Rampage Judge Darren Berrecloth Speaks Out On 2023 Event

Well folks, it seems like there's a lot of controversy on how the judges came to the conclusions that they did. So I just felt like jumping on here and trying to shed some light on how myself and the rest of the judges came to the conclusions that we did. At the end of the day, I feel a lot of empathy for everyone that doesn't really understand how we come to that conclusion because the majority of people are watching on a two-dimensional screen. It's almost impossible for people that are not there to actually understand all of the intricacies of each line and why one line is actually harder than the other and how one line can be much more exposure than the other when you're watching on a screen. We've all heard how the screen never really shows things as they are, and it's even truer at an event like the Red Bull Rampage.



Every single person that's watched it for years that finally gets their boots on the ground and walks up a Rampage venue, their eyes are just blown out of their sockets because they're just so amazed at how much bigger and gnarlier everything is in person rather than looking on a screen that they've been looking on for sometimes 10-15 years.



With an event site like this, we know the site very well. I rode that venue, I have my own line there, I have a bunch of experience riding those ridges, sending it off the top and whatnot. We go and we look at everyone's lines, and we actually measure every single takeoff to landing, pretty much [all] of the bigger stuff is all measured, just so that we can cross-reference it to any of the other features.



On top of that we look at what kind of exposure there is coming into the feature. Do they have to brake really hard? Do they have a really easy in-run with no exposure? How's the landing? Because sometimes the landings are really skinny, and there's a cliff on the side, like an actual wall on the high side, and then on the low side is a 50-foot cliff as well, right where you're landing. And then some landings are really manicured and buff, and you don't really have a lot of risk if you fall. So all these different factors go into how we judge a line.



The hot topic right now is Bienve, and how his score was so low because everyone looks at the big features that prominently stick out in everyone's mind, and what everyone focuses on. So for Bienve's run, his upper portion of his line was one of the mellowest ways to get off the top, and he didn't have a lot of speed on it, so he was riding it fairly timidly. And then as soon as he got roughly around the halfway mark of his run, he really turned it up.



He flipped off the step down onto the lily pad, which was rad, and then he went into his front flip over the canyon gap. At the end of the day, those three features [Editor's note: he forgot to mention the big three drop right above the lily pad flip, but is referencing it here as one of Bienve's three big moves.—Ed] were amazing, and they were over really big features. The canyon gap I believe is 72-73 ft, I'd have to check my notes, but tip to tip, it's one of the biggest. But keep in mind with that canyon gap, the sightlines are really good, you're looking at everything when you're coming into it, and everything's super buff and manicured. You have a nice mellow in-run, because you're coming off a drop. Obviously flipping into the lily pad is super nasty, but then he's got a really long run out into that, so he's got a lot of time to shut it down on the brakes if he doesn't want to hit it, and he's got a lot of time to check his speed and gauge how fast he's going. And then on the landing itself, the landing is super big and wide. It was one of the only features that the event actually pre-built for the riders just because it's such a prominent feature, and there's just no way that athletes can take on a build like that. And then after that, he goes into a couple of tricks down on the lower stuff. And I hope everyone knows that this is a big mountain freeride event. And when you do a bunch of tricks down low on dirt jump-style features, you're not going to get rewarded as well versus doing those big tricks up high on the mountain where there's exposure.



This brings me to some of my other points. It is a big mountain freeride event and not a slope style event. If you are doing your tricks up high on the ridges where there's a ton of exposure, you're going to get rewarded very well. And that's was the case where athletes that were riding ridges that were skinny and had a ton of exposure they definitely got rewarded.



Another topic with us judges that we talked about in great depth was the Battleship. Originally it was supposed to be Brendan and Gee [and Szymon.—Ed.] hitting that. Unfortunately, Gee took himself out in practice. And the Battleship was by far the biggest amount of exposure we've ever seen at a Rampage course. The feature itself was quite a mellow feature. If you didn't have any exposure and that little skipper onto the battleship was in the forest without any cliffs beside it, it would just be not a really nice jump or a little gap at all. The landing was like 8 inches tall, and it immediately went uphill. And that was due to the fact that the ridge was so skinny, and just how the actual feature was naturally, you couldn't really make it any better.



So the actual feature itself was not that hard to ride. But at the end of the day, if you screwed up and all it got bounced off on either side, the consequences were so severe. So, us judges, we talked about it in great depth, like, "how do we judge this?" Because you really don't have that tough of a feature, but the fact that there's so much exposure makes it insanely scary. And you really can't take away anything from the athletes if they're putting themselves at so much exposure. So we had to judge that quite high, and Brendog really was rewarded for that, as one of the gnarliest features for exposure on the entire mountain.



Flipping to Brendog's run, his canyon gap was, in our opinion, much gnarlier than the lower canyon gap that Bienve front flipped because the in-run coming in, which maybe not a lot of people actually saw, [Brendog's] in-run actually skipped over top of Brett Rheeder's old line, which made it twice, maybe even three times as hard. Literally where the compression would be, where you're pumping for the lip, he actually had to have a downhill takeoff with a not the greatest landing to land in. And then pump and pull off a very skinny lip to make it across this canyon. That was very technical, and once again, we rewarded him quite very high on his exposure level and his line choice. His trick score was not that high because he did a suicide over it. It's a pretty rad trick, but it's one of the go-to tricks if you just want to nibble off a trick off a drop or a big gap.



His step-down flip definitely was a little tight and very technical, but it wasn't anywhere near the size of any of the other people's big flip step-downs. There was several of the guys doing big flip step-downs. Obviously, no one held a candle to Zink's step-down, which is still the biggest flip step-down in history on one of the biggest features ever hit in history.



So, I could go into every single athlete and explain why, but I think for now this is just a recap of the two hot topics which it seems like in usual fashion, #brendoggotrobbed is usually a hashtag that gets thrown up quite often. And, obviously Bienve is a fan favorite 'cause he front flipped the canyon gap. That's amazing. It's rad. And a lot of people, even several family members, have asked me, "hey, how come Bienvenido didn't win?"



You know, it's very simple to us because when you're looking at it on a screen, you just can't understand what we're looking at from the judge's opinion. And at the end of the day, I have a lifetime of experience riding this event as a competitor, and I also have a lot of experience judging this event. And you guys just really need to rely on myself and my other judges, our knowledge, and our skill of being in this industry, and understanding and spending so much time in these hills, and trust that we're going to get the best results that are possible. And you just have to trust us on that.



I urge you to one day get some tickets and check it out for yourself. And I guarantee you, you would have a much bigger appreciation for some of these lines, and you may understand where we came from, and how we got to our decisions ultimately. So, anyways, hope that clears some things up. If not, keep on sending out all the hate mail. — Darren Berrecloth, Freeride Legend & Rampage Judge