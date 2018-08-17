FIRST LOOK

Tech Randoms: New Racks, Bars, Shades, & Shoes - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 17, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
The future is kids and there are more grom shredders now than ever before. Maxxis have been making the DHF in a 24" size for a while now, but we'll soon see a new 24" DHR II. (not pictured here)


Oakley had their new Field Jacket glasses with Prism lenses on display. The glasses feature what they call "the advancer" - a mechanism riders can engage when their glasses start to fog up on climbs to push them away from the face and allow more air to circulate.


Yakima is bringing their Hangover rack to market in the first quarter of 2019. The rack will be available as a four or six bike set-up. It has two height settings so it can accommodate low and high clearance vehicles, has built-in loops to aid with locking bikes, integrated bottle openers, and tilts to allow access to the rear of the vehicle. It will sell for $549/ $699 USD four/six bike, respectively.



FSA's new Gradient bar comes in a 20mm or 30mm rise, is 800mm wide, and has a 8-deg backsweep with a 5-deg upsweep. The bar is only being made in a 31.8mm clamp diameter and is designed to be really stout in the middle with an amount of compliance built into the ends to smooth out the trail. Pricing is not yet available, but weights are 220g for the 20mm rise and 230g for the 30mm.


Saris had their new MTR (Modular Tray Rack) on display. The rack will be available for a 1 1/4" or 2" receiver and in 1 and 2 bike versions with the option to add 1 or 2 additional trays on. The rack is all aluminum. Trays swivel to allow access to the bikes further in the rear and for folding the rack up when bikes aren't in transport. There's no exact availability date or pricing as of yet but Saris say that it's a 2019 product.


Crankworx Whistler 2018
Five Ten's new Sleuth Deluxe is a collab with parent brand Adidas. The shoe has elements of a classic sport cut Adidas shoe, but it's built to be ready to ride. There's a non-marking Stealth rubber sole, reinforced toe box, and fully synthetic tongue. The shoe has a wider heel for stability along with reflective accents for safety.


The Gradient is FSA's new carbon wheel. It has a 29mm inner width and 35mm outer. It is 30mm in height and has a 4mm offset on the asymmetrical design. It utilizes 24 spokes both front and back and is boost only. Final weights haven'v been verified, but the wheels are going to sell for $1349 USD when they're available.


53 Comments

  • + 21
 Travel adjustable glasses, how enduro is that ?
  • + 11
 It could be even more enduro if it had a bar-mounted remote option.
  • + 5
 @Ron-C: Oakleys now with DI2!
  • + 8
 Now all they have to do is make it sync with bluetooth to your DI2 setup so that on climbs your fork goes to short travel mode, your shock goes into pedal mode, your seatpost goes up to climb mode and your glasses go away form your face. All that is missing is the camelback water hose up the ass for extra hydration!!
  • + 2
 I tape my glasses to my frame. Am I cool now?
  • + 3
 No water bottle mount = not enduro enough
  • + 3
 Need the boost version for my fat head.....
  • + 1
 @dirtypants: So I've been 'extra hydrating' this whole time!?
  • + 12
 I bet one up USA is just so flattered by Saris and their take on their bike rack.
  • + 4
 As is North Shore Racks with the new crappy plastic Yakima version... guess the patent ran out? www.northshoreracks.com
  • + 1
 I’ve used my friend’s Northshore and the steel/welds far exceed anything I’ve seen from Yakima. However, with the sales channels and manufacturering expertise (cheaper prices) I imagine they will sell plenty to uninformed consumers.
  • + 1
 @islandforlife: If Yakima can deliver better customer service than NSR, I'm all for it. I had a purchasing nightmare from start to finish and beyond with NSR.
  • + 1
 edit: nvm
  • + 1
 @me2menow: No link needed, just scroll up.
  • + 1
 @pdxkid: That's a shame. I got my NSR shipped to Australia with about three emails.
  • + 11
 All y’all still hanging on to your 2004 Big Hits will be stoked about that 24” minion
  • + 2
 Haha had that exact thought. Sold my big hit a few years ago sadly.
  • + 8
 Front tire on backwards there bud.
  • + 8
 Hate getting rubber marks on my trails.
  • + 2
 Handy for a mid ride game of squash though
  • + 3
 Do those Saris bike racks fit modern-length bikes in large sizes?
ie those with 1250mm+ wheelbase

(because Thule ones don't)
  • + 1
 Want to know as well
  • + 1
 Considering that's at least a 19.5 slash with a wheelbase of about 1210mm and has some more room on the rack it should be fine I reckon
  • + 1
 @felimocl: My Thule fits 50in, 1270mm. Unless you're on a 29" DH bike that's at least a size L or XL you're probably fine.
  • + 1
 @felimocl: That's a Remedy.
  • + 2
 The advancer!?!? That is amazing. We need a button to move our glasss 1/2” away from our face. Innovation is great but wow.
  • + 1
 The Prizm lens works great on the trail, the advancer works great too but then so does just moving the glasses forward a 1/4" or pulling them off shaking the shit out of them and putting them back on.
  • + 3
 I find my glasses are more than capable of advancing all on their own. Do they have one that walks itself back up my nose automatically? Cause I'd buy that
  • + 1
 I feel a little dumber just reading about "The Advancer".
Will the ad say, "My glasses used to fog but now with The Advancer(tm) , that's no longer an issue!!"
FML
Just get some Ryders and be done with it.
  • + 1
 If your classes are foggin',you know you're laggin'.
  • + 4
 I'll take those 510s! Looks like NSR and 1Up have some close competition
  • + 0
 24 spokes?! Mountain bike wheels should have 32....always. The minimal extra weight (50 grams or so) is totally offset by the added security that the extra load dispersal provides.

I'm sure these wheels are adequately strong, but if a stick, rock, dropped chain (or whatever) weakens/breaks a spoke, it'll be waaaaay out of true and marginally rideable (if at all).

Break one of 32 spokes 20 miles from the car? Get the broken ends out of the way and finish your ride-maybe even send a drop or two.

On a road bike, low spoke counts make at least some sense-aerodynamics are the principal cause of drag at higher speed. On a mountain bike, the air is "dirty" from the fat, knobby tires on wheels and speeds are lower. The decision to go for 28 or fewer spokes per wheel on MTB wheels is purely driven by marketing hype and (inaccurate) consumer perception. Lower spoke count wheels apparently look faster, or more premium or something.

Good thing I know how to lace my own....
  • + 6
 Thats true for soft alu rims, but a stiff carbon wheel could almost still roll with no spokes at all. Nice useless rant!
  • + 1
 @mollow: Yeah, I've broken spokes on my 28h light bike rims and did just fine the rest of the day at the park
  • + 1
 @half-man-half-scab: pfff, i broke a spoke on 28h ex471 and it stayed fairly true. took me a ride or 2 to realize what's that cling-ting sound from behind, wheel was rolling just fine (not in a park tho) #truestorybro #properrimdoesntcareaboutspokecount
  • + 1
 That Yakira rack is really hanging the bike on the fork's stanchions? Do they also offer a solution for greasing disc brakes?
  • + 1
 No, its cradling the for crown, similar style to how northshore racks have done now for many successful years just a slightly different design of cradle.
  • + 1
 Not the stanchions - the crowns, just like a North Shore rack.
  • + 3
 Five Ten gets a little worse each year after the Adidas takeover.
  • + 1
 I see a lot of bikes testing their warranties here soon after bouncing off the roads. I wonder if the bike manufacturers are going to start requiring proper racks LMAO.
  • + 4
 Shoes....
  • + 1
 ...for bowling.
  • + 3
 Someone at Saris loved their 1up rack.... www.1up-usa.com
  • + 1
 Haha yep!
  • + 3
 when you have a ride at 2 but pickup soccer at 3
  • + 1
 Buying those Five Tens! Not for riding though, don’t want to get made fun of...
  • + 1
 Hope the green bike owner mounts the rest of his bike not backwards #tirefail
  • + 1
 ha that's the first thing I noticed too
  • + 1
 I came here to look at photos of Bryn Atkinsons snake paintjob bike. I am fairly disappointed
  • + 1
 Yakima blew it on that backwards DHF.
  • + 1
 Think I'll try those Five10s as my next shoe
  • + 1
 What sold ya? I bet it's the no rubber marks feature!
  • + 1
 They really need to demo those hanging racks with a XXL Nicolai.

Post a Comment



