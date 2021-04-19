Randoms: An Ingenious GoPro Mount, Rack Accessories, Bikepacking Gear, & More - Pond Beaver 2021

It's another year of not going to the Sea Otter Classic, so we're back with another round of Pond Beaver. Although Sea Otter is scheduled for this October, there are still a ton of intriguing releases from several different corners of the bike industry this Spring. Here's an eclectic collection.
Saris Swing Away Accessory
Add swing away functionality to any Saris hitch rack with this 2-inch base. Featuring 90° of pivot, the Swing Away Accessory lets you get into the back of your vehicle without removing your bikes. The Swing Away is designed for up to 250 lbs and is compatible with Saris' Freedom and SuperClamp platform hitch racks. Built-in carrying handles make it easier to lift and install on any 2" receiver.
Price: $329.99 USD. Learn more here: www.saris.com
No more crawling through the back seat to access the trunk when you have your bikes on your rack.
Ortlieb Frame-Pack RC
The Ortlieb bikepacking collection saw a redesign over the winter and the German brand has launched some brand new products this spring, including the Frame-Pack RC. The waterproof frame bag with a roll closure allows for easy access and easy packing of the bag.
The Frame-Pack RC can carry up to 3 kilograms, making it a good option for carrying heavier gear, such as tools or food, centrally on the bike and maintaining a low center of gravity. Attaching it to your frame are Velcro fasteners. The Frame Pack RC is available in two sizes —4 and 6 liters — and Ortlieb says it is suitable for mounting on carbon frames. The bag is PVC-free and sustainably made in Germany.
Price: $150 USD. Weight: 250 g / 8.8 oz. Volume: 6 L / 366 cu. inch. Load: 3 kg / 106 oz. Learn more here: www.ortlieb.com
For 13 grams and $11.99 USD, you can turn your Garmin or Wahoo mount into a GoPro mount. GoPro not included.KOM Cycling Top Mount GoPro Adapter
If sometimes you like recording elevation, speed, distance and other times you're more about capturing POV footage of your favourite trails, the KOM Cycling Top Mount GoPro Adapter is the accessory for you. KOM has designed a 13 gram GoPro mount that attaches to your Garmin or Wahoo computer mount, transforming the mount you already own into a GoPro style accessory mount. Part business, part party, or something like that?
Price: $11.99 USD. 13 grams. More info at: komcycling.com
KOM Cycling CM06 Quick Release GoPro Computer Mount
Want to record all your riding stats at the same you're recording GoPro footage? KOM Cycling has another option for that! Attach your computer to the top of the KOM Cycling CM06 Quick Release GoPro Computer Mount and attach your GoPro to the bottom. The mount comes with three miniature Allen keys so that you can install the provided Garmin mounting bracket or the also-provided Wahoo mounting bracket, attach the mount to your handlebar, and install your GoPro to the mount. It's a clever device if you're into recording every minute detail of your ride.
Price: $34.99 USD. 56 grams. More info at: komcycling.com
Pearl Izumi Women's X-Alp Flow Pop
Pearl Izumi has updated their women's mountain bike shoes this season with several new models, including these very purple flats with a BOA dial that make for easy adjustments on the trail. The shoe features Pearl Izumi's PinLoc Outsole tread pattern and a one-piece midsole and outsole are designed for shock absorption on hard landings. The shoes are narrow, but fit true to size and are a lightweight option for female riders.
Price: $125 USD. Colour: Dark Violet. Sizes: 36 to 43. More info here: www.pearlizumi.com
earShots Headphones
Sam Blenkinsop and George Branningan are ambassadors for New Zealand company earShots. The Bluetooth 4.2 headphones feature Magnetic Ear Clip, are spash-proof, last up to 4 hours of listening time on a single charge, and come in a self charging case.
Don't like them? earShots offers a 30 day returns, no questions asked.
Price: $169.75 NZD / $120 USD. Learn more here: earshots.com
Magicshine Lights
While riders are starting to put the lights away in much of the Northern Hemisphere, I know there are some desert dwellers who ride at night year round to avoid frying to a crisp. And then there are the Southern Hemisphere riders who are watching the days get shorter and shorter. For those nocturnal creatures, Magicshine has released their new 906S and 902S lights. The 906S ($200 USD) has 4500 lumens with 15 light modes, and uses an external battery pack. It's also compatible with select e-bikes that have batteries with a light port.
The 902S ($140 USD) puts out a very respectable 3000 lumens, and like the 906S it's waterproof and e-bike battery compatible.
More info: magicshine.com
35 Comments
/s
The trail markers here all have signs showing someone in headphones being stalked by a bear.
I have zero problem with people enjoying music while they ride, run, hike. But you MUST be able to hear what’s going on 2 feet behind you. If someone can shout at the top of their lungs and you can’t hear them, you’re the one in the wrong. Lower the volume, or use one ear.
There is a solution to every problem!
#FreeLevy
Post a Comment