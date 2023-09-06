Randoms From the Made Bike Show, Part Deux

Sep 6, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

If you missed the first batch of tasty morsels from the inaugural Made show, be sure to head over there to get the full picture. There's plenty more to see from the show, so let's get into it.

photo
Straight into the deep end, we have one of the wildest builds at Made.
photo
I got to ride this around the block and it really does go fast.
photo
And a surgical chainline. Nice work from Brulé cycles.
photo
Sure it's not a mountain bike, but this track machine built to set an hour record commands attention.

Part of the joy of Made for me was getting to see old friends from disparate corners of the industry in their happy place, in and around the world of bikes. It really feels like people pulled out all the stops to make an appearance at the first show, which made for an excellent array of builds and designs.

photo
Tomii Cycles creates jewelry-grade topcaps, befitting the equally gorgeous bikes he builds.
photo
Stem spacers too.
photo
Very Southwest.


photo
The Chris King Aeroset presents a slightly more...brutalist look.
photo
I guess it's just not for me.


photo
Santa Cruz, California's own Black Cat.
photo
I didn't get to chat with Todd, but the bike looks well sorted.

photo
Cool.

In addition to all the handmade goodness, there was some genuine innovation on display as well. The following bike is an interesting proof of concept of a novel manufacturing method that could very well find its way into the mountain bike world.

photo
Heavy Bikes is casting entire frames out of A356 aluminum.
photo
Using a 3D-printed positive mold, the whole assembly is pressure cast in sand.
photo
Final fittings are machined in post.

photo
Just a drop bar bike for now, but we'll see what comes.

photo
I don't entirely understand what's going on here, but it's pretty.
photo
Swingarm, no shock.

photo
Gearbox-commute-downcountry-bikepacking-core

photo
Moo.

photo
Medicinal accessories from Paragon Machine Works.
photo
And an alternative option for the now-common bottle accessory mounts from King Cage.
photo
Plus, titanium dustpan.

photo
Ratking's new RIP Rack.
photo
And some removable cable ends from Forager Cycles.

There was a rideable prototype floating around the Digit booth, and it looks to be a shorter-travel full-29" variant of the Datum. The official Sharpie graphics on the frame indicate that it's to be called the Ring, and it continues their use of the frame-integrated shock.

photo
The writing on the chainstay is the most prototype-looking thing about it.
photo
photo

photo

photo
Some beautiful finish work on this Neuhaus' headtube.

photo
Rig of the day will always be awarded to an old Volvo.

That's all for now folks, but there are a few more bike checks on the way, so stay tuned for those.

