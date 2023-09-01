Randoms From the Made Bike Show

As a festival in its inaugural year, there was a lot of excitement around the Made Bike Show. Like kids returning to summer camp, the vendors and attendants were excited to see who showed up in Portland to display their wares. Thanks in part to that excitement, there was a healthy showing of talent, with little spare room in the Zidell Yards warehouse space.
As a celebration of the handmade, custom side of bike culture, it makes sense that Made featured a ton of niche parts that catered to some of the moment's trends, in addition to the timeless bikes that will continue to be relevant for decades to come.
Lots of the builders brought personal rigs, with finishing touches that usually only make it to their own builds. Not that customers wouldn't appreciate such things, but it's the little things you add over the course of ownership that add some texture.
In addition to all the one-off bikes, there were quite a few component manufacturers showing their wares at Made. From tried and true names like Paul and White Industries, to plenty of newer players, there was no shortage of beautifully designed and anodized parts.