Randoms - Bike Festival Riva, 2017

Europe's answer to Sea Otter Festival kicked off in style with.... err a biblical rainstorm, narrowly missing the Spring snow that has just swept the Alps. There are over 300 brands and 30000 visitors over the three-day public show. There's also plenty of racing in the surrounding 2000 meters plus of rocky elevation surging from the shores of one of Italy's largest and most stunning lakes.





A bike from the glory days, when wheels were one size, the rider was unsuspended and the only standard you had to keep up with was the shade of anodizing. A bike from the glory days, when wheels were one size, the rider was unsuspended and the only standard you had to keep up with was the shade of anodizing.





"I had an 810mm bar back in '92, it just had an extra couple of bends in it." "I had an 810mm bar back in '92, it just had an extra couple of bends in it." The SuperAmerican is due for a re-launch in MY2019, the name has been updated to 'The Trump'... The SuperAmerican is due for a re-launch in MY2019, the name has been updated to 'The Trump'...





Continental's SWAT Sprinter is my dream bus, being the ultra rare 4x4 version. Continental's SWAT Sprinter is my dream bus, being the ultra rare 4x4 version.





Cosmic Sports distributes most of America's favorite shiny things to central Europe. Cosmic Sports distributes most of America's favorite shiny things to central Europe.





Shiny shiny shiny... Shiny shiny shiny... More shiny things... More shiny things...









There's still some market in the cycling world for v-brakes, and the mounting standard has stayed the same for over 20 years. There's still some market in the cycling world for v-brakes, and the mounting standard has stayed the same for over 20 years. Paul Components brake lever. The perfect accompaniment to a Profile BlackJack chaining, I feel a retro BMX build coming on... Paul Components brake lever. The perfect accompaniment to a Profile BlackJack chaining, I feel a retro BMX build coming on...





These hubs have my name written all over them, literally. These hubs have my name written all over them, literally.





If you thought mountain biking was expensive, how about 155 euros for some plywood flats for your fixie. If you thought mountain biking was expensive, how about 155 euros for some plywood flats for your fixie.





OK, so it's a bit more technical than a piece of plywood. The bearing-less pedal is a multi-piece construction and the amount of free spin can be adjusted. OK, so it's a bit more technical than a piece of plywood. The bearing-less pedal is a multi-piece construction and the amount of free spin can be adjusted. The plastic version is cheaper at 55 euros. The plastic version is cheaper at 55 euros.





DMR's new 27.5", 160mm travel Sled. DMR's new 27.5", 160mm travel Sled.





"EMTB's are for lazy people," Or people that what to get hench Olympic lifting their electric bike onto wall mounts. "EMTB's are for lazy people," Or people that what to get hench Olympic lifting their electric bike onto wall mounts.





Cane Creek's Helm fork. This was number 30/300 in the limited edition blue color. It's ready to go to war packed in this gun case. Cane Creek's Helm fork. This was number 30/300 in the limited edition blue color. It's ready to go to war packed in this gun case.





Rudy Project taking custom colorways to the next level with their 'build your own' eyewear bench. Rudy Project taking custom colorways to the next level with their 'build your own' eyewear bench.





Bike Park Samerberg's Defender and caravan combo. Bike Park Samerberg's Defender and caravan combo.





Trickstuff's Direttissima has been updated with a tool-free reach adjust. Trickstuff's Direttissima has been updated with a tool-free reach adjust.





Bionol is a mineral oil equivalent, made from a vegetable oil base. Normal mineral oil isn't harmful to you skin or paintwork, like DOT fluid can be, but it's not a greener alternative. Bionol is a mineral oil equivalent, made from a vegetable oil base. Normal mineral oil isn't harmful to you skin or paintwork, like DOT fluid can be, but it's not a greener alternative. Trickstuff's first, and still their 'bread and butter' product are brake pads. Their latest 'Power' compound (middle) is said to be their most powerful and longest lasting pad to date. Trickstuff's first, and still their 'bread and butter' product are brake pads. Their latest 'Power' compound (middle) is said to be their most powerful and longest lasting pad to date.





Mr Wolf's Banger might look like a foam tube, but it's more complex than that. Currently, it's only a Kickstarter project, but one that has raised over 30k euros in a couple of days. Mr Wolf's Banger might look like a foam tube, but it's more complex than that. Currently, it's only a Kickstarter project, but one that has raised over 30k euros in a couple of days.



They had samples of many other products for a feel comparison. It's easy to see why the Banger might be a winner. They had samples of many other products for a feel comparison. It's easy to see why the Banger might be a winner.





Hope have joined the oval ring club. Hope have joined the oval ring club.





Bergamont's Tyro 24" full suspension bike. 1999 euros for this 160mm mini shredder machine. Bergamont's Tyro 24" full suspension bike. 1999 euros for this 160mm mini shredder machine.





A 40mm wide wheelset from Mavic was spotted on Mondraker's new EMTB. The widest rim ever from the French brand? A 40mm wide wheelset from Mavic was spotted on Mondraker's new EMTB. The widest rim ever from the French brand?









When fashion worlds collide: an electric assisted mountain bike rider, at a German bike festival, in Italy. When fashion worlds collide: an electric assisted mountain bike rider, at a German bike festival, in Italy.





It's a dog's life. It's a dog's life.





