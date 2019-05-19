Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

Steep climbs mean even steeper stems.

Trickstuff Piccolo Brakes.

Nino's massive chainring.

Oil slick treatment on Anton Cooper's bike.

New Ghost Bikes softtail?

This Olympia hardtail caught our eye while strolling through the pits.

Accepts 29in wheels and maybe 700c?

The rather posh tox box of Cannondale mechanic Andi Pscheidl. Hand made attention to detail leveled up.

Scott Odlo's solution to keeping those AXS batteries charged and organized.

Lots of shock tuning and valving going on, regardless of how tame the course has become.

A Lefty getting the right settings.

Just about every pit has an espresso machine, we are thinking of a team coffee taste test at round two?

Who do you reckon will win?

With the first round of the XC starting today, take a look at some of the interesting tech that our photographers spotted out in Albstadt. From vibration damping to new bikes and even fancy coffee machines there has been plenty to see at the season opener in Germany.