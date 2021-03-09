Randoms: A Bar / Tire Plug, MTB Tech for the Gravel World, an E-Commuter With No Seat Tube - Taipei Cycle Online 2021

Mar 9, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Taipei Cycle Online is the interactive digital version of this year’s cancelled Taipei Cycle Show. The online version is running for most of March, and mainly caters to the bike industry rather than consumers. Still, the expo has plenty of good, bad, and just plain odd. Last week’s ‘Randoms’ article from Taipei Cycle Online is available here.



Gogoro Eeyo

This urban e-commuter is strange and sleek. Made by Gogoro, a Taiwanese company that primarily makes electric scooters, the Eeyo is powered by what the company calls it Smartwheel, which incorporates a motor, battery, and sensors into a disc on the rear wheel. The bike is controlled by a smartphone or Apple Watch app and has an auto-locking feature that locks the rear wheel to impede theft.

Ultra-Short Travel Fork for Gravel


Suntour’s GVX 700C ultra-short travel fork was on display as an option for gravel riders who want a bit of suspension with a minimal weight and efficiency penalty. Like dropper posts on XC bikes and disc brakes on road bikes, this fork is an example of mountain bike technology becoming less prohibitively heavy, even for gram counters. It has 32mm stanchions and is available with 40mm, 50mm, or 60mm of travel.

FSA Flowtron 27.2 Dropper Post


Similarly, FSA has introduced a 27.2 mm option for its Flowtron dropper post, meaning that it is compatible with many drop bar bikes. The post has two options for lever style: one that is meant for flat MTB bars and one that is designed for gravel or cyclocross drop bars. It’s likely that we will see more 27.2 dropper posts on the market in coming years. The drop bar version is part of FSA's new AGX product line, which includes handlebars, wheels, and other products for gravel bikes that blur the lines between mountain and road technology.


Response Handlebar Plug Repair Tool


Taiwanese company Response has introduced yet another nifty repair solution to the market. This tire plug is reminiscent of the Genuine Innovations' bacon plugs, but the tool doubles as a handlebar plug.

15 Comments

  • 15 1
 You know things have gotten better when a gravel fork has the same diameter stanchions as the 140mm Fox fork that came on my Giant Trance trail bike back in 2016.
  • 16 5
 we really gotta stop supporting so much overseas production if we want any sort of economic autonomy. otherwise one grain of sand into the industry and we're all waiting 8 months for parts
  • 6 0
 I mean a couple companies are starting to do it, like We Are One, and Guerilla Gravity. Hopefully we can get some domestically made drivetrains, brakes, and suspension too.
  • 4 1
 I would argue the opposite. The bike supply chain is messed up because most of the manufacturing is in one or two countries. This same thing would have happened if you had domestic only production. A really robust supply chain will not have just one country in the supply chain but many.
  • 1 0
 Are you comparing the current pandemic to a grain of sand?
  • 12 1
 Even though it’s an ebike, I still appreciate how beautiful that gogoro eeyo is. Congrats design team!
  • 2 0
 Does it make me a bad person to want a 60mm fork on a drop bar throwback MTB with that 27.2 dropper? Tanwall tires and fade paintjob of course.....if only there was a way to get a disc rear wheel too....
  • 1 0
 Your retro bike is probably Cromoly, so you can weld post mounts onto it easy peasy!
  • 6 1
 ready for gravelduro?
  • 3 0
 Does the Gogoro work with any batter or do I need to use a specific brand like Bisquick?
  • 2 0
 I checked the website and it sounds like it also works with Krusteaz and Hungry Jack. Cross platform compatibility is the future of batter powered bikes.
  • 2 1
 that e bike with no seat tube looks amazing
  • 1 0
 I have a Samsung no werkie
  • 1 0
 Giant has made tire repair handle bar plugs for a few years now…
  • 1 0
 edit...erase...e-hate....erase

