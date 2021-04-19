Randoms: An Ingenious GoPro Mount, Rack Accessories, Bikepacking Gear, & More - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 19, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
It's another year of not going to the Sea Otter Classic, so we're back with another round of Pond Beaver. Although Sea Otter is scheduled for this October, there are still a ton of intriguing releases from several different corners of the bike industry this Spring. Here's an eclectic collection.




Saris Swing Away Accessory


Add swing away functionality to any Saris hitch rack with this 2-inch base. Featuring 90° of pivot, the Swing Away Accessory lets you get into the back of your vehicle without removing your bikes. The Swing Away is designed for up to 250 lbs and is compatible with Saris' Freedom and SuperClamp platform hitch racks. Built-in carrying handles make it easier to lift and install on any 2" receiver.

Price: $329.99 USD. Learn more here: www.saris.com

No more crawling through the back seat to access the trunk when you have your bikes on your rack.




Ortlieb Frame-Pack RC


The Ortlieb bikepacking collection saw a redesign over the winter and the German brand has launched some brand new products this spring, including the Frame-Pack RC. The waterproof frame bag with a roll closure allows for easy access and easy packing of the bag.

The Frame-Pack RC can carry up to 3 kilograms, making it a good option for carrying heavier gear, such as tools or food, centrally on the bike and maintaining a low center of gravity. Attaching it to your frame are Velcro fasteners. The Frame Pack RC is available in two sizes —4 and 6 liters — and Ortlieb says it is suitable for mounting on carbon frames. The bag is PVC-free and sustainably made in Germany.

Price: $150 USD. Weight: 250 g / 8.8 oz. Volume: 6 L / 366 cu. inch. Load: 3 kg / 106 oz. Learn more here: www.ortlieb.com






For 13 grams and $11.99 USD, you can turn your Garmin or Wahoo mount into a GoPro mount. GoPro not included.

KOM Cycling Top Mount GoPro Adapter


If sometimes you like recording elevation, speed, distance and other times you're more about capturing POV footage of your favourite trails, the KOM Cycling Top Mount GoPro Adapter is the accessory for you. KOM has designed a 13 gram GoPro mount that attaches to your Garmin or Wahoo computer mount, transforming the mount you already own into a GoPro style accessory mount. Part business, part party, or something like that?

Price: $11.99 USD. 13 grams. More info at: komcycling.com









KOM Cycling CM06 Quick Release GoPro Computer Mount


Want to record all your riding stats at the same you're recording GoPro footage? KOM Cycling has another option for that! Attach your computer to the top of the KOM Cycling CM06 Quick Release GoPro Computer Mount and attach your GoPro to the bottom. The mount comes with three miniature Allen keys so that you can install the provided Garmin mounting bracket or the also-provided Wahoo mounting bracket, attach the mount to your handlebar, and install your GoPro to the mount. It's a clever device if you're into recording every minute detail of your ride.

Price: $34.99 USD. 56 grams. More info at: komcycling.com






Pearl Izumi Women's X-Alp Flow Pop

Pearl Izumi has updated their women's mountain bike shoes this season with several new models, including these very purple flats with a BOA dial that make for easy adjustments on the trail. The shoe features Pearl Izumi's PinLoc Outsole tread pattern and a one-piece midsole and outsole are designed for shock absorption on hard landings. The shoes are narrow, but fit true to size and are a lightweight option for female riders.

Price: $125 USD. Colour: Dark Violet. Sizes: 36 to 43. More info here: www.pearlizumi.com








earShots Headphones


Sam Blenkinsop and George Branningan are ambassadors for New Zealand company earShots. The Bluetooth 4.2 headphones feature Magnetic Ear Clip, are spash-proof, last up to 4 hours of listening time on a single charge, and come in a self charging case.

Don't like them? earShots offers a 30 day returns, no questions asked.

Price: $169.75 NZD / $120 USD. Learn more here: earshots.com







Magicshine Lights

While riders are starting to put the lights away in much of the Northern Hemisphere, I know there are some desert dwellers who ride at night year round to avoid frying to a crisp. And then there are the Southern Hemisphere riders who are watching the days get shorter and shorter. For those nocturnal creatures, Magicshine has released their new 906S and 902S lights. The 906S ($200 USD) has 4500 lumens with 15 light modes, and uses an external battery pack. It's also compatible with select e-bikes that have batteries with a light port.

The 902S ($140 USD) puts out a very respectable 3000 lumens, and like the 906S it's waterproof and e-bike battery compatible.

More info: magicshine.com






35 Comments

 I'm confused: Do earshots work differently than normal headphones? As in, are they somehow ok to use while mountain biking? Because runners and MTBers with headphones on busy trails has to be the single most annoying thing I have encountered on the trails.
 just wait for them to release their bar-mounted rock-radio with 150 DB levels so you can be sure to have an unpleasant time riding bikes in the woods ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
/s
 100% agree! I try to be polite but after saying excuse me more than once they get the scare they deserve.
 I have Bose earbuds that are made so they let outside noise in and are safe for use while mountainbiking. They are called the Bose Soundsport wired.
  • 4 0
  • 4 0
The trail markers here all have signs showing someone in headphones being stalked by a bear.
I have zero problem with people enjoying music while they ride, run, hike. But you MUST be able to hear what’s going on 2 feet behind you. If someone can shout at the top of their lungs and you can’t hear them, you’re the one in the wrong. Lower the volume, or use one ear.
  • 5 0
 us.aftershokz.com/products/air

There is a solution to every problem!
 @MountainJnky: This^ these are especially good for road cycling as you can hear everything around you (cars). The fit is a bit strange but they work really well.
 @MountainJnky: I just got some of these and it is the single best electronic product I have purchased in a while.
  • 5 0
  • 5 0
 Speakers in backpacks has entered the chat...
 I dunno, rolling up behind earphone wearers on my quad bike and laying on the horn at point blank range never gets old. I swear one got high enough to clear the drystone walls one time...
 @mountainyj: what would you do to a deaf person out for a run?
  • 1 0
  • 23 1
 We the people demand you release Mike Levy immediately. A simple video message with the current date and time written on a piece of paper to show he is in good health will suffice.

#FreeLevy
 You're asking them to release the Disney character equivalent to Tassie Devil. Are you sure you want that?
  • 3 0
 Pearl Izumi - I want to like your shoes but am generally left disappointed by them. The grip is lackluster (and I am running daggas which may be the most aggressive pedal). I have the high tops and they feel like they are closer to XC ski boots, they dont really move with the foot great. Someday, someone will come close to 5-10 but I haven't seen it yet.
 Headphones? What we need is an ebike with integrated Bluetooth speaker
  • 8 0
 With preloaded EDM on it.
 @HB208: it only needs to play this youtu.be/4ryD3a9e1fw it seems to be the go to for YouTube bike edits.
  • 3 0
 @HB208: it would be AwolNation's "sail" on perpetual loop.
 @Dropthedebt: SAIL into an OTB on a green trail
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
 add a reverse gear and it will be full on gold wing style
  • 1 0
 I can't understand why people get so worked up over bikers wearing headphones while riding. Just have your headphones at low to mid volume and pay attention. Really you shouldn't be riding a bike if your not regularly looking behind you and pretty far up the trail. Think its more an issue of people being to concerned about what other are doing. Mind your own business and get on with your lives lol
 Going to pickup the Garmin+GoPro mount. Less expensive and less branded up than the K-Edge version. Should be great for night rides with GPS+Light.
  • 1 0
 Yes. Just bought one for that reason. BTW Amazon has them in stock.
  • 2 0
  • 3 2
 The GoPro footage from the handlebars will be unwatchable on a decent mountainbike ride. Probably fine for a road ride or pointed back at the rider though.
  • 4 5
 If you're the type of person who puts both earbuds in while riding, please just stay off the trails. That being said, if you want wireless earbuds that don't fall out while riding, get Jaybird's Vista. Fully waterproof, way longer battery life, one can be used at a time, and the case is tiny so it can be easily stowed in a pocket somewhere.
 If you're the type of person who has issues with what someone else does fuck off mind your own business.
 @d-man: If the actions of someone else affects what I'm doing, I will not mind my own business
  • 1 0
  • 3 0
 Not going to lie, if I rode flats I would wear those shoes all day.
  • 2 0
 Finally a frame bag with rebound and compression adjustments.

Post a Comment



