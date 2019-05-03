Randoms - Bespoked Show 2019

Curtis

"Yo dawg, I heard you like brazing."

It's no secret the Brits have a penchant for anodized bits and the blue co-ordination on this bike is super satisfying.

Mawis Bikes

Starling

Prova Hardtail

The purple to raw fade is gorgeous

Vywokrs Sequence Downhill Bike

I forgot to get a picture of the full bike so here's one from Crankworx last year.

That link will soon be matching the rest of the frame in carbon too.

Moulds ready to go for round 2.

Push Suspension

Butcombe

Craft beers are no strangers to events like Bespoked. Cheers!