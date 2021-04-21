Randoms: New Gear From O'Neal and Dakine - Pond Beaver 2021

O'Neal Flow Knee and Elbow Guards
O'Neal's Flow knee and elbow guards are the brands' lightest weight protection sleeves. They utilize IPX soft gel technology for mobility and protection. The pads are in a lycra sock sleeve and ideal for all-day riding according to O'Neal. They're minimalist and easy to stash in a pack when they're not needed. There's additional ventilation on the back of the knee for extra comfort.
I've had the pads on hand for a number of rides now and can attest that they are incredibly comfortable. The sleeve keeps them nicely in place when pedaling and there are no pinch or hot spots. Out of all the knee pads I've pedaled in, these are easily some of the more comfortable ones I've worn and I will be keeping them in the regular rotation. The knee pads are available in sizes XS-XXL and the elbow pads are available in sizes M-XL. They sell for $79.99 and $59.99, respectively. More information is available at oneal.com
O'Neal Pike Helmet
The Pike helmet from O'Neal is the brands' flagship trail helmet. It has IPX A-Cell technology for rotational impact management that also provides protection in lower-speed crashes. These are meshed with a comfortable liner. There's a two-piece shell with up-down, front-rear, open-close positioning via O'Neal's 3D Multi-Positioning-System. The visor is ratcheted and in the top position, there's plenty of room to rest goggles when they're not in use. The helmets' dual-flow air system is designed for maximum air circulation and the liner is designed to be washable and replaceable. The helmet is secured via a Fidlock magnetic closure. It's available in two sizes, XS/M and L/XL and sells for $149.99 USD.
Dakine Sentinel Glove
The Sentinel glove is designed to be extremely durable, built as much like a work glove as a bike glove. It has outseamed construction for increased comfort, dexterity, and durability. There are reinforced knuckles with added protection and additional abrasion resistance and touchscreen compatibility in the palms. The gloves are available in sizes XS-XXL and sell for $48 USD. More information is available at dakine.com
Dakine Hot Laps 1L Waist Bag
The Hot Laps 1L is a condensed version of the larger 2L bag. It's made to carry a single water bottle and has one pocket for organizing tools, snacks, and accessories. There are external straps for lashing on pads and the entire bag is made out of 450D ripstop recycled polyester. It sells for $40.
Drafter 14L Pack
Dakine's Drafter 14L pack has been updated with a new weight-saving frame that Dakine say increases comfort and breathability. The hip belt now has bolstered padding and a large fleece-lined phone pocket. There's a quick stash on the shoulder harness for sunglasses and a magnetic hydration buckle coupled to a 3L Hydrapack lumbar reservoir for a low center of gravity. There is a main pocket for larger items and a front pocket for tools, parts, and essentials. The pack now also includes an adjustable and removable storage system for an e-bike battery while external straps can carry a helmet or extra pads. The pack is also spine protection compatible. It sells for $145 and has a lifetime warranty.
Agent 0/0 Knee Pads
Dakine's Agent 0/0 knee pads are available in XS to XXL sizes and offer a host of features. The pads are CE certified to EU 2016/425 (CRITT protocol VTT-007) and feature a perforated and breathable construction. There are off/on attachment straps that don't require riders to take off their shoes and the pads are lined with DK Impact energy absorbing foam with Polygiene odor control technology. There is interior patella support along with back of calf compression for an extra secure fit. Thigh and calf straps are adjustable and there are elastic silicone grippers to help keep everything in place. The pads sell for $115 USD.
