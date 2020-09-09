Randoms: Grips, Goggles, Bib Shorts, & Bike Racks - Across the Pond Beaver

Leatt Velocity 4.0 MTB Goggle

Leatt's newest addition to their goggle lineup is the Velocity 4.0. It's slightly smaller than their more DH-oriented offerings, with generous ventilation and a permanent anti-fog coating to keep the lens from steaming up during hard efforts. One clever feature is the ventilated strap - sometimes goggle straps end up positioned right over a helmet's rear vents; this should help keep air moving. There will be four frame colors available when the goggles officially launch in mid-October with a retail price of $44.99 USD.Tineli's bib shorts have a sleeve on the back that can be used to hold their CE Level 2-certified back protector and a hydration bladder, items that are both nice to have on a long race day. There are also stretchy pockets on the back and on each leg for stashing a tube and snacks, and a clip that's designed to hold a helmet's removable chin bar. The mesh fabric is well ventilated, and there's a double stitched chamois to help make those big rides more comfortable. The bib shorts on their own are $129.95, and the back protector is an additional $39.95Ergon's new GFR1 lock-on grips were developed to meet the requests of Tahnée Seagrave and her teammates on FMD Racing. The grips are thin and comfortable, even without gloves, thanks to the ribbed portion on the top side that conforms to a rider's hand. On the underside, pronounced ridges provide extra traction to prevent any slippage. There are two rubber compounds available - Gravity Control ($34.95) or Factory ($39.95). The Factory rubber is the softer of the two compounds for the maximum level of grip and comfort.Kuat's HiLo Pro may not be the most exciting piece of technology, but it could come in handy for owners of a Kuat rack that are looking to move their receiver's position up or down by 2". The $98 HiLo Pro has a 250 lb weight limit and also provides 10" of hitch extension. A hitch lock is included, and the extension uses Kuat's Flat-Lock hitch cam to snug it down and prevent any unwanted wobbling.Have you added a new riding buddy (or two) to your crew recently? Kuat has add-ons that can be used to quickly expand the capacity of an NV 2.0 rack - they attach to an existing rack via two long bolts. The one bike add-on retails for $298, while the two bike add-on goes for $489. The rack can accommodate bikes with wheelbases of up to 50", and tires up to 5" wide.B3NTH's take on chamois design is a little different from the norm. Rather than using a pad that ends up holding a male's delicate bits right up against their body, the North Shore Bike Chamois has 'MyPakage Pouch Technology' built in. In other words, there's a compartment up front that holds the twig and berries, and a shortened chamois that sits between the wearer's rear end and saddle. That pad is 12mm thick under the sit bones, with a thinner channel down the middle to help improve blood flow. Available in sizes XXS - XXL, the North Shore Bike Chamois retails for $65.