Randoms: Grips, Goggles, Bib Shorts, & Bike Racks - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 9, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  


Leatt Velocity 4.0 MTB Goggle

Leatt's newest addition to their goggle lineup is the Velocity 4.0. It's slightly smaller than their more DH-oriented offerings, with generous ventilation and a permanent anti-fog coating to keep the lens from steaming up during hard efforts. One clever feature is the ventilated strap - sometimes goggle straps end up positioned right over a helmet's rear vents; this should help keep air moving. There will be four frame colors available when the goggles officially launch in mid-October with a retail price of $44.99 USD.




Tineli Enduro Bib Liner

Tineli's bib shorts have a sleeve on the back that can be used to hold their CE Level 2-certified back protector and a hydration bladder, items that are both nice to have on a long race day. There are also stretchy pockets on the back and on each leg for stashing a tube and snacks, and a clip that's designed to hold a helmet's removable chin bar. The mesh fabric is well ventilated, and there's a double stitched chamois to help make those big rides more comfortable. The bib shorts on their own are $129.95, and the back protector is an additional $39.95




Ergon GFR1 Grips

Ergon's new GFR1 lock-on grips were developed to meet the requests of Tahnée Seagrave and her teammates on FMD Racing. The grips are thin and comfortable, even without gloves, thanks to the ribbed portion on the top side that conforms to a rider's hand. On the underside, pronounced ridges provide extra traction to prevent any slippage. There are two rubber compounds available - Gravity Control ($34.95) or Factory ($39.95). The Factory rubber is the softer of the two compounds for the maximum level of grip and comfort.



Kuat HiLo Pro Hitch Extension

Kuat's HiLo Pro may not be the most exciting piece of technology, but it could come in handy for owners of a Kuat rack that are looking to move their receiver's position up or down by 2". The $98 HiLo Pro has a 250 lb weight limit and also provides 10" of hitch extension. A hitch lock is included, and the extension uses Kuat's Flat-Lock hitch cam to snug it down and prevent any unwanted wobbling.



Kuat NV 2.0 Add-On

Have you added a new riding buddy (or two) to your crew recently? Kuat has add-ons that can be used to quickly expand the capacity of an NV 2.0 rack - they attach to an existing rack via two long bolts. The one bike add-on retails for $298, while the two bike add-on goes for $489. The rack can accommodate bikes with wheelbases of up to 50", and tires up to 5" wide.





B3NTH North Shore Bike Chamois

B3NTH's take on chamois design is a little different from the norm. Rather than using a pad that ends up holding a male's delicate bits right up against their body, the North Shore Bike Chamois has 'MyPakage Pouch Technology' built in. In other words, there's a compartment up front that holds the twig and berries, and a shortened chamois that sits between the wearer's rear end and saddle. That pad is 12mm thick under the sit bones, with a thinner channel down the middle to help improve blood flow. Available in sizes XXS - XXL, the North Shore Bike Chamois retails for $65.




Across the Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Across The Pond Beaver 2020 First Looks Apparel Bikeracks Grips B3nth Ergon Kuat LEATT Tineli


10 Comments

  • 8 0
 The Tineli Enduro Bib liner can hold a back protector, a bladder, with small pockets for snacks, tools, a small child, a Whistler bear cub, an E-Bike motor, Mike Levy's left leg, or Mike Kazimer's homemade granola bars.
  • 4 0
 Only one of Kazimer's granola bars though, two are way too heavy and 3 are so heavy they distort time and space. 4 Kazimer granola bars in one place at one time will create a singularity.
  • 1 0
 Must've also been used to store the missing letters from "BN3TH".
  • 2 0
 But can you install the back protector with an explosion?
  • 3 0
 I just realized you could wear this on the plane and not have to check any bags
  • 1 0
 And a welder for when the Grim Donut headtube snaps off
  • 2 0
 I really like the mesh at the top of those Leatt goggle, my current goggles are open, which is nice for ventilation, but last ride I had two full size flies fly into my goggles at the same time while I was doing a downhill run. Took me a bit to slow down and stop to remove them. I am no expert in how flies reproduce, but they were in a position together that I can only describe as "doggy style"
  • 1 0
 I have Specialized SWAT bibs and they are one of the best, ride-changing products I've found in my thirty years of riding. The Tineli product looks interesting, but the pockets look like things are going to move around.
  • 2 0
 Might give those Leatt goggles a try. Not feeling the nutt hugger small package compartment technology.
  • 1 0
 South shore happy ending shorts

