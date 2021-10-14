Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Crash

It was a heavy day on the hill today with Carson Storch, Cam Zink, and Brage Vestavik all crashing off their biggest drops. Carson Storch
Carson Storch was guinea pigging his big drop this morning and came up short. He broke his collarbone in this crash
and will not be able to compete tomorrow. Carson has been looking amazing on the bike all week and we are gutted that we won't be able to see him ride his incredible line. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery.
Cam Zink
|Well… unfortunately I broke my collarbone again guinea pigging my big drop today. Pretty gutted to not be competing tomorrow. But I’m grateful I didn’t get more hurt, or get concussed. @girocycling new helmet honestly saved my head. This event is one of the most mentally and physically demanding ever, and sometimes this is just the way she goes. Gonna keep my head up and stoked to watch the boys put on a show tomorrow Can’t wait to get back on the bike already.—Carson Storch
Cam Zink stomped his biggest drop two days ago multiple times in a row, and today he tried to backflip it. He missed the landing and had a massive crash. We were so happy to see him walk away from this one. He's posted an update on his Instagram channel here
saying that he is planning to drop in from the top tomorrow, despite a bruised lung. We are so relieved to see him walk away from this one.
Brage Vestavik
|As far as injury, I have a bruised lung, but they gave me the 'you know, you're an athlete, you can do what you want. I should advise against it.' But he pretty much said he'll be on the hill tomorrow, Dr. Coombs said he'll see us on the hill tomorrow and he's kind of expecting me to ride—Cam Zink
It's Brage Vestavik's first year at Rampage and he's taken inspiration from the early freeriders with a natural line and a couple of massive jumps. This evening, he attempted his 47-foot vertical drop for the first time and came up short. We are hoping Brage will be okay, but from what we could see, it looked like he had a shoulder injury after crashing off of his massive drop. Darren Berrecloth posted a video of the crash here
and Brett Tippie posted the video from a different angle here
. We will update once we hear from him officially and our thoughts are with the friendly Norweigian this evening.
