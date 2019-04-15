Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019

High Above
This tube wrap is a new product High Above will be offering shortly for $24.
Silca
If you have your own Hex, Torx or Screw bits, you can remove the foam plugs and add them in to the box.
Dainese
Saris
The Saris Superclamp Cargo essentially increases the size of your car's trunk, allowing you to carry an additional 120bs alongside two 35lb bikes. The rack is 3" wider now which allows you to fit bikes up to 50" long. They took their existing Superclamp rack and added a tray to it, which you can also do with their retrofit kit if you have a Superclamp or Freedom rack you'd like to convert.
Pearl Izumi
POCReverse Components
The Nico Vink saddle.
This is Reverse Components' first foray into the North American market. Until now, the German brand's components with only available in Europe.
Pit Viper
They have an updated silicon nose piece, new earpieces, and better lens clarity, but they don't seem to be selling because of those features.
USWE
All of the bags from the Swedish brand use the parachute 4 point harness that they say keeps the pack from moving around and dancing on your back like a monkey...
You can see the differences in the padding in the back between the lightweight Outlander (left) and the heavier and more robust Airborne (right). They agreed that it's confusing that the AIRborne isn't the lighter of the two but that's just the way it is for now!
Thule
As well as a couple of affordable new bags. The orange Uptake 8 is $99.99, the black Vital 3 is $89.99 and the tan Rail 12 is $149.99. They come in a variety of sizes.
Afton
They're a good looking shoe with nice details and come in at $99.99.
The tan is a new colour for IXS's Carve and Flow kneepads.
21 Comments
Everything comes back in fashion!
Post a Comment