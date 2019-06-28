PINKBIKE TECH

Randoms - Bike Connection Summer 2019

Jun 28, 2019
by Brian Park  

Bike Connection Summer 2019
RANDOMS
Andalo, Italy
Words & Photography by Brian Park


The Dolomites in the small town of Andalo, Italy, make an incredible backdrop for a media camp. In between coffee, gelato, and uplifts we found a few new tech and apparel bits.




Trends come and go, but purple ano is forever.

I wonder if anyone good still uses flat pedals? Sam someone or other maybe?

Nukeproof has added purple ano options to their Horizon (or HZN? Vowels are hard) lineup of components. Their SPD-compatible clip-in pedals now have an improved engagement mechanism for more security, and they've got update kits available as well.

Nukeproof Nirvana women's long sleeve jersey.

Cordura patches at the elbows.
The shorts have a goggle storage bag that flips out of the right pocket.

They also introduced women's cuts to their high-end Nirvana line of clothing. The enduro-ish long-sleeve jersey has welded seams, four-way stretch fabric, laser-cut vents, an anti-bacterial finish, silicon shoulder grippers, and Cordura arm patches. MSRP is €70.99.

The matching shorts are a four-way stretch Cordura, have a DWR finish, and use triple-stitched inner leg seams. They also have waist adjusters, silicon grippers in the waistband, and a detachable goggle bag. MSRP is €93.99.




Heart of darkness.

SRAM's Alex Rafferty had his Megatower looking fresh.

His Super Deluxe Coil has a fairly light tune.
UK heritage on display.




The Cosmopolitan jersey.

Small Italian women's clothing brand Chicken Line had a bunch of their wild (and mild) clothing on display. Started by Elena Borroni with the familiar catalyst of not being able to find the fit, quality, and colors she wanted, their clothes are 100% made in Italy with Italian fabrics.

They're looking for online distribution in North America.

Hidden zip.
The fabric on the Cargo Plus shorts feels pretty robust but still stretchy.

Luigi Sestili Bike Connection Summer 2019
Elena in one of her most popular colorways. Photo courtesy Luigi Sestili / Bike Connection Summer 2019.
Luigi Sestili Bike Connection Summer 2019
Photo courtesy Luigi Sestili / Bike Connection Summer 2019.




SO clean.

For all the new stuff on display (lots of which we can't share yet), Nukeproof's 1997 Reactor hardtail got a lot of attention. It's near mint and near original, with a 70mm coil-sprung linkage fork and a lot of eBay finds completing the package.

The Nukeproof Reactor was their original hardtail with a linkage suspension fork, built with a coil spring integrated into the headtube. For the time, it had forward-thinking ideas, like smooth coil-sprung travel and a Knock Block-esque headset that prevented the linkage from nailing the frame in a wreck. This sample somehow survived the past 22 years in pristine condition, so they’ve been scavenging eBay to rebuild it with a top-tier spec of period parts and original Nukeproof components that you’re sure to enjoy seeing again…

"Parallel Push" XTR brakes made the brake pads contact the rims straight on.
Out for a rip are ya bud.

Linkage forks, so hot right now.

Period-correct XTR post.
Nukeproof carbon hubs. Not sure they were any lighter or stronger, but who cares... carbon.


