 1
 @mtbschrader: that experience you had is what used to make Sears so great. I believe their demise started with their lifetime warranty tape measures. They started just replacing the guts in the early 90s. The store kind of headed downhill from there in my opinion. I also personally watch the quality of their tools head down hill over my lifetime.
  • + 1
 @mtbschrader: unfortunately-sears is going out of busine$$. i think they closed 200 stores last year, including the one near me.
  • + 1
 @upchuckyeager: that's because there are very few Craftsman left in society
  • + 1
 Current issues to address:
1.) How to prevent tools from getting stolen
2.) Hiding your tools in such a good hiding spot you end up hiding them from yourself; you then scratch your head and wonder if they are still out there or someone found your hiding spot?
  • + 1
 @Rider656: haha. we flood where we build so i put tools up in trees and tall brush. definitely don't have poachers looking up for tools. careful reaching for em though!
  • + 1
 @properp: Here its way more hip to hit yard sales... Y'know cause like re-purposing is way hip dude. We will likely find some vintage cheek-ee ornament to glue on top if it. Oh and if we do buy new, we will be sure to spend ten hours distressing the handle before we do any work with it.
  • + 1
 @woofer2609: ace hardware
  • + 65
 HOLD ON FOLKS! BEWARE -rumours are that a detailed engineering analysis done by moonlighting SRAM engineers has concluded that the Millennial market has demanded a new handle spec. In the old days handles were either 24 or 30 mm in diameter. Based on shirking hand sizes and the overdevelopment of index fingers it was determined that new handles should be 28.99 mm. The new standard will be called the DUD (definitely useless design) and will make all currently tool heads obsolete. Hold off on buying tools. Rumour is that going forward you will have to buy the complete tool as handles and heads will not be sold separately OEM.
  • + 3
 Boost handles?
  • + 1
 HAHAHA vote this to the top boys
  • + 3
 I'm buying one in hopes they'll reimburse me the difference later.
  • + 2
 @R4Squares: Sorry DUDE - It's actually the head that needs to be expanded by 6 units -based on widened tires -we need to make the trails wider now!

Refer to the IMBA manual
regular trails - 142 units wide
Boost trails - 148 units
Super boost trails - 157 units

The fear is we may have to abandon trails such as slick rock in UTAH and comfortably numb in BC Canada because they will not meet the new standard.
  • + 47
 There isn't enough popcorn in the world for this thread boys
  • + 1
 Hahahaha... Here we go!!
  • + 1
 Sram one was better Wink
  • + 2
 Amen. MTE. This... should be at the top. lol watch the comments explode
  • + 16
 Pick your Rogue hoe of choice depending on your terrain/needs. A good transfer shovel, a good pick, rake, saw... And with the money saved, compared to the above, get a lot of beers..wich brings helpers to the equation and voila! Get trail built...

I mean, above tools look good and must work...but..man..
  • + 2
 I bought a Rogue 70HR a few seasons ago. It is amazing! After a couple hundred hours of abuse I took it to my local saw shop to have it properly sharpened. They said it was one of the most impressive hand tools they had ever seen. That says something...
  • + 1
 @EricHarger: favorite tool i've ever used and it wasn't even mine! looking to pick one up this spring for the building season Smile
  • + 18
 Thanks for the review. I was having sleepless nights about which rake to buy...
  • + 12
 Only in mountain biking do hand tools cost so much. All of Windrocks OG trails were built with $38 Rogue Hoes from Forrestry-Supplies.com
  • + 3
 it's forestry-suppliers.com and if you want something that combines the simplicity of the Rogue Hoe with some ability to take it apart and pack it in, the Pacforest Green Grubber is a nice option: pacforest.com/Item/408
  • + 2
 @PHeller:
Thank you for the link! Just ordered a Rogue hoe.
  • + 2
 @PHeller: Thanks for the link to the Green Grubber. Riding with my Rogue has been foolish at best.
  • + 1
 At the end of the day someone invested a lot of time in these and they're really cool. It would take an extreme amount of work to put the set together. Manufacturer it. And bring it to Market. I can appreciate that.
  • + 2
 @EricHarger: foolish... and exhilarating!!
  • + 2
 @EricHarger: I do see how riding with this tools could cause you to develop a huge leak
  • + 8
 I've never found a single tool that can "do it all". I personally prefer dedicated tools for particular jobs. For benching and breaking up tread I love the Rogue 70H. I dont see the need to swing a tool with extra rakes and other options when you arent using them. McLeods are still tough to beat for tamping, and a regular $10 metal garden rake for shaping and smoothing. I do have a Rogue Travis that I do like for small quick jobs where I only want to haul in 1 tool, so there is a need for a good "multitool".
  • + 4
 I too never understood the need for a do-it-all tool. I rarely rake, (raking is for fire crews not trailbuilders) I hate raking, a hoe will rake just fine, and like you said, a cheap garden rake does a fine job. I also never understood carrying an axe, because a properly sharp hoe will work fine for smaller roots, and if you're cutting big roots and trees you should probably route your trail elsewhere. Get a hoe with a big enough blade and it'll tamp just like a McCleod without the stupidly long handle and dumb ass rake. Did I mention I hate rakes? Also, a folding saw will reach just about any branch or limb within the riders corridor, so carrying a pole saw is kinda a waste as well unless building for horses.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: that's just like a dual sport motorcycle. A motorcycle that is underpowered on the street. A motorcycle that has poor suspension in the woods. Lots of dual-purpose stuff is like that. Every once in a great while one product hits it out of the park. Like say a Swiss Army knife/ Leatherman /vice grips.
  • + 1
 @properp: or a KLR! best in no single category yet the most versatile of all!
  • + 7
 The most expensive hoes and rakes you can buy. The advantage? Less money in your pocket and full enduro look. Love to hear some comments from trail maintenance crews on what they actually use.
  • + 2
 The few times I've gone out as a trail lackey for maintenance days, it's always been the same 3 or 4 tools; 5 gallon bucket, shovel, adze, and a steel rake.
Seems to work.
  • + 1
 When I worked at the Bikepark in Queenstown, something like that Trailboss tool would have been awesome. You were often required to ride down to where you left your shovel, spade, rake and brush to do some track maintenance - the crew was limited with quad use. Of course, this meant that we could really only keep moving down the trail and getting the tools up to a new area was a pain in the ass. So if we had a bag with a useable tool kit inside we could have been way more flexible. My two cents.
  • + 2
 @paulhaysom: I stopped myself reading at I worked at a bike park in Queenstown and inserted lucky bastard
  • + 1
 TrailBoss packable tools have revelotionized our local trail maintence approach to trail work and voluteer recruitment Over the years we had always struggled to get our riding community, beyond the faitful good old crew, to put down their bikes and pick up a mcleod on weekend trail work days. Howver, after investing in Trail Boss packable tools, silky hand saws and mini fiskers lopers we have initated a work and ride program, that typicallly invovles a shuttle ride, to the trail head, 2-3 hours of maintence/digging, followed by riding follwed by lunch/beers. Any very small loss in effectiness of hiking in heavy tools, is outweighed by the fun factor that has boosted our volunteer turn outs. In the end with the increased numbers of volunteers we get we get more work done and have more fun doing it. Can't say enough good things about trail boss, silky and fiskers packable maintence tools!!!
  • + 5
 Most of the tools this company carries seem to be way better priced, but still double what you will pay at Home Depot for something that does the same job. roguehoe.com/trailbuilding
  • + 3
 worth it though
  • + 6
 Do NOT know how the article can exclude Rogue Hoes. Been using various Rogues for about 8 yrs now.

If I could remember all the logs / stumps under which they are all stashed...i could build an army
  • + 1
 @mutton: Probably because they are so hard to come by here in the UK...
  • + 2
 There is nothing at home depot that comes anywhere close to the efficiency and durability of a rogue hoe. Home depot doesn't carry axe-handled hoes of the style needed to efficiently dig around here. In a single day, the time wasted digging inefficiently with home depot tools would pay for a better tool like a rogue hoe.

The tools seen in this article though? They've got numerous flaws and are worse than already existing, cheaper options.
  • + 4
 NO. This shizz is TOO expensive. Get this. Way cheaper and very durable.

www.zoro.com/nupla-hoerake-combo-tool-ergonomic-handl-48in-69216/i/G2771142/feature-product?gclid=CjwKCAiAqIHTBRAVEiwA6TgJww-HhL02Yxmw1CY0AAlcLybGETe-KejJcdg8T3tGPBncOjzo_wqWCxoCqXwQAvD_BwE
  • + 2
 Agreed! A few of my buddies and I have the nupla and have at least a few hundred hours with it, with zero problems. People might say the handle isn't super sturdy, but hey for $38 if it brakes either buy a new one or a new handle and you are still out less than any of the above options.
  • + 2
 You definitely wouldn't lose it in the woods
  • + 1
 Also got one of these, they last forever and the handle also absorbs punches if you hit a rock. best value for your money.
  • + 1
 I'm still trying to figure out if there is anywhere that has a type of dirt that makes McLoeds the right choice of tool.

Years ago everyone used McLoeds. Volunteer trail organizations stocked them as the most common tool. And then everyone discovered rogue hoes (axe handled hoes). McLoeds are still around but none of the serious trail workers I know use them, except for perhaps tamping. I'd rather sit around than waste time digging with a McLoed. It's seriously that bad for digging. It's like trying to hammer a nail with a screwdriver. The same thing can be said for raking. Far too heavy and narrow. It isn't an effective rake for dirt or leaves.

With that said, perhaps there are dirt conditions that make a McLoed or McLoed style tool a good choice. I'm willing to be proven wrong but have yet to find someone who has been exposed to both McLoeds and RogueHoes, to prefer a McLoed for digging.
  • + 1
 Yeah, there's a guy in NZ (Weapons of Mass Creation) who's been making trail tools for 5 years similar to all these designs. Read an article many years ago and he said his inspiration had come from seeing fire rakes and other fire fighting tools in Canada.
  • + 4
 I work trail building here in colorado and we only use roguehoe products they rarely break and we have to deal with building on and around bed rock check them out at
roguehoe.com
  • + 7
 This isn't real....are you kiddin'?
  • + 3
 Despite all the shade this is actually really useful. Helping a friend develop trail tools at the moment, plus he uses Osage wood for the handles from his property so the handles take a phat dump on your average one. Nice review.
  • + 1
 I suggest making hoes with long axe handles. There's a reason why rogue hoe is mentioned so often here. After hours, days and weeks of dirt work, it becomes painfully obvious how inefficient McLoeds are.
  • + 4
 My personal favorite for all around work is the Rogue Hoe Travis Tool--super versatile, durable, sharp, recycled agricultural disks and made in America.
  • + 2
 lol lol lol The BTR was in the check out article, and we were all cracking up over the price... "No kidding. What can this rake do that my rake can't, at almost $100 difference? I'll take whatever roughness or whatever results from using cheaper tools. If you can call yourself a mountain biker, you should be able to ride such crap without complaining anyway." Now, what I've been waiting for... an in-depth review to tell me exactly what these can do that I can't with tools that cost hundreds of dollars less. And that is... wait, nope. Nothing. The PNW has some of the greatest trails around, and I've never seen one of these things before... but it obviously works so well. Who needs a $165 hoe/rake thingamabobber? Here we go again...
  • + 1
 Or a $600 dollar porta-kit. What an effing joke. If they could come with beards and plaid, I'm sure they would.
  • + 5
 Trail boss looks super sick but I can think of a lot better ways to spend $600
  • + 6
 Yeah 300$ would get me handfuls of good tools and 300$ of beer would easily get enough bodies out to build a few miles of trail over a couple days
  • + 2
 @Mieszko42: I think he's actually talking about coke and hookers mate
  • + 2
 The review for the Trail Boss tools is accurate. I'll add that I was really impressed with the quality and feel. I had high expectations because of the price and was not letdown. I use them, instead of standard hardware store tools, when I'm on foot or need to be discrete. The connections do come loose, but my understanding is that will stop once they break in. Similar to getting a new bike where you need to tighten stuff for the first few weeks.
  • + 1
 i'm on to PB staff. they just do this shit just to fuck with you. they had to be giggling the entire time this was written. if you told one of the mexican guys that run the landscaping businesses around here, you spent 12000 pesos, a weeks pay, on a multihoe, well... theyre nice guys. they would probably bury in your forehead to do humanity the favor. its amazing how i can use a sears wood handled and mattock for 20 years of 4 wheeling with a landcuiser on 37's, extraction and repair, you twinkletoes need specialty tools to grade some dirt. This site is awesome. i need to get pirate 4x4 over here.
  • + 1
 I always look for 'Great Styling' as a positive point for my undergrowth related tooling to justify a dentist/hipster price tag

Come on Pinkbike, this and the SRAM DUB article you guys are reaching new lows. It isn't April for another 10 weeks or so...
  • + 1
 Asked me mate what the thinnest rectangle of scrap plate metal he had was to weld onto a metal fencing pole from work. 12 mm was all he had. First time using an oxy torch, cut one end to a point like a pick for breaking up rock, cut a four tooth rake one side left the other two flat and sharpened the whole lot. Cost me nothing and pisses on all these. If it had a handle that could be separated for hoe work, was made out of 8mm and was resharpened it would be perfect.
  • + 3
 these are the tools you buy when you know you wont have major volunteer outings with people from the public to destroy your tools.
  • + 4
 I don’t normally struggle with a Rake, spade, square mouth for packing and mattock for breaking stuff up.
  • + 1
 As someone who spends much of his time building singletrack by hand, my advice is to not buy these tools. They are horrible compared to the alternatives.

Here are some of the problems:
* The cut outs and words on the tool heads are horrible for tamping (or even just digging) because they trap mud. Tool heads should be smooth to prevent this.
* The handles are not tightly fit and instead rely on a screw. This is not a durable way to make a tool. This has been known for hundreds of years and it's why quality hand tools aren't made this way.
* McLeods are an inefficient tool for pretty much every task. Not heavy enough for easy tamping, not rugged enough to swing, not wide enough to rake, etc.
* Axe handled tools are better for digging. These tools have round handles and would be mostly only suitable for raking or tamping. (If they weren't so ineffective at that too)
* The metal gussets holding the head on will collect mud, weighing down the tool.
* Digging tolls should have arched heads, not straight. This follows the path of the tool when swung and makes it cut through dirt, rock and roots more easily.

These tools look nice but are not well designed. The cutouts on the heads are enough to make them not worth considering. If looking to buy an effective tool, check out the axe-handled, wide-headed rogue/pro hoes such as the 85H. The next most useful trail tools are a standard rake, shovel and folding saw.
  • + 3
 Looking forward to the Bobcat vs CAT mini excavator shoot out.
Full hydraulics, track like anything and bucket loads of trail building excitement!
Can you dig it?
  • + 3
 Unless I missed it, none of these are built in Canada? I find it super hard to believe there isn't a comparable niche much closer to home.
  • + 3
 Because clearly nobody here can just walk into a home depot, canadian tire, lee valley tools, home hardware, or lowe's and buy a pulaski and a mcleod...
  • + 1
 Those tools work and we used them for years. There are better designed tools available now. (Not the ones in this article)
  • + 2
 Rogue hoes are where its at, they have every tool under the sun for building, and easy to get because they are made in 'Murica
  • + 2
 How is 7D Tools never mentioned in articles like this. You can't go to RAMPAGE without seeing them put to good use and take the beating year after year.
  • + 2
 pressed steel nonsense. if it isn't forged it'll just end up broken. a mattock and a spade would pound them all into the dirt. pun intended
  • + 1
 It's hard to beat the 5lb pick axe when benching fresh trail unless you're in the most perfect loam. Even a standard mcleoud isn't heavy enough. I can't imagine using anything else.
  • + 4
 Jeez...what ´s next? A comparison of brushes to clean your bike?
  • + 3
 Here comes a MTBer jack up the price...They will buy any shit we throw at them with a nice logo. Enough already.
  • + 1
 gearjunkie.com/hilarious-ex-engineer-leaks-bike-industry-marketing
  • + 3
 Can we as well see the pics of the trails that were built during the testing process?
  • + 1
 Let's see... garden rake that's been amazing for over a decade, whatever shovel I grab out of my shed, and a mattock I built myself.
  • + 3
 Rogue Hoe... Nothing else needed or compares.
  • + 3
 You forgot the Rogue Hoe!!!!! Best trail building tool I own!
  • + 2
 The best tool is a good quality bastard file to keep all of your tools razor sharp.
  • + 3
 Confirms my thoughts. I'll stick with my 'ol faithful battle mattock.
  • + 2
 Trail Boss for the win, finally a trail tool set meant to get three miles in to a single track trail with relative ease.
  • + 4
 My wife said I'm a tool.
  • + 5
 Well, you did call her a Rogue Hoe.
  • + 1
 Just buy a shovel, a rake and a mattock. It'll be cheaper and 4x as good as these poser tools.
  • + 1
 Substitute a hoe with an axe handle for that mattock and you're good to go. Mattocks are ok for breaking up dirt but not efficient for benching.
  • + 1
 Would have been easier to source a handle for the one if it had a 29.99 mm diameter
  • + 1
 28.99 Big Grin
  • + 1
 Crazy. All you need is a mini mattock, folding saw and a good proper shovel
  • + 1
 What is wrong with tools from hardware store, 20$ and u have full stack of tools
  • + 3
 Rouge Hoe is good for me
  • + 2
 7kg is heavy?! My backpack for school is 12 kg
  • + 3
 Rogue Hoe's are best
  • + 2
 XTR, ASTON MARTIN, and REAR BRAKE Big Grin
  • + 2
 REALLY? Boutique field tools.... really?
  • + 1
 $110 for a stone rake. Nice try...
  • + 2
 PULASKI
  • + 3
 I pickup Pulaski heads whenever I find them at old junk stores and put handles on them and pass them out to all of my buds. Best trail tool going.
  • + 2
 Rogue Hoes for the win.
  • + 1
 No tools powered by Sram Razz
  • + 1
 read "shovel and mattock" oops.
  • + 2
 ROUGUE HOE. The end.
  • + 0
 It’s nice when u spell it right the first time. ROGUE
  • + 1
 Rear brake,as seen on every fucking video.
  • + 1
 NOTHING MTB-RELATED IS A WEAPON! Retire that word, Pinkbike.
  • + 1
 How is there 2 BTR's and 0 Rogue Hoe products in this so called Review.
  • + 1
 Nutella tools...
  • + 1
 HARBOR FRIEGHT
  • + 1
 Not just no but Hell No! Buying Harbor Freight Tools is like eating with plastic silverware. At the end of the job it all ends up in the trash.

Post a Comment



