VIDEOS
Rampage Preparation with Conor Macfarlane - Video
Oct 22, 2017
by
Scott Robb
RAMPAGE
PREPARATION WITH
CONOR MACFARLANE
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Rampage Preparation with Conor Macfarlane
by
Scrobb
Views: 15,865
Faves:
155
Comments: 5
Music by
Tabrill
Parallax Media
Facebook
Instagram
Quentin Kenning
Website
Instagram
81 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 47
milanboez
(16 hours ago)
Super sick vid kinda ruined by the annoying music
[Reply]
+ 26
vntim
(14 hours ago)
You don't like repetitive noises for 6 minutes?
[Reply]
+ 7
imho4ep
(10 hours ago)
yeah i don't usually complain about the music but my god, that felt like a weevil digging into my brain.
[Reply]
+ 1
IllestT
(10 hours ago)
Please just make that noise stop
[Reply]
+ 2
landscapeben
(10 hours ago)
Completely agree, he had a lot of good stuff to say alongside great riding but you had to suffer the soundtrack to hear it and boy did that grate on the ears... like nails on a blackboard isn’t far off.
[Reply]
+ 10
Scrobb
(6 hours ago)
@milanboez
thanks! Its hard to find descent music so glad you enjoyed it. If your looking for work, im hiring a music consultant if your interested?
[Reply]
- 1
madmon
(5 hours ago)
right now.....bla bla ....right now.....squeek squeak. Music has become so uncreative
[Reply]
+ 0
CF519
(4 hours ago)
I was gonna say basically the same thing. Great camera work and awesome shots, but then...that noise. Oi....
[Reply]
+ 0
richierocket
(3 hours ago)
@imho4ep
: Yup... deal breaker for me as well.
[Reply]
+ 1
Scrobb
(2 hours ago)
@richierocket
: lol
[Reply]
+ 1
potateo
(7 mins ago)
@Scrobb
: So sick man, music works well
[Reply]
+ 1
Auzyman
(7 mins ago)
Am I the only one who liked the song? Better than that punk/metal garbage surrounding every other video.
[Reply]
+ 1
potateo
(3 mins ago)
Fact: No song will ever be perfect enough for a Pinkbike audience.
[Reply]
+ 41
wypler
(2 days ago)
Hell yeah! Good luck Conor, make NZ proud.
[Reply]
+ 2
madmon
(5 hours ago)
great rider with an incredible attitude I hope he nails it
[Reply]
+ 37
reecewallace
Plus
(19 hours ago)
Hell yeah, Conor. Send it my dude! Rootin for ya.
[Reply]
+ 2
DigRenno
Plus
(5 hours ago)
Ya rootin for you, Conor. Keep the MCGAZZA Spirit alive!!! The backcountry of NZ always looks so raw!!! Sick gap you did there!!! Who knows what could happen this year!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 14
christillott
(19 hours ago)
If somebody got a still when he did that gap id say pic of year
[Reply]
+ 33
cunning-linguist
(19 hours ago)
I got a stiff when he did it, does that count?
[Reply]
+ 4
christillott
(18 hours ago)
@cunning-linguist
: ofcorse bro lol
[Reply]
+ 2
timmytuckshop
(8 hours ago)
Nice bike squish on the landing in that, lovely.
[Reply]
+ 12
shwinn8
(15 hours ago)
Land Cruiser for the win!!
[Reply]
+ 9
ILikeBike24
(15 hours ago)
sick vid, but the music was horrible
[Reply]
+ 0
Scrobb
(15 hours ago)
#pcbro
[Reply]
+ 2
dirtspanker
(12 hours ago)
I kept having to turn the volume down when Conor wasn't talking.
[Reply]
- 1
Scrobb
(6 hours ago)
@dirtspanker
:
lh5.googleusercontent.com/proxy/NL4_NV2HQhkfStOLsv2Q05PEknWBaRTvHgOqd391WqpmGeq7XF804ybdTQrmoCigswp4IsjltO1jeyCAt3inydgA4WBVsQvzAcoIoDyYgs8vhA-sNlLCfIQKH8PGTb5BkgwPRP1jOPvfpR55FM9cwXUZEh8=w405-h363-nc
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(6 hours ago)
THANKS ! And then you ll see my comment saying the same thing... in the below threshold
[Reply]
+ 5
orastreet1
(13 hours ago)
Funny how we just had an article and poll about carbon - and here is a dude ready to launch a Carbon DH bike with Carbon wheels off some of the biggest stuff known to man!
[Reply]
+ 5
caldwellvisuals
(18 hours ago)
Hell yeah Conor.. awesome video. Be cheering for ya!
[Reply]
+ 1
asapyohanes
(6 hours ago)
"...For some the i know aren't too bad I just get it over and done with"
Conor, I like you and you seem like a nice dude but gfto man, the gap looked huge and the landing is narrow as hell. As someone who pisses his pants on a 5m double I don't appreciate that kind of sarcasm !
[Reply]
+ 5
CamboAotearoa
(2 days ago)
Yea Conor!!
[Reply]
+ 5
FerrisDH
(2 days ago)
so, SO sick
[Reply]
+ 1
Mic173
(9 hours ago)
Thank you for the inspration, Conor.
Me and my little ripper wish you all the best for Rampage. Who knows what's going to happen. :thumbsup:
Hope to see you sending it once again at next year's LooseFest.
[Reply]
+ 4
metaam
(18 hours ago)
Where's that gap jump? Kinda looked like the outlet at Wanaka
[Reply]
+ 1
Joshsmiht
(12 hours ago)
I think it's up the road towards Glenorchy in the burned patch
[Reply]
+ 1
Joshsmiht
(12 hours ago)
Never-mind, watched it again and you're probably right
[Reply]
+ 1
Fromthe208
(2 hours ago)
@Joshsmiht
: It's in Wanaka
[Reply]
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(7 hours ago)
Awh Mhy Ghawd! That Dream Track in Queenstown, those jumps are so huge. Checked it out on youtube, that right hander to road gap whaat tha hell is thaaat ?!
[Reply]
+ 2
plyawn
(11 hours ago)
Man forget about Rampage - he could be the first Joyride competitor on a DH bike with that bag of tricks
[Reply]
+ 1
Startgas
(15 hours ago)
Oh wow, amazing vid! By the way, is there any on board videos of the new Dream Track, can't really recognise it since i was there.
[Reply]
+ 3
Smallbright
(14 hours ago)
Is it easy to become a citizen of NZ?
[Reply]
+ 2
EckNZ
(12 hours ago)
It was pretty easy with the right skills, could all be changing with new government...
[Reply]
+ 2
Session603
(3 hours ago)
@EckNZ
: You'll only let people in with the right skills? That shit will get you called a Nazi over here.
[Reply]
+ 3
dirtjumpingmonkey
(16 hours ago)
Amazing vid. Good luck Conor!!
[Reply]
+ 2
kit-nz
(18 hours ago)
Would love to see Conor win this year. Would love to see him get down safe and stoked with is run even more. Good luck!
[Reply]
+ 3
dyalnger9
(9 hours ago)
nice land cruiser.
[Reply]
+ 1
brownstone
(7 hours ago)
So what's better, Wanaka/Queenstown or Whistler? It looks like Whistler might still have a better overall trail network.
[Reply]
+ 1
BadgerBacker
(1 hours ago)
Awesome dude, wish he was still on Knolly. He's one of the reasons I bought my Knolly. Still, I'll be rooting for him!
[Reply]
+ 3
sfellers
(18 hours ago)
Sick truck!!
[Reply]
+ 1
BIKERIDE2011
(17 hours ago)
..so right. Head went straight to „need that truck“-mode when seeing the picture.
[Reply]
+ 3
RedBurn
(17 hours ago)
That canyon gap tho!
[Reply]
+ 2
sasman
(15 hours ago)
Man, that was such a sweet vid- mad skills and mad style!
[Reply]
+ 2
MadXDog
(17 hours ago)
Locations?? Wheres branches?
[Reply]
+ 1
thingswelike
(14 hours ago)
End of Skipper's Canyon isn't it?
You could have bought a partnership in it 3 years ago:
vimeo.com/111168631
[Reply]
+ 1
dirtbagluvin
(9 hours ago)
Class act. Kill it Conor!!
[Reply]
+ 0
labiker9
(19 hours ago)
"Right now I feel good lipe a dream larp. Right now I feel...the earth." Interesting song, but a sick video!
[Reply]
+ 1
MelvieD
(5 hours ago)
WOW! good Luck Mate, I’m routin’ for ya!
[Reply]
+ 1
surfboard11d3
(4 hours ago)
Am I the only one who thought the music added to the video??
[Reply]
+ 1
Joe27
(3 hours ago)
Can’t wait to get back to Queenstown— Yeow!
[Reply]
+ 1
BDBRIDER
(13 hours ago)
Well that was sick! Good luck Conor
[Reply]
+ 2
FunkovitzFC
(15 hours ago)
HEAPS of awesomeness!!
[Reply]
+ 1
beast-from-the-east
(2 hours ago)
Yes man! Rooting for ya!
[Reply]
+ 1
jamespthompson
(11 hours ago)
I think Conor might have listened to a Frenchie to choose this music.
[Reply]
+ 2
dannyboybiker
(13 hours ago)
Dope Vid'!
[Reply]
+ 1
jrocksdh
(2 hours ago)
Very annoying song
[Reply]
+ 1
Vlad-Bakumenko
(11 hours ago)
good job!
[Reply]
+ 1
seraph
(11 hours ago)
One of us, one of us.
[Reply]
+ 1
Windsurf
(15 hours ago)
So much talent!
[Reply]
+ 0
pigman65
(6 hours ago)
No Brits in it , Conor ftw!
[Reply]
+ 1
Toofastnotsofurious
(9 hours ago)
lead by example!
[Reply]
+ 1
syppus
(6 hours ago)
Backflip suicide ?
[Reply]
- 8
VPPFREEDOM
(8 hours ago)
Must be hard to practice crashing and making a fool of yourself
[Reply]
- 4
RedBurn
(17 hours ago)
STOP THIS SONG!! Dude it was horrible
[Reply]
- 4
salvafc
(16 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
it was not
[Reply]
+ 7
RedBurn
(16 hours ago)
@salvafc
: i personnaly couldnt stand it!
[Reply]
+ 4
Scrobb
(16 hours ago)
Thanks man! Really appreciate it. Its so hard to find decent music to use, so glad you enjoyed it!
[Reply]
+ 3
Chorn99
(16 hours ago)
dude why do you have to comment on literally every single post/video/article there is? your name is starting to annoy the shit out of everyone with your naggy comments lmao
[Reply]
+ 4
purplegorillaz
(14 hours ago)
@Chorn99
: Because pinkbike wouldn't be the same without him. He is a houseold name on Pinkbike.
[Reply]
+ 4
RedBurn
(12 hours ago)
@purplegorillaz
: yeah i'm paid by PB to maintain the site's popularity
[Reply]
- 2
seraph
(8 hours ago)
@purplegorillaz
: I've never heard of him.
[Reply]
+ 1
madmon
(5 hours ago)
horrific
[Reply]
