Randoms From the VR Taipei Cycle Show 2020

If someone said we could go the Taipei Show without the jet lag, long days and bowel-troubling lunches at Mos Burger
, we'd normally jump to it without a second thought. The show may have been cancelled this year, but rather than sack it off completely, the organisers have still put on a VR version to display the winners of the World Design Guide Awards that they hand out each year. This means you can tour around rooms including 'Gold Award Winners', 'Bikes and E-Bikes', 'Smart Service' and 'Parts and Components' to check out some of the interesting bits and pieces on display from the comfort of your kitchen table.
We've collected some of our favourite bits from the VR show below, but if you'd rather go around at your own pace, click here
.Qbicle Flat Pack Bike Box
Anyone who regularly travels with a bike knows that it can be a pain to find a constant source of bike boxes or find somewhere to store a bulky bike bag when it's not in use. Qbicle's Flat pack bike box could be a solution to that, as it looks like it will last longer than a bike box but can also be packed away flat after use and stored away. The weight of the box is 3kg, and you can add a set of wheels that brings it up to 4kg; the dimensions of the box stored away are 78x76x6. There's a video of the previous version of the box being assembled below:
Zeno's Funky Brake Pads
Brake pads with added cooling fins are nothing new, we've seen options from Kool Stop and even Shimano themselves but these new Supercool options from Keno are the most over-the-top solution that we've come across. The idea is that some of the heat from the pads will dissipate through the fins and the more surface area you have, the greater the dissipation. This should keep the temperature of the brakes lower and prevent brake fade.
Zeno's thermal imaging showing standard pads (left) vs Supercool pads (right)
Zeno have pad options for Formula, Magura, SRAM and Tektro and a pair of pads costs $18.48. More info, here
.
Jagwire Elite Bleed Kit
Jagwire's latest tool is a universal bleed kit with separate kits for DOT fluid and mineral oil systems. The kit includes syringes, 1/4 turn valves, straight and 90-degree clips and bleed blocks for most popular 2-piston and 4-piston brake calipers.
Ridea's Expanding Gecko Grip Bottom Bracket
You don't have to stick around long in the Pinkbike comment section to find some complaints about Press Fit bottom brackets. It's easy to understand why when their tight tolerances of up to 0.05mm can lead to creaking if the shell they are pressed into is slightly off. Ridea 6CBB Gecko Grip claims it will be the solution to the problem with an installation similar to threaded BBs that adapts to the shell shape without risking any damage to it. As you thread the BB, the Geck Grip ring expands, presses against the frame and locks the cup, allowing the ceramic bearings to move smoothly alongside your crankset. Gecko Grip claim that the BB shell suffers less mechanical stress while the BB is installed and its tight connection eliminates creaks. The BB is made from carbon and weighs 60 grams, it is for use on BB86 / BB92 frames. A video of one being installed is below:
Northwave's Winter XC Shoe
Northwave's new Magma Core XC shoe claims to be the first that uses Primaloft to keep your ankle and lower leg dry and warm in winter conditions. The shoe is due to be released later this year and will also feature Northwave's Boa-esque SLW2 tightening system and a carbon-reinforced Jaws sole with a stiffness index of 8.0.
Outbraker's Brake "Power Booster"
This isn't the first time we've covered Outbraker at the Taipei show, and while we've previously looked at their ABS systems that limit the power of your brakes, this time they're back with a product they claim boosts their power instead. The Brake Power Booster is an extra reservoir that sits next to your lever and you can change its size using a dial on top. We think the name is a bit misleading, as it will only move your pistons in and out, closer or further away from the disc, so while it may feel like you have more power as you squeeze the lever, you're only really feeling an earlier bite point. This could work for riders who aren’t satisfied with the amount of lever throw they have, but we don't see it being much more use than that.
