Randoms: Chainrings, Hip Packs, Headsets, & More - Pond Beaver 2021

Endless Bike Co. Direct Mount Ring
Endless Bike Co has produced four bolt chainrings and single-speed cogs for years, but they're just now rolling out a direct mount option. The chainring has a unique and rad design and is available for both SRAM and RaceFace mounts in 28t, 30t, 32t, and 34t options. There are plenty of color varieties to choose from as well with black, blue, gold, lime green, orange, pink, purple, red, silver, and turquoise options depending on your taste. Chainrings sell for $80 USD. More information at endlessbikes.com
High Above Apollo Payload Platform
High Above's younger sibling to their Gemini platform, the Apollo features an updated HANK (high abrasion resistant neoprene kevlar) velcro strap for easy access while still being secure. The strap can be trimmed to length. The platform is available in 6 anodized colors with 4 label color options. The system weighs 34 grams and accommodates items from 1.5"=3.5" in diameter. It mounts to a frame via a standard 64mm bottle cage mount or accessory braze-on and is made in the Pacific Northwest of the USA. The strap sells for $34 USD. More information is available at highabove.net
Osprey Savu 5 Hip Pack
The minimalist Savu 5 is made for shorter frontcountry rides. The roomy main compartment features plenty of organization and is stabilized with compression straps to keep the contents from jostling around too much. There are two rigid pockets for beverages, each of which, can tuck away to make the pack less bulky if not needed. There are zippered hip compartments on each side by the bottle holders and an additional sunglasses pocket next to the main compartment. The pack is available in green, red, and black. It sells for $60 USD and more information is available at osprey.com
Wolf Tooth Premium IS Headset
Wolf Tooth's IS headset is made exclusively for Specialized frames with molded-in internal bearing cups. The headsets are made to be light, strong, and durable with three levels of custom sealing to protect bearings and prolong the life of the headset. There is a 3mm stack height for the headset. Uppers and lowers are sold separately and the headset comes with a lifetime warranty. The upper is priced at $59.95 and is available in a variety of colors. For more information, visit wolftoothcomponents.com
Rudy Project Crossway Helmet
The Crossway is designed for riders looking for a well ventilated helmet with performance and value. The shell is compact with in-mold construction and extended coverage on the back. There are 23 vents for ventilation. Additionally, there's a frontal air frame band to help with sweat evaporation. The helmet uses Rudy's RSR10S retention system and it has a fully integrated visor along with bug-stop netting. Available in white and lead black colors, the Crossway sells for $129.99 USD. For more information, visit rudyprojectna
