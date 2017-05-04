Randoms 2 - Bike Festival Riva, 2017

Pinkbike and Dirt Magazine photographer, Ben Winder, had an exploding-van issue recently in France. He couldn't afford to splash out on a new one, so he flew back to the UK, took his moped license and bought this 125cc bad boy. BTR Fabrications knocked up a steel bike rack for him. Ben then rode it for days and days, all the way to Garda, and he plans to use it all summer to attend events. Ben's major issue was the four-liter fuel tank and the need to refuel every 80kilometres.