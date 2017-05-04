Randoms 2 - Bike Festival Riva, 2017

Custom head caps that appear in front of your eyes. €20 from their web store, or €10 while you wait a few seconds at any show Acros attend.
"Never 'eard of 'em!" Nor had I until today, but Chaoyang is part one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world, the parent company turns over $5billion per year. Their latest focus is on mountain bike tires. This "looks like a Shorty," Mud Shredder looks like another great, mid-spike alternative to the usual. The company offers the tire in a variety of compounds, including this 'DH-Slug' 40a compound, dual-ply 2.35" casing. The tire is available for 27.5" and, you guessed it, 26! #26aintdead...
Vaude's Moab shoe now comes in a navy blue/green colorway. A green company, green shoes.
Pinkbike and Dirt Magazine photographer, Ben Winder, had an exploding-van issue recently in France. He couldn't afford to splash out on a new one, so he flew back to the UK, took his moped license and bought this 125cc bad boy. BTR Fabrications knocked up a steel bike rack for him. Ben then rode it for days and days, all the way to Garda, and he plans to use it all summer to attend events. Ben's major issue was the four-liter fuel tank and the need to refuel every 80kilometres.
