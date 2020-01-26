Randoms Day 1 - Core Bike Show 2020

Hope
Hope had their first-ever 35mm carbon bar on display at the show. They acknowledge that they're a bit late to the party with this one but claim they didn't want to simply push something out that would be too stiff and therefore uncomfortable.
Hope have used a new laminate for the bar that is layed up in their Barnoldswick factory to provide strength where it's needed most, allowing the rest of the bar to have a bit more flex. In fact, they believe it even surpasses the compliance of their 31.8mm bar.
It comes in 800mm width only for now and Hope are recommending it be used as an all-mountain bar, however, they claim it also surpasses many other DH bars in strength.
SDG
A year after we saw a 3D printed version
, SDG had a finalised version of the Bell Air 3.0 to show us. It's a saddle with 25 years of history in the sport from being the first-ever kevlar mtb saddle to this version we see today.
The Bel Air through the ages from the first iteration to Peaty's GT saddle to the leopard print years.
The saddle has a shorter overall length than before and it is made with a new lightweight injected foam, combined with a hidden undercut relief and a nylon glass fibre base bridge for added comfort.
Four price points are available, largely depending on the rails you go for. The steel version weighs 318 grams and costs £53.95, the lux-alloy version weighs 236 grams and costs £79.95, there's a fuel colour option of the lux-alloy that costs £99.95 and then a super-lightweight carbon railed version that weighs 181 grams and costs £179.95.
SDG also gave us a sneak peek of their Thrice grip that is coming in April. Weighing just 39 grams per grip and with three different textures to maximise grip and comfort, it's a very tempting offering when it retails at just £16.99.Fidlock
Fidlock have redesigned their twist release water bottle and showed it off for the first time at Core. It has a removable mud cap, a valved nozzle and is made from a less rigid plastic than the old model. The magnetic bar is molded into the bottle in the manufacturing process so there's no danger of it coming loose.
The German brand is also moving the manufacturing of the bottle back to Europe. Concerned at the air miles they were racking up shipping bottles from Asia, they've now found a factory in Italy that allows them to produce the bottle for a similar price.
Also new is the toolbox that can fit on any bottle mount using the same system. The box is waterproof, including the zips, and should have enough capacity to store enough tools to get you out of trouble. Be warned, it might get mistaken for a battery if you stick it on your downtube though.
We also saw a prototype phone holder from Fidlock. This uses a combination of magnets and suction cups to secure your phone and allows them to make a case that is barely thicker than a standard one.
Magura
Magura had their new 220mm rotor on display. It draws some inspiration from certain motorcycle rotors where the metal is allowed to expand as it heats up, which should increase stiffness after prolonged braking.
220mm rotors are now fairly common in downhill with Troy Brosnan first debuting one at Lourdes in 2017, in fact, Galfer athletes such as Baptiste Pierron now have access to 246mm rotors.Endura
While this may look like a separate jacket and pair of trousers, it is actually all one piece of clothing. Endura's onesie is designed to eliminate builder's bum without you looking like you're entering Chernobyl and they have updated it this year to provide riders with a bit more movement. The back panel that joins the trouser piece and jacket is now bigger so riders will be less restricted when they're in the attack position. The best thing about this is when you get back to the car after a muddy ride you can take it all off in one and everything underneath should be dry and ready to go.Fabric
Fabric now offers flag saddles for over 40 countries, here are the UK versions.
