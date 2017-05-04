PINKBIKE TECH

Randoms 2 - Bike Festival Riva, 2017

May 4, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Acros BlockLock headset
This BlockLock headset from Acros prevents the handlebars from turning too far and causing the handlebars and shifters to smack into the top tube. In that respect, it's similar to Trek's KnockBlock system, but this version can be installed on any bike with a pressed headset.

Acros BlockLock headset
There are 120 degrees of movement still available, and there are small rubber bumpers to dampen impact at lockout. It should take an impact of more than 150nm to start to twist the cup inside the frame.

by paulaston
Custom head caps that appear in front of your eyes. €20 from their web store, or €10 while you wait a few seconds at any show Acros attend.

Acros budget headset press 20 euros
Need a cheap and light headset press? This fits all common sizes and only costs €20.


Chaoyang tires
"Never 'eard of 'em!" Nor had I until today, but Chaoyang is part one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world, the parent company turns over $5billion per year. Their latest focus is on mountain bike tires. This "looks like a Shorty," Mud Shredder looks like another great, mid-spike alternative to the usual. The company offers the tire in a variety of compounds, including this 'DH-Slug' 40a compound, dual-ply 2.35" casing. The tire is available for 27.5" and, you guessed it, 26! #26aintdead...


Chaoyang tires
The Gladiator pattern is available in a wide range of sizes, diameters, compounds and casings.
Chaoyang tires
The Rock Wolf looks and feels good too. We should have Chaoyang tires in for testing soon.

Commencal mini shredders
Teal is real #1. The Ramones 12" push bike from Commencal.

Commencal mini shredders
Commencal feel there is a missing link between children's bikes and small sizes of adult bikes. This 26" bike with 150mm travel has a short 360mm reach.

Commencal Furious Origin 2499 euros
This is what I like to see; more 'cheap' bikes that look like they can take a hammering and will give a solid ride. This army-green Commencal Furious Origin costs €2499.

Commencal Furious Origin 2499 euros
RockShox Kage coil delivers 200mm of travel.
Commencal Furious Origin 2499 euros
Details like this downtube guard haven't been ignored on this price-point bike.

Propain Rage CF
Teal is real #2. The Propain Rage CF is available in the color of the moment.

Propain mini-shredders
Propain are also catering for the growing numbers of mini-shredders.

Vittoria's latest Mota downhill tire comes in a dual-ply casing with an extra anti-pinch layer that's sandwiched between the ply's. It's a 4C compound, which is divided between the inner and outer knobs. The outer knobs have a 30/40a compound and the inner are 40/45a.
Vittoria's latest Mota downhill tire comes in a dual-ply casing with an extra anti-pinch layer that's sandwiched between the ply's. It's a 4C compound, which is divided between the inner and outer knobs. The outer knobs have a 30/40a compound and the inner are 40/45a.

This Mortello and the above Mota share the same DH casing and rubber compounds. All of the compounds use grapheme flakes, which are said to massively increase the durability. Both tires come in a 2.5" size and cost around €60.
This Mortello and the above Mota share the same DH casing and rubber compounds. All of the compounds use grapheme flakes, which are said to massively increase the durability. Both tires come in a 2.5" size and cost around €60.

Vaude's Moab shoe now comes in a navy blue/green colorway. A green company, green shoes.
Vaude's Moab shoe now comes in a navy blue/green colorway. A green company, green shoes.

Measuring your sit bones to help you choose the correct size saddle is nothing new. Ergon, however, have upped the ante with this digital measuring device. I thought I had 10cm wide sit bones, actually, I'm a 9.8.
Measuring your sit bones to help you choose the correct size saddle is nothing new. Ergon, however, have upped the ante with this digital measuring device. I thought I had 10cm wide sit bones, actually, I'm a 9.8.

Looks weird, but the car park test felt good. These are designed for longer rides, not for downhill or bike park riding. Working with the University of Frankfurt, they have found plenty of advantages of more sweep.
Looks weird, but the car park test felt good. These are designed for longer rides, not for downhill or bike park riding. Working with the University of Frankfurt, they have found plenty of advantages of more sweep.

The shape looks extra strange because the bar is designed to project forwards of the stem before sweeping back. This is to keep the grip a similar distance behind the clamp centre as a bar with less sweep.
The shape looks extra strange because the bar is designed to project forwards of the stem before sweeping back. This is to keep the grip a similar distance behind the clamp centre as on a bar with less sweep.
There is a new ASTM handlebar testing standard in the States. These super sweepers gained a Cat 5 rating, which will cover them for the most extreme uses
There is a new ASTM handlebar testing standard in the States. These super sweepers gained a Cat 5 rating, which will cover them for the most extreme uses

They may have been inspired by this anchor street furniture behind their booth...
They may have been inspired by this anchor street furniture behind their booth...

SQlab s saddles are fantastic of the six bikes in our house five bikes have them fitted. The other bike is a downhill bike.
I'm a huge fan of SQlab's saddles, of the six bikes in our house, five bikes have them fitted. The other bike is a downhill bike. These fluro yellow pieces belong to the Tibor Simai signature series.

SRAM built themselves some power meters for testing brakes. It's basically a Quarq meter from their cranks (with a rotor added). A few tweaks to the software on the computer and SRAM can gather a whole bunch of data about braking.
SRAM built themselves some power meters for testing brakes. It's basically a Quarq meter from their cranks (with a rotor added). A few tweaks to the software on the computer and SRAM can gather a whole bunch of data about braking.


If there is one thing that outnumbers EMTB's at this event, it's tons of beer.
If there is one thing that outnumbers EMTB's at this event, it's tons of beer.

Bike stands aren't really exciting, but the Alligator-Rack caught my attention. It grips any size wheel and tire, has a retention cord closure and can be mounted to hang bikes vertically. There's a magnetized version with a fabric pad that you can stick on your car in the car park to ease prepping and avoid scratching your paintwork. 100% made in Italy and costs €39.90.

This EXT damper is from a WRC rally car. EXT's mountain bike shocks are basically scaled-down versions of this monster.
This EXT damper is from a WRC rally car. EXT's mountain bike shocks are basically scaled-down versions of this monster.

EXT Storia Lok
The EXT Storia has an added 'Lok' lever, which is an additional valve separate to the high and low-speed compression.

EXT Arma shock
The EXT Arma shock has also gained a feature. The top adjuster is a hydraulic bottom out, which controls the last 50% of the shock's travel, in addition to the compression.

EXT also make a motocross damper
EXT also make a motocross damper

Ben Winder s moto
Pinkbike and Dirt Magazine photographer, Ben Winder, had an exploding-van issue recently in France. He couldn't afford to splash out on a new one, so he flew back to the UK, took his moped license and bought this 125cc bad boy. BTR Fabrications knocked up a steel bike rack for him. Ben then rode it for days and days, all the way to Garda, and he plans to use it all summer to attend events. Ben's major issue was the four-liter fuel tank and the need to refuel every 80kilometres.


