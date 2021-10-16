Randoms: Bespoked Show 2021

Bespoked is the kind of show where beers outnumber bikes by 10 to 1 and there's barely a lick of carbon to be seen. It's a celebration of handbuilt European bikes and, as you might expect, is populated with some wonderful and weird machines. For that reason, it's one of the most serendipitous shows of the year and you never know what to expect as you pass through its halls. Here are some of the highlights from the Harrogate Conference Centre this weekend.
Not one but two head badges, just in case you were unsure this frame was handbuilt.
Chainstay length and head tube angle are both wildly adjustable.
... and emerge where they are needed. The main advantage is apparently not aero, as it might be in road or gravel riding, but simply that the bike is much easier to wash!
They also showed us this new drop out system that makes it easy to work with a belt drive on a carbon frame while not sacrificing any frame stiffness. A bolt connects the seatstay to the chainstay and the axle then screws into that.
