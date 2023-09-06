Randoms From the Made Bike Show, Part Deux

Straight into the deep end, we have one of the wildest builds at Made.

I got to ride this around the block and it really does go fast. And a surgical chainline. Nice work from Brulé cycles.

Sure it's not a mountain bike, but this track machine built to set an hour record commands attention.

Tomii Cycles creates jewelry-grade topcaps, befitting the equally gorgeous bikes he builds.

Stem spacers too. Very Southwest.

The Chris King Aeroset presents a slightly more...brutalist look. I guess it's just not for me.

Santa Cruz, California's own Black Cat. I didn't get to chat with Todd, but the bike looks well sorted.

Heavy Bikes is casting entire frames out of A356 aluminum.

Using a 3D-printed positive mold, the whole assembly is pressure cast in sand. Final fittings are machined in post.

Just a drop bar bike for now, but we'll see what comes.

I don't entirely understand what's going on here, but it's pretty. Swingarm, no shock.

Medicinal accessories from Paragon Machine Works.

And an alternative option for the now-common bottle accessory mounts from King Cage. Plus, titanium dustpan.

Ratking's new RIP Rack. And some removable cable ends from Forager Cycles.

The writing on the chainstay is the most prototype-looking thing about it.

Some beautiful finish work on this Neuhaus' headtube.

Rig of the day will always be awarded to an old Volvo.