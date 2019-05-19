PINKBIKE TECH

Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

May 19, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Steep climbs mean even steeper stems.
With the first round of the XC starting today, take a look at some of the interesting tech that our photographers spotted out in Albstadt. From vibration damping to new bikes and even fancy coffee machines there has been plenty to see at the season opener in Germany.

Trickstuff Picolo Brakes Superior Bikes
Trickstuff Piccolo Brakes.

Nino s massive chain ring.
Nino's massive chainring.

Oil slick treatment on Anton Cooper s bike.
Oil slick treatment on Anton Cooper's bike.

New Ghost Bikes softtail
New Ghost Bikes softtail?

The Olympia in its entirety.
This Olympia hardtail caught our eye while strolling through the pits.

The Olympia features a rather interesting frame design.

Accepts 29in wheels and maybe 700c
Accepts 29in wheels and maybe 700c?

The rather posh tox box of Cannondale mechanic Andi Pscheidl. Hand made attention to detail leveled up.
Scott Odlo s solution to keeping those AXS batteries charged and organized.
Scott Odlo's solution to keeping those AXS batteries charged and organized.

Another damper on Nino s bike.
Vibration dampers Nino Schurter
Nino Schurter's Vibration Dampers.

Lots of shock tuning and valving going on regardless of how tame the course has become.
Lots of shock tuning and valving going on, regardless of how tame the course has become.

A Lefty getting the right settings.
Just about every pit has an espresso machine we are thinking of a team coffee taste test at round two
Just about every pit has an espresso machine, we are thinking of a team coffee taste test at round two?

Who do you reckon will win
Who do you reckon will win?

MENTIONS: @mdelorme @andy9


15 Comments

  • + 17
 Why are riders, particularly pros like Nino, still using those snake oil Vibration Dampers. This sort of mythical made up black magic needs to be called out for what it is. Bollocks. Science and rational thinking is what will move society forwards, not medieval magic.
  • + 1
 The mental side of things is HUGE in racing. If they believe it helps, it makes them perform better regardless of whether it really works or not. Also sponsor money.
  • + 4
 @K4m1k4z3: Anyone with a brain would have to unplug any knowledge of physics to believe it though, so i don't get how they can feel a benefit when your conscious brain tells you there is no possible way.

Mind you, I'd stick something on my bike if i got paid for it.
  • + 1
 Reminds me of the $1,000+ speaker wires that people buy. Absolutely no scientific evidence that it does anything, but somehow the snake oil sells.
  • + 1
 @K4m1k4z3: So it's a bit like taking the Extra Large Placebo pills then !
  • + 1
 @ninjatarian: bit like carbon frames, wheels and.... basically anything for the average joe O_o
  • + 1
 I can only imagine them getting well paid for it.
  • + 3
 That Olympiaondraker looks interesting
  • + 2
 It must take serious kahunas to ride a stem like that
  • + 1
 With a bit of ingenuity they could figure out that a normal stem and inverted riser bar does the same. But that wouldn’t look elite Smile glad to see girls using droppers. Boys tend to be 3-5years behind girls in mental development, they will get there.
  • + 1
 I believe it's Anton Cooper's, and since he is quite small it compensates for the 29 inch wheels
  • + 1
 It's Anton Cooper's bike. He's not the tallest, and likes a low position.

Previous bike check of his: www.pinkbike.com/news/anton-coopers-trek-procaliber-hardtail-at-stellenbosch-world-cup-xco-bike-check.html
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: a normal riser bar inverted wouldn't work because there is also the up sweep that would become a down sweep which you wouldn't want.
  • + 1
 I always thought Direttissima is hard to spell but Piccola seems not to be easy as well...
  • + 1
 Looks like could mount handle bars on fork crowns for this race?

