Randoms From the Made Bike Show

We'll start with something we recently saw on the site, the Apogee Module prototype from Albatross Bikes.

Peek into the guts. The module itself is surprisingly light, albeit without a shock.

Connections are tight and true on this early proto.

Everything old is new again. Risers with crossbars, so hot right now.

And banana seats, apparently.

I actually love the look of this thing. If it looks fun it must be fun. Serious shock, getting ready for the not-too-serious Cruiser Classic being held in September.

Shortest headtube of the show award goes to Onguza Bikes.

This Sour Bikes Bad Granny was full of delicious details, and a whole ton of handmade bits.

I mean how cool is this - maybe impractical - but very cool.

Matching cranks from Cyber Cranks.

All the swoops.

I want all my bikes to have this paintjob. At least at this moment.

Vintage full-suspension lugs.

Ignite Components hails from New Jersey, and comes correct with a full lineup of drivetrain components.

This bottom bracket features a very clever built-in bearing extractor that allows you to easily replace a worn bearing without any special tools. 135mm cranks for those at the cutting edge of bike fit. Or kids, maybe.

This CNC'd saddle was made as a bit for the Philly Bike Expo, but apparently it's not terribly uncomfortable.

Speaking of classic names in the industry. But with a steady stream of fresh colors and designs.

Not really a bike thing, I just really like this dragon boat that was sitting outside the show.

I'm always happy to see a simple fixed gear on display. This one from Significant Other features a cleanly integrated U-lock.

And a very sleek bar-stem combo. Same.

A beautifully filleted single pivot from Rosario Bikes. A custom creation for the maker's daughter.

Also beautiful, but slightly more complicated.

Wrapping this round up, we have some updates from the Machina bikes project.

They've been experimenting with different stay materials and constructions. As well as seatstay bridges of varying stiffness.

Cable routing and general packaging is looking very clean, as well.

As a festival in its inaugural year, there was a lot of excitement around the Made Bike Show. Like kids returning to summer camp, the vendors and attendants were excited to see who showed up in Portland to display their wares. Thanks in part to that excitement, there was a healthy showing of talent, with little spare room in the Zidell Yards warehouse space.As a celebration of the handmade, custom side of bike culture, it makes sense that Made featured a ton of niche parts that catered to some of the moment's trends, in addition to the timeless bikes that will continue to be relevant for decades to come.Lots of the builders brought personal rigs, with finishing touches that usually only make it to their own builds. Not that customers wouldn't appreciate such things, but it's the little things you add over the course of ownership that add some texture.In addition to all the one-off bikes, there were quite a few component manufacturers showing their wares at Made. From tried and true names like Paul and White Industries, to plenty of newer players, there was no shortage of beautifully designed and anodized parts.