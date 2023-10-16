Rampage Judge Darren Berrecloth Speaks Out On 2023 Event

Oct 16, 2023
by Darren Berrecloth  

*Editor's note: video transcript edited for clarity.

bigquotesWell folks, it seems like there's a lot of controversy on how the judges came to the conclusions that they did. So I just felt like jumping on here and trying to shed some light on how myself and the rest of the judges came to the conclusions that we did. At the end of the day, I feel a lot of empathy for everyone that doesn't really understand how we come to that conclusion because the majority of people are watching on a two-dimensional screen. It's almost impossible for people that are not there to actually understand all of the intricacies of each line and why one line is actually harder than the other and how one line can be much more exposure than the other when you're watching on a screen. We've all heard how the screen never really shows things as they are, and it's even truer at an event like the Red Bull Rampage.

Every single person that's watched it for years that finally gets their boots on the ground and walks up a Rampage venue, their eyes are just blown out of their sockets because they're just so amazed at how much bigger and gnarlier everything is in person rather than looking on a screen that they've been looking on for sometimes 10-15 years.

With an event site like this, we know the site very well. I rode that venue, I have my own line there, I have a bunch of experience riding those ridges, sending it off the top and whatnot. We go and we look at everyone's lines, and we actually measure every single takeoff to landing, pretty much [all] of the bigger stuff is all measured, just so that we can cross-reference it to any of the other features.

On top of that we look at what kind of exposure there is coming into the feature. Do they have to brake really hard? Do they have a really easy in-run with no exposure? How's the landing? Because sometimes the landings are really skinny, and there's a cliff on the side, like an actual wall on the high side, and then on the low side is a 50-foot cliff as well, right where you're landing. And then some landings are really manicured and buff, and you don't really have a lot of risk if you fall. So all these different factors go into how we judge a line.

The hot topic right now is Bienve, and how his score was so low because everyone looks at the big features that prominently stick out in everyone's mind, and what everyone focuses on. So for Bienve's run, his upper portion of his line was one of the mellowest ways to get off the top, and he didn't have a lot of speed on it, so he was riding it fairly timidly. And then as soon as he got roughly around the halfway mark of his run, he really turned it up.

He flipped off the step down onto the lily pad, which was rad, and then he went into his front flip over the canyon gap. At the end of the day, those three features [Editor's note: he forgot to mention the big three drop right above the lily pad flip, but is referencing it here as one of Bienve's three big moves.—Ed] were amazing, and they were over really big features. The canyon gap I believe is 72-73 ft, I'd have to check my notes, but tip to tip, it's one of the biggest. But keep in mind with that canyon gap, the sightlines are really good, you're looking at everything when you're coming into it, and everything's super buff and manicured. You have a nice mellow in-run, because you're coming off a drop. Obviously flipping into the lily pad is super nasty, but then he's got a really long run out into that, so he's got a lot of time to shut it down on the brakes if he doesn't want to hit it, and he's got a lot of time to check his speed and gauge how fast he's going. And then on the landing itself, the landing is super big and wide. It was one of the only features that the event actually pre-built for the riders just because it's such a prominent feature, and there's just no way that athletes can take on a build like that. And then after that, he goes into a couple of tricks down on the lower stuff. And I hope everyone knows that this is a big mountain freeride event. And when you do a bunch of tricks down low on dirt jump-style features, you're not going to get rewarded as well versus doing those big tricks up high on the mountain where there's exposure.

This brings me to some of my other points. It is a big mountain freeride event and not a slope style event. If you are doing your tricks up high on the ridges where there's a ton of exposure, you're going to get rewarded very well. And that's was the case where athletes that were riding ridges that were skinny and had a ton of exposure they definitely got rewarded.

Another topic with us judges that we talked about in great depth was the Battleship. Originally it was supposed to be Brendan and Gee [and Szymon.—Ed.] hitting that. Unfortunately, Gee took himself out in practice. And the Battleship was by far the biggest amount of exposure we've ever seen at a Rampage course. The feature itself was quite a mellow feature. If you didn't have any exposure and that little skipper onto the battleship was in the forest without any cliffs beside it, it would just be not a really nice jump or a little gap at all. The landing was like 8 inches tall, and it immediately went uphill. And that was due to the fact that the ridge was so skinny, and just how the actual feature was naturally, you couldn't really make it any better.

So the actual feature itself was not that hard to ride. But at the end of the day, if you screwed up and all it got bounced off on either side, the consequences were so severe. So, us judges, we talked about it in great depth, like, "how do we judge this?" Because you really don't have that tough of a feature, but the fact that there's so much exposure makes it insanely scary. And you really can't take away anything from the athletes if they're putting themselves at so much exposure. So we had to judge that quite high, and Brendog really was rewarded for that, as one of the gnarliest features for exposure on the entire mountain.

Flipping to Brendog's run, his canyon gap was, in our opinion, much gnarlier than the lower canyon gap that Bienve front flipped because the in-run coming in, which maybe not a lot of people actually saw, [Brendog's] in-run actually skipped over top of Brett Rheeder's old line, which made it twice, maybe even three times as hard. Literally where the compression would be, where you're pumping for the lip, he actually had to have a downhill takeoff with a not the greatest landing to land in. And then pump and pull off a very skinny lip to make it across this canyon. That was very technical, and once again, we rewarded him quite very high on his exposure level and his line choice. His trick score was not that high because he did a suicide over it. It's a pretty rad trick, but it's one of the go-to tricks if you just want to nibble off a trick off a drop or a big gap.

His step-down flip definitely was a little tight and very technical, but it wasn't anywhere near the size of any of the other people's big flip step-downs. There was several of the guys doing big flip step-downs. Obviously, no one held a candle to Zink's step-down, which is still the biggest flip step-down in history on one of the biggest features ever hit in history.

So, I could go into every single athlete and explain why, but I think for now this is just a recap of the two hot topics which it seems like in usual fashion, #brendoggotrobbed is usually a hashtag that gets thrown up quite often. And, obviously Bienve is a fan favorite 'cause he front flipped the canyon gap. That's amazing. It's rad. And a lot of people, even several family members, have asked me, "hey, how come Bienvenido didn't win?"

You know, it's very simple to us because when you're looking at it on a screen, you just can't understand what we're looking at from the judge's opinion. And at the end of the day, I have a lifetime of experience riding this event as a competitor, and I also have a lot of experience judging this event. And you guys just really need to rely on myself and my other judges, our knowledge, and our skill of being in this industry, and understanding and spending so much time in these hills, and trust that we're going to get the best results that are possible. And you just have to trust us on that.

I urge you to one day get some tickets and check it out for yourself. And I guarantee you, you would have a much bigger appreciation for some of these lines, and you may understand where we came from, and how we got to our decisions ultimately. So, anyways, hope that clears some things up. If not, keep on sending out all the hate mail.Darren Berrecloth, Freeride Legend & Rampage Judge


Posted In:
Interviews Videos Vlog Red Bull Bienvenido Aguado Brendan Fairclough Darren Berrecloth Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
claw avatar

Member since Sep 5, 2000
8 articles
Report
132 Comments
  • 107 36
 Brendog. Did infact. Get robbed.
  • 23 5
 narrator: This was not "in fact."
  • 58 4
 But I want to be mad!
  • 7 0
 Like any and all made for TV events, the more drama the more exposure the better. Still, won't hurt to have a new panel of judges
  • 8 8
 It’s weird that he didn’t mention having to be one of his mates or North American… I’d love him to talk us through that part
  • 6 0
 You can transfer your rage to his decision to present to camera while driving
  • 2 1
 Bearclaw offered up a good explanation when he didnt even need to - never complain, never explain. good on him to be empathetic to you pathetic nobodies. deal with it. life goes on. in a week all you whiners will forget about it and move on to the next shiny object that you cant control. oh, and get a job lmfao....
  • 52 7
 Find a way of giving that insight before and during the event and all the howls of protest will go away.
  • 10 0
 NOt a chance, in fact, I think Bear has in fact responded several times over the years about people and their constant whinging
  • 2 0
 @HankHank = They might diminish, but go away? Nope. People have really visceral reactions to this event, and they hate being told that they simply don't have the experience/knowledge or real life perspective to make an informed judgment and should trust the judges.
  • 5 2
 Jesus they talked about the lines non -stop during the event. How many times do we need to hear "video doesn't do it justice" We all know shit looks mellow on camera
Do people need the claw to come sit next to them and explain everything like they're 5 so they dont feel sad that someone got scored too low?
  • 2 1
 @StanMarsh: This used to be a free event, so how about letting it be back to one. alike Redbull doesn't make enough money as it is. More people will come, including me and then hopefully that'll shut up the masses just like Joyride. Everyones happy, everyones chilln just enjoying the event.
  • 1 1
 @StanMarsh: Yes,
more so what "they" need is to have their own opinions and beliefs validated and told they are special.
  • 6 2
 There’s absolutely no way he can’t talk his way out of not putting Brendon on at least the podium. I’ll listen to why he shouldn’t have won, fine but won’t entertain the idea of a 4th place finish. Truth is no one cares what he thinks, all the judges have done again is soiled another brilliant rampage. We decide the winner anyway and we all decided Brendon won… Again.
  • 1 0
 @StanMarsh: Hear me out,
If everyone is riding nearly the same terrain, wouldnt the line that still "looks" the gnarliest be the gnarlisest?

We are comparing people all riding at virtually the same time, on nearly identical terrain. We arent watching a video segments from all sorts of different people at different times, in different locations....

I'm of the belief that Zinks flip off that Icon sender was absolutely huge, and maybe one of the biggest scene in a competition. Similar to Lemonies huge gap at Crankworks
  • 3 0
 if they offered an explanation prior to the event:
- nobody will pay attention or listen, because they werent going to anyway.
- armchair quaterbacks will still be mad even if they listened.
- oh, and whoever really gets upset.... get a fckng job FFS
  • 1 0
 @gearbo-x: You think RedBull is out getting rich off this super niche event in the desert, thats tough to get to, tough to watch, and fairly remote?
I can only assume you went several times when it was free, and now the cost of entry is whats holding you back, not the cost to get there, stay there, travel to and from the venue, etc?

What do you think pays for medical coverage, food service, logistics, prizes etc?

You wont go if its free, anything and everything is a barrier to entry for you
  • 1 0
 @thenotoriousmic: "There’s absolutely no way he can’t talk his way out of not putting Brendon on at least the podium"

This sentence has me all frigged up, do I need some sleep?

"There’s absolutely NO way he CAN'T talk his way out of NOT putting Brendon on at least the podium"

I....I'm not getting it, am I crazy, what are you saying here bruv?
  • 64 25
 Downvote me all day but the caveman drop in shouldn’t be scored as highly today as it was a couple years ago when TVS and Semenuk first did it. It’s cool yeah, but it’s also kinda corny and it took him 5 minutes to wait for the wind to be ideal which really killed the excitement.
  • 45 2
 I thought it was cool when Brandon did it, but not like, world shattering. But being there this year changed my perspective on that top section. You could not pay me a million dollars to caveman off that thing. Absolutely not. It's horrible. No photo or video will do justice to the amount I didn't want to be there when I looked over the edge. Gun to my head I'd probably rather try the Battleship.
  • 17 8
 If you wouldnt mind quickly uploading your video of a caveman, just so we all have a point of reference for your criticism.
  • 16 0
 Riders have waited for the wind to chill for years and years. Including other riders this year. It is a buzzkill, but he should be docked points for using his start window? I don’t think so. I think they need that window.
  • 7 1
 No, absolutely. I think there should be diminishing returns for something like that. Bonus points for originality (like front flipping the canyon gap), maybe.
  • 7 2
 @onawalk: I can’t score on an NHL goalie either, or know how to drive an F1 car. I suppose fans shouldn’t have opinions eh
  • 1 0
 What caveman drop? All I saw was a ninja drop.
  • 3 4
 @drakefan705: but you can score on a house league goalie, and prolly drive a car real fast.
You cant, I imagine caveman off a smaller drop, much less one into the abyss that TVS does....

You can have an opinion, but dont get upset when its called out as silly.
  • 1 5
flag onawalk (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @brianpark: Not gonna lie, you had me in the first part of that comment.....Friggin jumping off a platform, and trying to get on your bike, into that steep trench, with the wind howling seems like the biggest leap of faith ever (intended)

The fact that you went the year thinking that Semenuks caveman wasnt earth shattering is a testament to how far away from reality youve gotten....
  • 1 2
 @brianpark: Exactly. That section right there is insane. And the cave man thing was TVS thing in the first place. I'm stoked he got it in. That was personal for him.

Still think a whip cave man woulda broke the internet though.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Apologies,
I might be feeling spicy today
  • 2 1
 @drakefan705 i get what you're saying...I can't dunk on a 10ft goal but I can still give an observation about the aesthetics of a plain dunk VS a tomahawk 360 dunk. You don't have to be able to ride the line to have an opinion about it. Haters gonna hate.
  • 1 0
 @preach: That's what the viewers awards are for and all the other awards that can be honored based on one section, one trick, one skillset....
  • 1 0
 @drakefan705: having an opinion is fine. knowing what you're talking about is something else Wink
  • 40 8
 I appreciate the statement by Darren. But I don't agree with the reasoning here. He repeatedly points out that it's a freeride event that rates exposure and risk highly, which in fact means that Brendog should have won. The suicide no hander wasn't enough of a trick over the gap? Should he kill himself right away with a 360 or flip? Sorry, I'm not any wiser after reading it.
  • 7 2
 Exposure is one factor, tricks is another. There had been talk of Brendan flipping the canyon throughout the week, which would have been wild. IMO he'd have been a lock for podium with a flip on the canyon, and possibly won it—depending on what he did on the smaller stepdowns below.
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: If there was talk of Brendan flipping the canyon in the week, but then he decided not to on the day, do you think that it's possible that it would adversely affect the judging? Like, the judges were exepcting a flip but because he didn't do it, they scored him less?
  • 3 0
 I agree, on one side he says it's got a super sketchy run in with a hop over another line but then says he only did a suicide. He only did a suicide because the run in was so technical. Feels like he contradicts himself.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: A lock like 2019?
  • 1 0
 its almost as if you didnt read Bearclaws statement above lol
  • 54 25
 #brendoggotrobbed
  • 33 6
 "And you just have to trust us on that."

Oh, this should go over well.
  • 1 0
 what credentials do you have that tells us you're right and he's wrong? go on. we're all anxiously waiting
  • 36 15
 Well done berrecloth! you've got a tough job as a rampage judge but I think you guys did well.
  • 19 3
 Darren is the man. It takes courage to come out and face the whole internet to justify something you shouldn't have to. Thank you anyway for you insight, its always interesting to get perspective from the inside. Thank you for stepping in and judging an event that is truly appart from the rest. Keep rippin'.
  • 33 19
 When you checked the lines did you take your guide dog with you? Also care to elaborate how stoked everyone was when Zinc flipped it vs how calculated and calm the judges were when other riders threw their moves down.
On this one I really hopes the judges would’ve got it aligned with the spectators at home but it really didn’t happen, “so trust us” when we say #brendoggotrobbed
  • 13 0
 @claw Thanks for the insight! I'm sure everyone would be interested to hear why Zink scored so high. Was it the backflip that pushed his score into the 90s? I believe Strait rode the same line and scored 11 points lower.

For future events, what are your thoughts about not releasing scores until everyone has completed their first run which would give the judges the opportunity to rank everyone accordingly?
  • 12 2
 Strait's top section wasn't quite the same, and Berrecloth kind of did explain his thoughts on the suicide not being as commitment-heavy a trick when he said "it's a pretty rad trick, but it's one of the go-to tricks if you just want to nibble off a trick off a drop or a big gap."
  • 14 3
 Backflipping off that flat drop with no lip is so much gnarlier. Plus Zink did multiple other things Kyle didn’t. I would like to better understand why Zink scored so high too, but comparing to Kyle isn’t very useful. All the complaining about Brenden… he had two other guys score higher, and he didn’t even take his second run. All respect to that insane canyon gap but I really can’t see how people can argue he should’ve won. He simply doesn’t have the trick bag in high consequence terrain that the guys in front of him have. Wish he would’ve landed on the podium or received one of the awards though for sure.
  • 4 1
 Their top sections were a bit different. You're also missing the cool nose bonk drop in Zink did. That drop in section was steep and tech as hell. The flip nack on a super tech hit. I did not expect anything there. He also 3 dropped. And that nack just before the 3 drop was super boosted and styled out. Loved it. He didn't have any meh sections of that run until he got to the bottom. Only thing dude could have maybe done is added a jump down there in the roll out section and did another trick but... not a slopesytle contest... I like the idea of holding scores until end of first run. But it could lead to a very long break which could potentially cost guys second runs.
  • 14 1
 I personally find it super respectable that a judge addressed the controversy exactly and sure scores will never make everyone happy but I now have a much greater understanding of the reality of this event and the technically of judging it
  • 1 0
 Hell of a lot better than boxing where nobody says anything at all about the judging, since the judges are just appointed by the commission and have never boxed in their lives. I think Brendog should have podiumed, but I'm not too up in arms about Zink winning
  • 14 2
 I think he’s spot on; if you haven’t seen the terrain in person you really can’t judge it the way they can. But I still think they should change their system and/or criteria. There are plenty of alternative options. Year after year of community uproar is getting old. The negativity isn’t good for anyone.
  • 14 1
 He had some points but a lot of BS to IMHO
  • 13 5
 Maybe it's the only sport in the world where the "Independent", "None bias" and "Neutral" judges cheer and wave their fists in the air when they see a certain competitors performance! I like rampage for what it is, brave people throwing themselves down a mountain but the judging is a joke. I wonder which one of the American friends will win next year
  • 1 1
 Did you even read a single sentence of what Darren said
  • 10 2
 So many stupid comments today. Things like "red bull events are biased". Did you check the sponsor of the winners? Another "great comment". "Zink Sorge and Strait shouldn't be invited". Seriously? What kind of drugs are kids using these days? Insane comments for sure. In the end of the day, nothing better than having actual ex competitors doing the judging. They know the tricks, the exposure, the terrain, they are there (how many times do we have to say that cameras don't do justice?). Anyway. I also would like to see bien and brendog getting higher scores but I believe the work the judges did was great. They were there and had a lot of info at their hands.
  • 7 1
 This insight is amazing. Ppl would really apreciate this literaure for each run, so why keep it off the record?

Is something really there is a demand to be understood, if you shut the door then dont get surprised: lack information+passion+frustration= BOOM.
  • 3 0
 also its time to stop owning lines... Here all the mtb family we share our trailbuilding... why not the top in our sport?
  • 2 0
 @PauRexs: I actually agree with line "ownership" being very lame. Would love to see a different approach.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: so Kyle and Zinc been owning the best line of the mountain that gives you the highest amount of points... who says other riders can t ride it even better?... would be cool riders to be enforced to ride 2 lines... his own an some one elses... that would make it much fair...
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: this is a much bigger problem than the judging IMO. It's clearly unfair to new riders, and the line-choosing process is totally opaque to the viewers.
  • 6 0
 I'm not qualified to comment on the judging but my personal preference, in a big-mountain riding event, is to see more big-mountain riding. In my opinion Fairclough's line had that. Seeing drops and jumps is cool, but pointing your bike down a steep chute and sticking it is, in my opinion, more exciting, not to mention technical, than another backflip.
  • 9 4
 Nevermind Brendog. Bienve got robbed!

While I do agree it's nearly impossible to judge each run comparatively in a way that does each of them justice, the part that stood out to me as a GLARING issue with the scores was that three riders (Bienve, Boggs, and Brandt) all did the same run, only MUCH cleaner the second time, yet only received a ~.5 increase in scoring. That tells me the objectivity trick to trick is clearly not accurate, as a noticeable improvement on the same technical run should merit a notice improvement in scoring, as well. Otherwise, what is the point of a second run (assuming you finished the first)? Are riders expected to assume more risk and totally reinvent themselves on massive features that took weeks to prepare? That part did not make any sense to me.
  • 1 0
 Fair point but the first thing you’re going to want to do is get rid of that word “objectively”. There’s nothing objective about it, try as they might. That’s part of why it’s like this every year. Everyone has their own idea of what was best.
  • 2 3
 Did you read ? Bienve's entire top run was empty. He went 10% on the top part and 150% on the second. Some other guys went 100% the whole run thats all
  • 1 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: When you have a previous score, it becomes more object on the second run. You are comparing an apple to an apple, not an orange (another rider). If there is no objectivity in such a comparison, there is no standard from which to judge, at all.
  • 9 0
 Why is this event even judged? Let the riders vote.
  • 6 1
 Honestly after watching every run again I have to agree Zink's whole line was the wildest top to bottom and he was so in control! Makes it look easy but insane run. Brendog's was insane, I love Brendog's line but I think a lot of the guys out there could have ridden his line the way he did. It's tough for sure, very tough but Zink's line also had a couple of large drops at top very techy and the granly shoot. If Brendog's line maybe had 1, 2 more hits in the line could have been scored higher. He also didn't go for a second run which means he could have scored a little higher and made podium.
  • 5 0
 Love how he basically calls Brendan's no hander a nothing trick, but doesn't mention Cam Zink did a backflip nack over like the smallest jump on the mountain. When enough people are up in arms over a decision, and a judge feels he needs to make a video clarifying why they scored things the way they did, then maybe, just maybe, the judges screwed up.
  • 13 5
 This will not appease the fanboys, they will continue they’re whining.
  • 8 4
 No-handers served Kyle pretty well over the years! Seems like every reason for not scoring these 2 run’s as highly is contradicted when looking at Zink’s run. Could the step down jump landing be any bigger or manicured? It’s 2023, old guard judges and their criteria is out of touch IMHO.
  • 5 0
 Yeah when it comes to bienve slopestyle tricks shouldn't be rewarded, when it comes to zink slopestyle gets you big points haha! He then says the battleship is the highest risk feature to be done but if you take it out of context and it was in a forest it wouldn't be that difficult, so it gets a lower score... But it's not in a forest it's a mental feature on a cliff, at a minimum brendog should have been third. Not sure how he cleared anything up there tbh
  • 1 0
 Redbull OUTRAGE 2023….
  • 4 0
 "The Battleship just wasn't that hard to ride" WTF?
I totally disagree with DB's assessment of that, as it's a total Mind-F*%k. You could use the same arguement to say 'Anyone can launch it off a giant jump', as that's not hard to do either, DB. But, managing the mental pressurecooker of the instant death exposure of the Battleship is not something most people could even handle.
  • 4 1
 Judging this event would be a challenge, good on all those involved. I sure as hell couldn't judge the event without watching it for days on end. All the riders are winners in my eyes.
  • 4 0
 Could the scores for the line be released at the start, or when they drop in? I.e. we would know if someone was on a 5 point line or a 10 point line etc.
  • 4 0
 So let me cut it short. Just flip the biggest drop on course and you win Rampage. If you do anything else gnarly or cool they dont care
  • 2 0
 The insight and detail given on BFs and Bienves lines were great. I'd love to hear the same analysis given to Zink's line and how it resulted in a score that was so much higher than the rest. If the gap in points were smaller then I think people could accept the "trust us, the devil is in the details" response a bit more, but a difference in scores that large begs an explanation.
  • 2 0
 Unless all of the riders are going to ride the same line like a normal slopestyle contest it will always be impossible to judge there is just to much variance in all of the lines and to much interpretation from the judges as to what is more challenging than something else. Just accept rampage for what it is a cool spectacle of the highest level of riding with the most risk/reward of any genre.
  • 2 0
 The idea of having gully as an „explainer“ was a good one. It just wasn’t executed well enough.
Easiest way to decrease frustration about the judging would be to put them on open mics while judging ….
For sure it has some flaws and risks, but I think it would be worth a try
  • 2 0
 Im all for the judges having the exact specs on hieght/length of features but if they are out there evaluating all week then they are subconsciously judging all week. Seems pretty one sided and definitely not even across all riders.

Let the riders judge.
  • 27 23
 You can talk all you want, just look at how the fans voted, your out of touch...
  • 9 14
flag SnowshoeRider4Life (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 fans don't know shit
  • 8 1
 You're missing his point... The Fan voted portion does not take into consideration actually being there.. I had a feeling this was what was going on.. The Judges are there with the builders and see every part of their line.. I assumed they had their minds partially made up by event day as to who was was going to be placed where... Probably just need to see day of show what riders actually do on their lines to confirm actual placings...
  • 3 3
 Did you even read this article? Point 1) TV isn't an accurate representation of line difficulty. Point 2) judges have actually ridden it, they're not just couch experts.
  • 2 2
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: we know plenty, when soo many are voting the same way it tells you something.
  • 4 5
 @bat-fastard: sure it tells you a whole lot of people can be wrong together. See also Donald Trump being chosen for USA president.
  • 3 4
 @BiNARYBiKE: I'd say its more those who put in sleepy Joe that's wrong, he's an embarrassment and that's coming from someone living with Northern Ireland politics..
  • 1 2
 @bat-fastard: know plenty of information but the right information. tricks make fans into deer staring at a headlight.
  • 3 0
 @bat-fastard: Either way my point stands. And fair enough. I can't believe either one was ever voted in.
  • 1 1
 @BiNARYBiKE: But he didn't have the vote of the majority.
  • 1 1
 Fans are voting based on the big hits and excitement. Not complete runs. And again... they are not there looking at the runs in person. I've been there.

That's what all those other awards are for and I think they went to the right guy.

But if you think the fans know wtf they're talking about then you haven't been in the PB comment section for long. 99% of these people have never been to Rampage.
  • 2 0
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: sorry but over 20 points between zinc and straight for much of a muchness on something that's been done before, then the shot of the judges going bonkers fist punching during his run. Never really any other TV coverage of them. It' just like it was scripted for the broadcast.
  • 1 1
 @bat-fastard: There were tons of clips of Gully going in there and talking to them. LOL!

But they also were well aware of what Zink had planned so it doesn't take a mental giant to figure out that they'd probably be paying extra attention.

No one has ever done what Zink just did. That's the biggest step down backflip of all time. It's bigger than it was when it was wood and it's dirt to dirt now.

And he did a lot of other things Kyle did not do.

Watch the runs again.
  • 2 0
 @onemanarmy: I have it's not 20 points, maybe 10, its 3rd place. He was overscored a mile... Biggest front flip trumps a back flip to me too..
  • 1 0
 @rarerider: if you understand US politics, or geopolitics in general, then you understand why majority shouldn't necessarily matter. Democrat policies rely on taking from those who have, to those who haven't earned. Ergo just import a bunch of foreigners and promise them stuff, magically your vote count goes up
  • 1 0
 The scoring system should be more clear during the contest.
A really simple thing to do, to keep the trust between the judges and the viewers, would be to explain the scores as he did on this video... but during the event.
Now you just get points without any justifications. And if the viewer "can't understand in 2D" which jump or cliff is more exposed, it is normal that people start to get suspicious and frustrated.
  • 3 0
 why do pro riders care about what people say on the internet? both strait and zinc seemed pretty upset about people on the internet saying they are too old to compete lol.
  • 2 0
 Because pro riders are people too.
  • 1 0
 Awesome. I love this response and all of the reasoning behind it. I feel like just like the events, the judging is growing every year. I think this type of transparency is awesome. I honestly agree with everything he said and don't have as many issues with the rankings as I usually do. Personally I would have flip flopped Carson and Brendan. I think if Bienve had done more with the top... like Godziek was doing... he easily scores much higher. You could probably argue for 5th if he does a bit more up there. As is, I think if they bumped him up to an 81 and he was in the same slot you'd probably hear a bit less complaining. Seeing his score in the 70's is getting people fired up. I still think there's room for changes in the way it's done. But all in all I thought the event was amazing. Especially when compared to last year.
  • 1 0
 It's sad if people criticised the riders, when it's the Judges who I believe are at fault. Someone suggested let the riders vote, then if the judges want to attend, they could serve drinks or food or something they are actually good at.
  • 1 0
 I think the only change I'd make is the part about how they judge the feature, and the trick on that feature, separately. That just doesn't make sense. Take Brendog's sui over the canyon -- doing a trick over that ridiculous feature should have been a points multiplier, if anything, because the risk/skill factor goes WAY up. Actually, now that I'm seeing these words in front of me, I'm realizing that maybe some peoples frustrations are coming from a feeling that some riders had a points multiplier while others didn't... I dunno.
  • 1 0
 Why don’t the judges publish their workings? And who even were the judges this year? I could find nothing online giving any of this information. Needs more transparency - it’s not some sort of mates’ race but it’s judged like it is.
  • 1 0
 Why care? I thought hating on the way it was judged is synonymous with rampage. It grows in strength every year, "so and so got robbed" is as common as "looks like a session" personally I have never cared about the judging, as a fan I love to see the diversity of the runs, each one is special, unique and personal to the athlete, and each rider faces their own adversity and struggle,They are all amazing! As a fan I am proud of all of them and I am pretty certain the judges are too. Please don’t take it to heart.
  • 1 0
 Taking into account everything that Darren wrote, I'm curious if the riders share that insight. I still think that moving forward, scores should be held until everyone has a first run, then take a break, tabulate scores, and provide explanations as to why something is scored. Anyway, still enjoyed the event.
  • 5 0
 Berrecloth was robbed!
  • 4 0
 listen...that front flip was bonkers.
  • 5 3
 If you ever find yourself filming a video of you talking when in a truck you should stop before you start because you already lost.
  • 1 1
 So that's what happened to Brendog..
  • 3 0
 Creating a video while driving is just reckless and might speak to his credibility as a judge. Image is everything!
  • 12 11
 So, what I'm reading is, "We have reasons, and unless you're us you won't understand. So just trust us".

Not remotely good enough.
  • 5 1
 Not really. He very clearly explains what went into their reasoning. Really thinking you didn't read a damned thing.
  • 2 1
 More like ''We we're physically there and we have actual experience riding rampage and unless you're us you won't understand. So just trust us''
  • 6 6
 "hey, you're looking from a screen"

They are with hubble telescopes? Or FPV live on the site?

Brendog got robbed. They want to reward the winner, especially after his last salty comments past years.
  • 2 0
 Is there a list of the judges and how the citeria of the scoring breaks down? Just curious how it all works.
  • 4 1
 He must be off home to mow the lawn "really neatly" too.
  • 1 1
 If the riders are happy with the results then who cares what we think. It’s not about us and our opinions. If the riders believe the judges did a good job then this conversation ends there.
  • 1 0
 I really appreciate how The Claw is utilizing the right and left lanes on the freeway. Keep right except to pass - this guy gets it.
  • 1 0
 Sure is a lot of whiny people on here from a certain island in Europe. Must of been a lot of wet pillow cases from cry them selves to sleep.
  • 1 0
 If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. No, wait, it really isn't, you will have to trust me on it.
  • 12 9
 Well said Claw!
  • 4 5
 This statement just makes a mockery of why we actually watch Rampage, if the camera work doesn’t intact show us what they are riding and the scores a from the judges knowledge of the line instead…???
  • 2 1
 Well said but 95??? No chance but defo looks like judges really wanna push for slopestyle than freeride by those words Frown
  • 1 0
 Judged events suck, period. It sucks even more for these guys risking life and limb.
  • 1 0
 stop judging/scoring the event. couch experts can't handle the results. ha haaa
  • 8 8
 Well well said. The comment warriors will hate it because of tricks but ya'll did a great job this year.
  • 1 0
 We're all still mad about Kyle Norbraten
  • 23 24
 Fucking legend response from Bearclaw. I think people should be quiet now.
  • 3 0
 Lol
  • 6 8
 Given the amount of review and admitted judges collaboration it sounds like they knew who was going to win before it happened
  • 1 3
 Thanks @claw
Below threshold threads are hidden





