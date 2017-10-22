VIDEOS

Rampage Preparation with Conor Macfarlane - Video

Oct 22, 2017
by Scott Robb  

Photo credit Quentin Kenning http www.qfoto.co.nz
RAMPAGE
PREPARATION WITH
CONOR MACFARLANE

Rampage Preparation with Conor Macfarlane

by Scrobb
Views: 15,865    Faves: 155    Comments: 5

Music by Tabrill

Parallax Media
Facebook
Instagram

Quentin Kenning
Website
Instagram

81 Comments

  • + 47
 Super sick vid kinda ruined by the annoying music
  • + 26
 You don't like repetitive noises for 6 minutes?
  • + 7
 yeah i don't usually complain about the music but my god, that felt like a weevil digging into my brain.
  • + 1
 Please just make that noise stop
  • + 2
 Completely agree, he had a lot of good stuff to say alongside great riding but you had to suffer the soundtrack to hear it and boy did that grate on the ears... like nails on a blackboard isn’t far off.
  • + 10
 @milanboez thanks! Its hard to find descent music so glad you enjoyed it. If your looking for work, im hiring a music consultant if your interested?
  • - 1
 right now.....bla bla ....right now.....squeek squeak. Music has become so uncreative
  • + 0
 I was gonna say basically the same thing. Great camera work and awesome shots, but then...that noise. Oi....
  • + 0
 @imho4ep: Yup... deal breaker for me as well.
  • + 1
 @richierocket: lol
  • + 1
 @Scrobb: So sick man, music works well
  • + 1
 Am I the only one who liked the song? Better than that punk/metal garbage surrounding every other video.
  • + 1
 Fact: No song will ever be perfect enough for a Pinkbike audience.
  • + 41
 Hell yeah! Good luck Conor, make NZ proud.
  • + 2
 great rider with an incredible attitude I hope he nails it
  • + 37
 Hell yeah, Conor. Send it my dude! Rootin for ya.
  • + 2
 Ya rootin for you, Conor. Keep the MCGAZZA Spirit alive!!! The backcountry of NZ always looks so raw!!! Sick gap you did there!!! Who knows what could happen this year!!!!!
  • + 14
 If somebody got a still when he did that gap id say pic of year
  • + 33
 I got a stiff when he did it, does that count?
  • + 4
 @cunning-linguist: ofcorse bro lol
  • + 2
 Nice bike squish on the landing in that, lovely.
  • + 12
 Land Cruiser for the win!!
  • + 9
 sick vid, but the music was horrible
  • + 0
 #pcbro
  • + 2
 I kept having to turn the volume down when Conor wasn't talking.
  • - 1
 @dirtspanker: lh5.googleusercontent.com/proxy/NL4_NV2HQhkfStOLsv2Q05PEknWBaRTvHgOqd391WqpmGeq7XF804ybdTQrmoCigswp4IsjltO1jeyCAt3inydgA4WBVsQvzAcoIoDyYgs8vhA-sNlLCfIQKH8PGTb5BkgwPRP1jOPvfpR55FM9cwXUZEh8=w405-h363-nc
  • + 1
 THANKS ! And then you ll see my comment saying the same thing... in the below threshold
  • + 5
 Funny how we just had an article and poll about carbon - and here is a dude ready to launch a Carbon DH bike with Carbon wheels off some of the biggest stuff known to man!
  • + 5
 Hell yeah Conor.. awesome video. Be cheering for ya!
  • + 1
 "...For some the i know aren't too bad I just get it over and done with"
Conor, I like you and you seem like a nice dude but gfto man, the gap looked huge and the landing is narrow as hell. As someone who pisses his pants on a 5m double I don't appreciate that kind of sarcasm ! Wink
  • + 5
 Yea Conor!!
  • + 5
 so, SO sick
  • + 1
 Thank you for the inspration, Conor.

Me and my little ripper wish you all the best for Rampage. Who knows what's going to happen. :thumbsup:

Hope to see you sending it once again at next year's LooseFest.
  • + 4
 Where's that gap jump? Kinda looked like the outlet at Wanaka
  • + 1
 I think it's up the road towards Glenorchy in the burned patch
  • + 1
 Never-mind, watched it again and you're probably right
  • + 1
 @Joshsmiht: It's in Wanaka
  • + 2
 Awh Mhy Ghawd! That Dream Track in Queenstown, those jumps are so huge. Checked it out on youtube, that right hander to road gap whaat tha hell is thaaat ?!
  • + 2
 Man forget about Rampage - he could be the first Joyride competitor on a DH bike with that bag of tricks
  • + 1
 Oh wow, amazing vid! By the way, is there any on board videos of the new Dream Track, can't really recognise it since i was there.
  • + 3
 Is it easy to become a citizen of NZ?
  • + 2
 It was pretty easy with the right skills, could all be changing with new government...
  • + 2
 @EckNZ: You'll only let people in with the right skills? That shit will get you called a Nazi over here.
  • + 3
 Amazing vid. Good luck Conor!!
  • + 2
 Would love to see Conor win this year. Would love to see him get down safe and stoked with is run even more. Good luck!
  • + 3
 nice land cruiser.
  • + 1
 So what's better, Wanaka/Queenstown or Whistler? It looks like Whistler might still have a better overall trail network.
  • + 1
 Awesome dude, wish he was still on Knolly. He's one of the reasons I bought my Knolly. Still, I'll be rooting for him!
  • + 3
 Sick truck!!
  • + 1
 ..so right. Head went straight to „need that truck“-mode when seeing the picture.
  • + 3
 That canyon gap tho!
  • + 2
 Man, that was such a sweet vid- mad skills and mad style!
  • + 2
 Locations?? Wheres branches?
  • + 1
 End of Skipper's Canyon isn't it?
You could have bought a partnership in it 3 years ago: vimeo.com/111168631
  • + 1
 Class act. Kill it Conor!!
  • + 0
 "Right now I feel good lipe a dream larp. Right now I feel...the earth." Interesting song, but a sick video!
  • + 1
 WOW! good Luck Mate, I’m routin’ for ya!
  • + 1
 Am I the only one who thought the music added to the video??
  • + 1
 Can’t wait to get back to Queenstown— Yeow!
  • + 1
 Well that was sick! Good luck Conor
  • + 2
 HEAPS of awesomeness!!
  • + 1
 Yes man! Rooting for ya!
  • + 1
 I think Conor might have listened to a Frenchie to choose this music.
  • + 2
 Dope Vid'!
  • + 1
 Very annoying song
  • + 1
 good job!
  • + 1
 One of us, one of us.
  • + 1
 So much talent!
  • + 0
 No Brits in it , Conor ftw!
  • + 1
 lead by example!
  • + 1
 Backflip suicide ?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



