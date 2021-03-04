Randoms: Automatic Seat Angle Adjustment, Graphene Brake Pads & More - Taipei Cycle Online 2021

Mar 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
The Taipei Cycle Online show replaces the face-to-face show that was cancelled this year due to COVID. It yesterday and will be running until March 30 as a virtual reality exhibition with over 240 exhibitors from 24 countries displaying products. As with the physical Taipei show, it's mainly an industry-facing event packed with smaller components, catalogue frames and new technologies. It does still feature new, customer-ready products too but far less than the other big shows of the year such as Sea Otter and Eurobike.


KMC Updates X Series 12 Speed Chain


KMC has announced a number of updates to its X12 chain, which is designed to work with all 12-speed groupsets. The main aim seems to have been increasing shifting performance with wider spacing between the chain plates and asymmetrical chamfering. The final upgrade sees them raise the pin power to 400kgf to enhance durability. The chain is available in gold, black and gold or in KMC's EPT anti-rust treatment. More info, here.

Jagwire's Elite Cooling Graphene Brake Pads


We've seen plenty of wild fins and spines used by brands to help dissipate heat from brake pads but Jagwire has gone a step farther with its new pads that use graphene. Graphene is currently used to cool electronics and Jagwire have taken that idea to create a thermal transfer plate that sits behind the semi-metallic compound to pull heat into the aluminium cooling fins. They claim this will prevent brake fade and warped rotors. More info, here.

Zeno's Anti-Theft Seat Collar


With bike theft on the rise due to the pandemic, it was no surprise to see a number of anti-theft innovations in the halls of Taipei Cycle Online. Zeno, for example, have created a range nifty products that keep your seatpost and wheels safe even when you're not with the bike. These covers can only be removed when the bike is upside down. so as long as your bike is locked in a way that it can't be flipped over, those parts are inaccessible to thieves. More info, here.

Lockinvisible's seatpost lock


If you're fed up with lugging around a D lock or chain on trips into town then this retractable seat post could solve your issues. The seat post isn’t on sale yet but you can register for a preorder on the Lockinvisible website. More info, here.

Creven's Seatpost changes your seat angle on the fly


It's no secret that a saddle angled with its nose down is better for climbing but the problem is that we have to keep our saddles locked in the same angle for our entire ride. We've seen recent examples to change that such as the Switchgrade we recently featured or Specialized's Wu Command post but what if you had a saddle that changed angle as you pedaled?

Well, that's the idea behind Creven's new Sangle Fit seatpost. The saddle sits on a lever and a spring so as you shift or lean forward, it will pitch to a steeper angle. Or, at least, that's the theory. In reality, it looks a bit like a pogo stick and almost certainly won't be a good replacement for a dropper post for any mountain biker, however it could be an option for commuters looking for a comfier ride.

The Sangle Fit offers a 15° range of motion with the option of three different spring resistances to suit a variety of riders up to a maximum of 120kg. The seatpost fits and seat tube wider than 27.2mm, is 380mm long and weighs 515 grams. More info, here.

