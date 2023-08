Despite the shift to August from the usual May/June date there was no shortage of classic Fort William weather.

After two practice sessions the new sections were holding up well as the Elite men started to ride the course.

Speeds are definitely high at the top after some reworking and hole-filling. To add some spice, the new World Series chicanes have been added to a few parts of the track to cut off any chance of an inside line forming.

Some holes were forming in some areas of the top section but nothing unusual for Fort William.

Nina Hoffmann had a big crash at the top of the course. Luckily she has shared that she is cleared to ride and will be seeing how she feels ahead of Friday's qualifying.

Nina takes the safe way back down as she avoids continuing her run.

Not every rider got away quite so lucky. We heard that there were multiple red flags within the first hours of practice, with one rider needing to be lifted off the course using Nevis Range's gondola.

The new Mondraker being put through its paces at the top of the course.

2002-2023 - Only Mont-Sainte-Anne can beat the racing legacy of Fort William.

Despite the recent course changes there are very few ruts forming so far.

Not the normal brand to be sponsoring a road gap.

With Jordan Williams not yet on the new Specialized prototype he is treated to a very vibrant custom bike.

Hattie Harnden's bike gets prepped for her first elite downhill World Champs.

It's not just the prototype Pivots getting custom Worlds treatment.

Cube has made up for its lackluster 2022 Worlds bikes with some of the best paintjobs in the pits.

Danny Hart's bike gets fitted with data acquisition equipment for the first practice laps.

Chris Grice is rocking a bright red Specialized as he will be looking for a good result to kickstart his season ahead of the return of World Cup racing at the end of the month.

The Canyon CLLCTV team keep it simple with a small bit of added tartan for its bikes.

Custom bikes are cool but this Ti Goobz DH bike hidden away in the pits is something special.

Goobz cycles are handmade Ti bikes designed in the south of France.

We also spotted an enduro version sitting alongside the World Champs race-ready DH bike.

He may not be racing at Fort William but the Syndicate kept Jackson Goldstone's custom bike on display.

Hopefully we will see Jackson back at the races soon.

The Nukeproof bikes had some amazing attention to detail in the custom designs.

The 2023 World Champions are...

The 2023 Fort William World Championships are now well underway. As the elite riders joined in the fun with their first practice session we walked the course and pits to check out all the new tech and track for this year's event.