Randoms: Chainrings, Hip Packs, Headsets, & More - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 16, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  


Endless Bike Co. Direct Mount Ring

Endless Bike Co has produced four bolt chainrings and single-speed cogs for years, but they're just now rolling out a direct mount option. The chainring has a unique and rad design and is available for both SRAM and RaceFace mounts in 28t, 30t, 32t, and 34t options. There are plenty of color varieties to choose from as well with black, blue, gold, lime green, orange, pink, purple, red, silver, and turquoise options depending on your taste. Chainrings sell for $80 USD. More information at endlessbikes.com.





High Above Apollo Payload Platform

High Above's younger sibling to their Gemini platform, the Apollo features an updated HANK (high abrasion resistant neoprene kevlar) velcro strap for easy access while still being secure. The strap can be trimmed to length. The platform is available in 6 anodized colors with 4 label color options. The system weighs 34 grams and accommodates items from 1.5"=3.5" in diameter. It mounts to a frame via a standard 64mm bottle cage mount or accessory braze-on and is made in the Pacific Northwest of the USA. The strap sells for $34 USD. More information is available at highabove.net.





Osprey Savu 5 Hip Pack

The minimalist Savu 5 is made for shorter frontcountry rides. The roomy main compartment features plenty of organization and is stabilized with compression straps to keep the contents from jostling around too much. There are two rigid pockets for beverages, each of which, can tuck away to make the pack less bulky if not needed. There are zippered hip compartments on each side by the bottle holders and an additional sunglasses pocket next to the main compartment. The pack is available in green, red, and black. It sells for $60 USD and more information is available at osprey.com.






Wolf Tooth Premium IS Headset

Wolf Tooth's IS headset is made exclusively for Specialized frames with molded-in internal bearing cups. The headsets are made to be light, strong, and durable with three levels of custom sealing to protect bearings and prolong the life of the headset. There is a 3mm stack height for the headset. Uppers and lowers are sold separately and the headset comes with a lifetime warranty. The upper is priced at $59.95 and is available in a variety of colors. For more information, visit wolftoothcomponents.com







Rudy Project Crossway Helmet

The Crossway is designed for riders looking for a well ventilated helmet with performance and value. The shell is compact with in-mold construction and extended coverage on the back. There are 23 vents for ventilation. Additionally, there's a frontal air frame band to help with sweat evaporation. The helmet uses Rudy's RSR10S retention system and it has a fully integrated visor along with bug-stop netting. Available in white and lead black colors, the Crossway sells for $129.99 USD. For more information, visit rudyprojectna.com.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2021 Endless Bike Co High Above Osprey Wolf Tooth


17 Comments

  • 4 0
 Frontcountry???? Wtf is frontcountry?
  • 1 0
 It's when it's your brains in the frontcountry and party in the back
  • 1 0
 The opposite of backcountry? The real question is whether you can ride downcountry in the frontcountry.
  • 1 0
 Semi-civilized. If camping, the difference between bringing an air mattress and a grill versus backpacking 50 miles into the wilderness.

Alternatively, it could be measured in how long it'd take someone to haul you to a hospital or pub.

"Light duty outdoors"
  • 1 0
 Think of it as front-bush.
  • 1 0
 Nothing. They just like inventing words and being smug about it.
  • 2 0
 Why are the headsets made specifically for Specialized frames? Does Specialized do something with their headtubes I'm not aware of?
  • 2 0
 They have integrated headsets.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: yes integrated, but more specifically the is42 upper bearing has a deeper bore than a regular standard. Aka Campy style, only headsets that work rn are Chris King drop set 5, stock specialized FSA, and this new wolftooth.
  • 3 1
 60 dollar hip pack? not too shabby
  • 1 1
 I was thinking the same, but its so large at what point is a camelback better
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: @jonnyboy18 It's not that big mate. It's just the pictures. I've been riding this pack for two years now and it's awesome on rides where two bottles is enough water, and you don't need to carry clothing layers.
  • 1 0
 Who still rides with round chain rings? (that should wake people up on this Friday afternoon.) Wink
  • 1 0
 High Above with the subtle labeling there...Does it come with a sharpie?
  • 1 0
 Shouldn't the High Above velcro strap be called the HARNK?
  • 1 1
 whats the point of a headset for Specialized frames when they don't need one?
  • 1 0
 Cus fsa headsets suck

