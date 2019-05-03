Randoms - Bespoked Show 2019

Curtis
The Curtis Thumpercross
seemed to go down so well we thought we'd include the XR-650 in here too. It's fairly similar in design but the execution is what makes these bikes so special.
Mawis Bikes
Germany's Mawis Bikes turned up with this wild titanium hardtail. Up front is an old Cannondale Fatty fork that has been tinkered with to provide 80mm of travel and fit 29 inch wheels. A Pinion gearbox completes an out-there build
Starling
Starling showed up with more than just the Spur prototype
that found a spot on the homepage earlier. Not wanting to be left out in a show largely filled with road bikes, Joe has built himself up a commuter klunker.Joe is looking for somewhere to race this, anyone want to join him?
Ben Boxer, a student at Bristol University, has been working with Starling on his dissertation project and this is the result. His aim was to refine the yoke and upright region of the swingarm using generative design software from Autodesk. It's a pretty funky final result and you can see what it would look like on a bike in the Instagram post below:
Prova Hardtail
The Prova hardtail was flown around the world from the Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
to the UK just for Bespoked and it's going to be flown right back around the world again afterwards. Now that's commitment.This bike won best in show last year and it's easy to see why with a combination of classic looks and modern tech.
Vywokrs Sequence Downhill Bike
Vlad Yordanov was at the show with his Sequence Downhill bike. This is still the first generation model but apparently some updates are on the way including a carbon linkage and a new layup to reduce the weight. He was battling to get it ready for the show but unfortunately just missed out, so expect to see an update soon - probably Fort William.Vlad has made the whole bike himself from start to finish in StokeMore info here
.
Push Suspension
Push suspension are now distributed by Saddleback in the UK and had brought some cutaways along to show off. This Charger upgrade kit replaces the shim stack for valves and gives high speed and low speed compression options.
Butcombe

