Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters



RAKED & RATED 6 dirt digglers put to the test

Anybody who rides off-road should lend a hand at some point to help build and maintain the incredible network of trails we are lucky enough to have access to around the world. There are plenty of tools available from your local DIY store or garden center that will get the job done, but if you want something more 'MTB specific' or want to support the bike industry with your dollars, then here are a selection of weapons from all corners of the earth. If you have your own trusty, old favorite, let us know in the comments.







BTR Fabrications Trail Tool

• Trail Tool Head: 185mm x 250mm

• 4-mm thick steel

• Sharp edge for digging and chopping roots

• Flat face for tamping down

• Toothed edge for raking and breaking soil

• Lock holes for security

• Made in the UK

• Zinc-plated steel with hexavalent passivation

• Weight: Head - 1402 grams / 2487 grams inc. handle

• MSRP: £70 / £75 inc. handle

The now-trademarked 'Trail Tool' is made in the UK by Burf and Tam Racing–a pair of core-riders who put their tools into the dirt as well as riding it. They also produce a nice line in handmade steel frames. The Trail Tool is their take on the classic McLeod or fire rake. A tapered handle is needed and can be purchased from BTR with a Bellota wooden handle in a choice of 120 or 140cm lengths. Tapered is the key word here, as the handle slides in from the bottom of the tool and is then screwed from the sides of the upright to make an extra sturdy connection.



The Trail Tool is made from 4-mm thick, zinc-plated steel that should last a lifetime with an occasional sharpening. In the woods, the Trail Tool does a good job of hacking, shifting, tamping and smoothing out dirt. If you have very hard terrain, you will struggle to chip away at it with this particular tool as the mitered 'chisel' edge of the Trail Tool isn't super sharp.











• Work best in soft to medium terrain

• Rust-free coating

• Supports a small bike manufacturer





• Not sharp or angled enough for hard terrain

• Can be difficult to source correct handle if you can't get one in the mail























BTR Fabrications Tough Rake

• Tough Rake Head: 125mm x 400mm

• 4-mm thick head

• Zinc-plated with hexavalent passivation

• Toothed edge for raking and breaking soil

• Reinforced back and flat face for tamping down

• Made in the UK

• Weight: Head - 1609 grams / 2656 grams inc. handle

• MSRP: £75 / £80 inc. handle

The Tough Rake, like the Trail Tool (above) is made in the UK from the same materials and uses the same tapered handle design. The Tough Rake explains itself by simply being a tough version of a rake.



On the trail, the Tough Rake's weight means you barely need any vertical pressure on the tool to get some purchase into soft dirt, but the teeth aren't as sharp or fine as a standard garden-center rake. Like the Trail Tool, this isn't the best tool for tearing into hard surfaces, but the BTR built this to their own needs for UK trail building, a place that rarely sees solid sun-baked soil.



The Tough Rake seems to be best suited to shaping large areas of soft dirt in to order, like dirt jump lines and bike park style trail.











• Work best in soft to medium terrain

• Extremely Durable

• Most suitable for shaping large areas of soft dirt





• Not sharp or pointed enough for hard terrain

• Only suitable for raking























Warlord BattleAxe

• BattleAxe head: 340mm x 200mm

• 6-mm thick, corten hardened steel

• Sharp, mitered edges

• Custom name cutting

• Bottle opener

• Made in New Zealand

• Weight: head - 2700 grams

• Price: $180 NZD

The heaviest and most brutal weapon on test, if you have the strength to lift this tool above your head, you could possibly cut straight through the world as the 2.7kg, 6mm, hardened corten steel comes crashing down. The mitered edges are very sharp and the narrowest end does a great job of cutting into hard surfaces. The raked side is good for shifting dirt and doesn't seem to catch on small roots much, and the smooth edge is perfect for shaping and carving.



Most importantly, this thing will make you look like a badass in the parking lot and you can get whatever crap you wanted laser cut into the head, I suggest combining your surname with the end of 'Terminator'. "The Aston-ator", for example, has a nice ring to it. Oh, and this rake is also equipped with a bottle opener, because trail building is really an excuse to get into the woods and drink beer. I would suggest soft drinks for minors, but only a few U21's would be able lift this beast anyway.



The biggest issue with the BattleAxe was finding a handle to fit. It seemed silly shipping a 5ft long handle all the way from New Zealand, but it was tough sourcing a handle in Italy that would fit the 30mm diameter upright perfectly. I ended up cutting a tapered stale at the 30mm mark, but the continuing taper meant it wasn't a tight fit at the top.











• Scares the dirt out of your way

• Custom name cutting

• Sharp cutting edges





• Need a 12-month personal gym training plan prior to use

• Requires heavy machinery operators license

• Heavy





















TrailScapes Rake N Bake

• Rake N Bake Head: 280mm x 230mm

• 4-mm thick Australian Bisalloy steel

• Laser cut design

• Made in South Australia

• Head weight: 1620 grams / 2620 grams inc. handle

• MSRP: AUD $165

The Rake N Bake is a sideline of Trailscapes, an Australian trail building company that say they were bored of continually breaking and buying new tools, so they set about making one that suited their needs.



The most fragile looking McLeod-style tool on test, but it was surprisingly tough when cutting and chopping through hard terrain. The sharp rake teeth get stuck in and the large head works well for shifting large amounts of earth.



I feel the downside of the Rake and Bake is that the mitered edge should be cut on the opposite face of the tool; the same way a chisel is designed to chip away and then leave the wood's surface, but it will dig into the wood if used the wrong way–the Trailscapes tools were the only tools on test mitered in this direction.



The split upright and screws on the Rake N Bake (and Half Baked, see below) has made for a secure clamping surface even if you can't find a perfectly shaped or diameter handle.







• Large head size

• Good clamping system

• Great styling





• Mitred edges don't work well





















TrailScapes Half Baked

• Half Baked head: 300mm x 140mm

• 5-mm thick Australian Bisalloy steel

• Laser cut design

• Weight: 1345 grams / 2299 inc. handle

• Made in South Australia

• MSRP: AUD $120

The Half Baked is the little brother of the Rake N Bake. It uses slightly thicker 5mm steel and sports a smaller head. This was the tool that got the least amount of use on test, as it never seemed to work as well as the bigger, heavier or sharper tools. The light head meant that it bounced off hard terrain. On the flipside, it was easy to handle.









• Easy to wield

• Good clamping system





• Too light, bounces off dirt

• Rare that the Half Baked can do a job the Rake N Bake can't

















Trail Boss



• Three-piece ,fiberglass handle (steel upgrade option)

• Six head options: McLeod, Rogue 55A, pruning saw, pick/mattock, flat rake and round shovel heads

• Machined alloy couplings

• Five-year guarantee

• Made in the USA

• Weight: Mini Mcleod - 890 grams / 3pcs handle -1065 grams / total inc. six heads - 6765 grams

• MSRP: $630 USD (six head package tested, individual items available separately)

The Trail Boss uses alloy connectors that slot, and then thread together. There is an o-ring to keep dirt out, and a small brush and tube of grease are supplied to keep the threads clean.



The Trail Boss is the most technically-advanced tool on test, as well as the only one that is packable and offers a whole range of heads to hit the dirt. With a total weight of nearly 7kg, carrying all the tools in a pack (walking or riding) is heavy work and I found it's best to head off for the day with a couple of heads for certain tasks you have in mind. For example, you could take the saw and rake to clear branches and leaves to get your trail started. Need to build a big berm or jump? Just bring along the Rogue hoe, rake and the shovel.



The pruning saw does a great job getting up to high branches when connected to the full-length handle, and the sharp-tooth rake gets through the first layer of loam quickly. The small pick, Rogue, and Mcleod heads all get the job done, but not as effectively as some of the bigger one-piece tools on test. The shovel head moves dirt, but don't expect to make a glass-like finish on the dirt jumps due to its shape.



While not as effective as bigger, one-piece tools, this is the only tool that can easily get to far out places and be carried in a pack, allowing you to ride to and from the construction location (usually on an eMTB - cue the hate). Also, the TrailBoss requires continuous tightening up of the connectors as they work slowly loose, and switching the heads often trail side becomes a chore.









• Multi-head design for an all in one solution

• Can be carried to and from the trail





• Very expensive

• Connectons work loose and changing heads can become a chore