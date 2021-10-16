Randoms: Bespoked Show 2021

Clandestine is run by Pi Manson from Bristol. His focus is mainly on touring and cargo bikes but with a background in BMX, he couldn't resist building this trail bike to make his weekend riding more fun. The bike is a steel single pivot with 110mm travel in the rear and a 140mm fork. Pi didn't want to let the fun factor go altogether though so runs the bike with 27.5" wheels and a progressive leverage ratio.

The linkage was designed to be progressive while still offering plenty of room in the front triangle for an oversized water bottle and enough cargo room for a weekend's adventuring.

The kinematics were tuned so that the anti-squat would work well with small chainrings, such as this 28t, for when the bike is fully laden with kit.

The linkage is serviceable with a 5mm Allen key, perfect for when you're way out in the sticks.

The stem is another of Pi's creations.

Not one but two head badges, just in case you were unsure this frame was handbuilt.

This full-suspension testing mule has more adjustment than you can shake a stick at.

Chainstay length and head tube angle are both wildly adjustable.

This bike holds the record for the fastest speed achieved in a slipstream by a man at a terrifying 280.571km/h (174.339 mph).

Neil Campbell is apparently now targeting the overall world record, which is held by American Denise Mueller-Korenek, who rode a custom bike at 183.932mph.

Big rings=high speeds. More info about the record can be found, here

Quirk Cycles had one of the cleanest non-AXS bikes we've seen thanks to its almost entirely internal cables.

The cables enter through this FSA stem...

... and emerge where they are needed. The main advantage is apparently not aero, as it might be in road or gravel riding, but simply that the bike is much easier to wash!

It's called the Superchub... don't Google it.

These bars are made from laminated bamboo by Passchier Cycles

It's expected that the stays will be fully carbon on the production model.

Restrap now produces oil slick bikepacking kit... if that's your thing.

This hardcore Eolus hardtail was new for Enigma Cycles at the show.

The frame costs £2,299 but this particular build is £6,799.

Spray.Bike offers rattle can paint for bikes and they were showing off their entire range with this frame.

The Pollock-esque finish up close

We previously covered Cybro's 180mm, gearbox carbon hardtail at Eurobike . The seatstays are able to flex to offer a bit more cushioning. It's cool to note that everything on the bike apart from the Intend fork and Wolf Tooth headset are made within 30 miles of Bassano Del Grappa, Italy.

They also showed us this new drop out system that makes it easy to work with a belt drive on a carbon frame while not sacrificing any frame stiffness. A bolt connects the seatstay to the chainstay and the axle then screws into that.

Bespoked is the kind of show where beers outnumber bikes by 10 to 1 and there's barely a lick of carbon to be seen. It's a celebration of handbuilt European bikes and, as you might expect, is populated with some wonderful and weird machines. For that reason, it's one of the most serendipitous shows of the year and you never know what to expect as you pass through its halls. Here are some of the highlights from the Harrogate Conference Centre this weekend.