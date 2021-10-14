Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Crash

Oct 14, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
It was a heavy day on the hill today with Carson Storch, Cam Zink, and Brage Vestavik all crashing off their biggest drops.


Carson Storch after breaking his collarbone on his massive drop.


Carson Storch

Carson Storch was guinea pigging his big drop this morning and came up short. He broke his collarbone in this crash and will not be able to compete tomorrow. Carson has been looking amazing on the bike all week and we are gutted that we won't be able to see him ride his incredible line. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery.

bigquotesWell… unfortunately I broke my collarbone again guinea pigging my big drop today. Pretty gutted to not be competing tomorrow. But I’m grateful I didn’t get more hurt, or get concussed. @girocycling new helmet honestly saved my head. This event is one of the most mentally and physically demanding ever, and sometimes this is just the way she goes. Gonna keep my head up and stoked to watch the boys put on a show tomorrow Can’t wait to get back on the bike already.Carson Storch


Just before we lost all light for the day Zink got this drop out of
Cam Zink stomping his massive drop earlier this week.


Cam Zink

Cam Zink stomped his biggest drop two days ago multiple times in a row, and today he tried to backflip it. He missed the landing and had a massive crash. We were so happy to see him walk away from this one. He's posted an update on his Instagram channel here saying that he is planning to drop in from the top tomorrow, despite a bruised lung. We are so relieved to see him walk away from this one.

bigquotesAs far as injury, I have a bruised lung, but they gave me the 'you know, you're an athlete, you can do what you want. I should advise against it.' But he pretty much said he'll be on the hill tomorrow, Dr. Coombs said he'll see us on the hill tomorrow and he's kind of expecting me to rideCam Zink


Brage Vestavik cased his 47-foot vertical drop.


Brage Vestavik

It's Brage Vestavik's first year at Rampage and he's taken inspiration from the early freeriders with a natural line and a couple of massive jumps. This evening, he attempted his 47-foot vertical drop for the first time and came up short. We are hoping Brage will be okay, but from what we could see, it looked like he had a shoulder injury after crashing off of his massive drop. Darren Berrecloth posted a video of the crash here and Brett Tippie posted the video from a different angle here. We will update once we hear from him officially and our thoughts are with the friendly Norweigian this evening.

40 Comments

  • 17 0
 Brutal for everybody. So bummed to see stitch definitely out, he’s been due for a big result the last few years.
  • 17 0
 *Storch. Busch light and auto correct.
  • 3 0
 @nskerb: BLAAC*
  • 1 0
 @stainerdome: a tale as old as time.
  • 5 0
 I don’t remember Rampage being a “Last Man Standing” event in years past.
  • 19 1
 Where’s all the “Rampage is too polished” keyboard warriors at now?
  • 3 0
 Rampage is still too…HOLY SH!T DID YOU SEE BRAGE’S CRASH?!?
  • 8 0
 Breaking news: this year’s Rampage scoring format has been changed to “last man standing.”
  • 8 0
 Good thing it’s basically just slopestyle right?
  • 5 0
 Hope all these guys are ok. Those were some really heavy crashes. Gutted to see four of the dudes I was rooting for the most get beat up this week.
  • 6 0
 Zink is tough as nails. Hope Brage ends up ok too.. saw on IG that his drop would have been the tallest one ever on a mtb at 47 feet?!
  • 3 0
 @mtshakira: I thought the Oakley Icon Sender was bigger back in 2013 but that also wasn't a dirt to dirt jump. Brage is an absolute beast and hope he is okay. No disrespect or shame if he sits out tomorrow. That drop is mental
  • 1 0
 @davidflu: I honestly don’t know for sure if it’s true, I just saw it in the comments on Berrecloth’s IG (linked in the PB article)
  • 7 1
 Damn. Now I won't get that fork!! Try harder next time you 3! !Sarcasm!
  • 4 0
 man, those were 3 guys I really wanted to see have clean runs on race day. Plus Lacondeguy, who is always my fav in this event. Bummer.
  • 4 0
 Freeride..... Slopestyle..... whatever!!
These guys a taking HUGE risks just to entertain us.

Seems disrespectful when people label it "Slopestyle" to all the participants.
  • 2 2
 They're taking huge risks, but why are under the impression it's just for the sake of your entertainment?
  • 1 1
 @sonuvagun: No, Redbull and all the riders' sponsors are definitely doing it for the spirit of freeride and it has nothing to do with using entertainment to sell stuff.
  • 1 0
 @PhillipJ: why not both?
  • 1 0
 Not so good with the math here, but if these guys can measure the dimensions of the drop, isn’t there a formula they can use to tell them how fast they need to be going at the lip to land it where they want? Seems just like a guessing game at this point. Physics minded folks, let’s hear it.
  • 2 0
 Hypothetically yes, but who rides with a speedometer on their bars at rampage? Also, hard to factor in the super variable wind in Utah.
  • 6 0
 Yes it could but body movement like popping or smashing on the lip makes a huge difference especially in that long of a free fall and the rider has to judge that on his own
  • 1 0
 I think riddle overshoot off that roof shows there isnt a lot of margin for error either way. Not that id like to come up short, but 47ft + an overshoot = a very bad day at the office.
  • 3 0
 Brage might not be able to ride tomorrow because the FAA need to investigate his crash.
  • 4 1
 Ouch... Van der Poel would've fit right in here
  • 2 0
 I really hope Brage pulls through but that was a big hit to the shoulder. He fell a long way down that landing
  • 1 0
 @iwanaga_damon has a good video of vestaviks crash on his story right now too.
  • 1 0
 His drop almost doesn’t look possible with that take off coupled with how far out he needs to go.
  • 2 0
 Such a bummer for everyone to have Brage out! Good thing he's still young.
  • 2 0
 Heavy shit. Props to all you guys out there going big.
  • 1 1
 I blame my greed in wanting to own a Zeb That I don’t yet have a bike for. Sorry storch , lacondeguy but let’s hope this breaks the jinx on my other guy.
  • 1 0
 damn. better to come up halfway short than go too long, tho. heal quick, fellas!
  • 2 0
 All the guys I wanted to see dropping like crazy
  • 2 0
 ugh. get well Brage
  • 1 1
 2 of my 3 picks already out before practice is done. I'm definitely not winning the Zeb lol
  • 1 0
 Broken assets
  • 1 0
 Faaaaaark
  • 1 0
 Hoooooly fook.
  • 1 0
 Nooooooooo!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



