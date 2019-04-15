PINKBIKE TECH

Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 15, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Paul Bas was at the Ride Concepts booth for most of the show. He's the Team Manager for the brand and rides his Scott Genius eRide 900 with the Powerline shoe on the right.


High Above

Bellingham's High Above booth was bustling as people checked out the various iterations of the Lookout Pack.

The Lookout is made with waterproof materials and smart, simple details.
The water bottle interface has been redesigned with a focus on stabilizing the bottle while carried full. Don't want to ride with a bottle? Simply remove the extra pouch.

This tube wrap is a new product High Above will be offering shortly for $24.



At only $45, Camelbak's new Podium Flow Belt allows you to bring an extra bottle along for the ride for less than some waterbottle cages...

Silca

...Like these Aerospace Grade Titanium Silca cages that retail for $70 USD.

Silca had some of their high-end tools on display including the Ypsilon Y-wrench.

If you have your own Hex, Torx or Screw bits, you can remove the foam plugs and add them in to the box.

This is Silca's first digital floor pump, but the leather wear pieces are still the same as their first pump.


Muc-Off has a new waterless bike wash in its signature pink, as well as velcro disc rotor covers to keep the muck off of your brakes when your bike is on the back of your car. $30 USD for a set of these or a heck of a lot more for new rotors and pads...

Dainese

Dainese was going to launch their enduro pads at Crankworx Whistler last year but held off and delayed production after the media camp revealed there were some changes that needed to be made.

The Enduro 2 pad is softer and has a new shape.
There's also more material above the pad for added comfort. They retail for $130 USD and will be available in the next week or two.



Saris

Saris has introduced four new and updated racks in their line-up including this MTR modular tray rack, a new Bones EX, a 2 bike version of their Glide EX to carry two 60lb bikes, a new Superclamp cargo, and an entry level tray style rack called the All-Star.

They say the new technology from their first modular rack has trickled down to the entire line. The MTR fits two bikes, and has one and two bike attachments if you want to carry 3 or 4 bikes.

The Saris Superclamp Cargo essentially increases the size of your car's trunk, allowing you to carry an additional 120bs alongside two 35lb bikes. The rack is 3" wider now which allows you to fit bikes up to 50" long. They took their existing Superclamp rack and added a tray to it, which you can also do with their retrofit kit if you have a Superclamp or Freedom rack you'd like to convert.

The Bones has been in Saris' line for 25 years and is great if you have a luxury car like Mike Levy's Mini. The Bones EX is the updated version which fits 90% of the most popular vehicles sold in the US. There are 2 and 3 bike versions.


Pearl Izumi

Another great step forward from an apparel brand at Sea Otter. Pearl Izumi is working with Renewal Workshop to give their samples and the warranty returns they aren't able to repair themselves a new life. Renewal Workshop cleans and repairs the otherwise unsellable inventory before posting it up on their website at incredible prices. Drop off a pair of used shorts at Pearl Izumi's booth to be given a new life and you could get a new pair for 40% off.

The renewed apparel has the Renewal Workshop logo on it, but otherwise is hard to tell it's not brand new. Eventually, Pearl Izumi is hoping to sell the used apparel on their own website like Patagonia does with their Worn Wear, but they're still in the beginning phase of the partnership.
Renewal Workshop provides circular solutions for apparel and textile brands so they waste less.


POC

Suitable for everyday trail rides, POC's new VPD System gives riders maximum back and chest protection without the heat and discomfort of a jacket or vest. VPD material softens with body heat so allows the wearer to move freely. In an impact, the material hardens and provides protection.

Adjustable straps to get the closest fit to your torso.
Large ventilation ports on the back. You can also turn this into a winter sports back protector by buying an additional strap.

Reverse Components

Nico Vink and his Scott Ransom with signature bits from Reverse Components.

The Nico Vink saddle.

Available in 7 different colors.

This is Reverse Components' first foray into the North American market. Until now, the German brand's components with only available in Europe.

We haven't seen anyone else who has the same depth of sizing for their grips. Get the $24-$35 grips in every size from 28 to 34 millimeters.


Pit Viper

Pit Viper got their start in the ski industry and their new safety-rated 2000 glasses retail for $99.99 USD.

They have an updated silicon nose piece, new earpieces, and better lens clarity, but they don't seem to be selling because of those features.


USWE

USWE was at Sea Otter for the first time as well. The brand got its start in the enduro motocross space and as since moved into mountain biking and running bags.

All of the bags from the Swedish brand use the parachute 4 point harness that they say keeps the pack from moving around and dancing on your back like a monkey...

The super lightweight Outlander series is on the left and the slightly more robust and durable Airborne series is on the right.

You can see the differences in the padding in the back between the lightweight Outlander (left) and the heavier and more robust Airborne (right). They agreed that it's confusing that the AIRborne isn't the lighter of the two but that's just the way it is for now!

Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini from Cannondale Factory Racing used this bag in the Absa Cape Epic.
The outer bag is removable.


Thule

Thule has an option for those of you with four toddlers...

As well as a couple of affordable new bags. The orange Uptake 8 is $99.99, the black Vital 3 is $89.99 and the tan Rail 12 is $149.99. They come in a variety of sizes.


Afton

Afton has their new shoe colors on display.

They're a good looking shoe with nice details and come in at $99.99.


The tan is a new colour for IXS's Carve and Flow kneepads.

After being hit from behind by a pickup truck traveling at 55 mph while on a solo training ride, Matt Hawkins decided he had been given a new start for a reason and started Ridge Supply socks with the $900 he got from his insurance claim.

See ya later Amerikuh!


