Randoms - Bespoked Show 2019

Curtis

"Yo dawg, I heard you like brazing."

It's no secret the Brits have a penchant for anodized bits and the blue co-ordination on this bike is super satisfying.

Mawis Bikes

Starling

Prova Hardtail

The purple to raw fade is gorgeous

Vywokrs Sequence Downhill Bike

I forgot to get a picture of the full bike so here's one from Crankworx last year.

That link will soon be matching the rest of the frame in carbon too.

Moulds ready to go for round 2.

Push Suspension

Butcombe

Craft beers are no strangers to events like Bespoked. Cheers!

The Curtis Thumpercross seemed to go down so well we thought we'd include the XR-650 in here too. It's fairly similar in design but the execution is what makes these bikes so special.Germany's Mawis Bikes turned up with this wild titanium hardtail. Up front is an old Cannondale Fatty fork that has been tinkered with to provide 80mm of travel and fit 29 inch wheels.Starling showed up with more than just the Spur prototype that found a spot on the homepage earlier. Not wanting to be left out in a show largely filled with road bikes, Joe has built himself up a commuter klunker.Ben Boxer, a student at Bristol University, has been working with Starling on his dissertation project and this is the result. His aim was to refine the yoke and upright region of the swingarm using generative design software from Autodesk. It's a pretty funky final result and you can see what it would look like on a bike in the Instagram post below:The Prova hardtail was flown around the world from the Handmade Bicycle Show Australia to the UK just for Bespoked and it's going to be flown right back around the world again afterwards. Now that's commitment.Vlad Yordanov was at the show with his Sequence Downhill bike. This is still the first generation model but apparently some updates are on the way including a carbon linkage and a new layup to reduce the weight. He was battling to get it ready for the show but unfortunately just missed out, so expect to see an update soon - probably Fort William.Push suspension are now distributed by Saddleback in the UK and had brought some cutaways along to show off.