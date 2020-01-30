Randoms Day 2 - Core Bike 2020

Bell

Cane Creek

Brand X

Leatt

Evoc

Micro Spline Hubs

SixSixOne

Birzman

No need for a micrometer, if your rotor fits in the slot, it's time for a new one. This tool uses magnets to drag your cables through your frame. It comes with fitments for housings, hoses, cables and Di2 so should take the stress out of any internal routing jobs.

Dainese

After seeing its athletes cover half of their helmets with another brand's goggles, Bell has released its first line of eyewear with the Descender. Rather than start with a premium goggle, these are actually aimed at the mass market, however Bell have plans for more models in future that will fill up that space too.The Descender has a polyurethane frame and elasticated strap with a silicon grip. They should be compatible with any helmet, full or open face.Protection wise, you get CE EN 1938 Certification and UVA/UVB/UVC protection up to 400nm. The mirrored version will cost £49.99 and the clear version will be £36.99, replacement lenses are also available.Cane Creek have partnered with SKF to release these bearings for mountain bikes that use MTRX's Solid Oil filling for lubrication. The technology is is often used in dirty environments where ingress could drastically shorten the life of bearings. In these bearings, the lubricant fills the space between the balls so there is very little chance of contamination, even if you're using a jet washer.Cane Creek acknowledge that this won't be for everyone, especially as there is an apparently significant efficiency penalty to pay, but if you live in sandy terrain or jet wash your bike a lot and go through a lot of bearings, you may be willing to take that trade off.Currently, Cane Creek are offering a version of their 30mm axle bottom brackets with the bearings but have plans to broaden the range soon. The price is £120 for a bottom bracket.Brand X's range of simple yet effective droppers continues to grow and they have now added a 200mm version to their line up. Best of all, it will be selling for the same price at the 170mm version at £169.99. If you need to replace your current dropper for a longer stroke or because it's faulty, this could be one of the more cost-effective ways to do it.Last year Leatt released a new goggle range and this season they are looking to introduce shoes, making them a full head to toe mountain bike brand. We are still waiting to learn more about their new footwear range but we have been told they will be available for consumers at the start of this season, so watch this space.2020 looks like it may be the year of bike packing at mountain bike shows and Evoc are out of the traps early with their range of bags. They say these bags are more for 'credit card bikepacking', where you ride from hotel to hotel rather than wild camp. This style of adventure means you can cut down on your luggage and weight so you can enjoy the riding in between stops a bit more.As such, these packs are relatively small in volume but have a number of MTB specific features such as frame bags sized to work with shocks and narrow straps on seat post bags that don't interfere with dropper seat posts. A mock-up of how they may look on a bike is below:Now that Shimano has relaxed its licensing of Micro Spline hubs, brands are able to offer their own aftermarket hubs compatible with the Japanese brand's 12 speed set ups. Here are Hope's and Halo's.Halo is also working on a conversion kit so that riders with older hubs can update them to Micro Spline:SixSixOne continue to work on their Recon knee pads that have a removable plastic knee piece (that won't be white in the final version). This padding around the side of the knee has been repositioned for this prototype. The final version of the pad should be done by Core Bike next year.There were a few new tools from Birzman including an internal cable routing tool and a rotor wear indicator.Inspired by MotoGP and, presumably, camels, the Rival Pro Vest is a set of body armour with a difference. Instead of a traditional back protector, this comes with a hard shell hydration reservoir built in.In motorcycle racing, this piece fits behind the helmet to help airflow while also protecting the rider and providing a water source. The mountain bike version only fulfills the latter 2 goals but provides 700ml of hydration and improves the certification of the jacket from CE Level 1 to CE Level 2, the level required by the EU for motorcycle riders. The vest can be run without the hydration pads or even the shoulder packs if you want. Price: £199.95.