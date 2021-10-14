Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Crash

Well… unfortunately I broke my collarbone again guinea pigging my big drop today. Pretty gutted to not be competing tomorrow. But I’m grateful I didn’t get more hurt, or get concussed. @girocycling new helmet honestly saved my head. This event is one of the most mentally and physically demanding ever, and sometimes this is just the way she goes. Gonna keep my head up and stoked to watch the boys put on a show tomorrow Can’t wait to get back on the bike already. — Carson Storch