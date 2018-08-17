Tech Randoms: New Racks, Bars, Shades, & Shoes - Crankworx Whistler 2018

The future is kids and there are more grom shredders now than ever before. Maxxis have been making the DHF in a 24" size for a while now, but we'll soon see a new 24" DHR II. (not pictured here) The future is kids and there are more grom shredders now than ever before. Maxxis have been making the DHF in a 24" size for a while now, but we'll soon see a new 24" DHR II. (not pictured here)

Oakley had their new Field Jacket glasses with Prism lenses on display. The glasses feature what they call "the advancer" - a mechanism riders can engage when their glasses start to fog up on climbs to push them away from the face and allow more air to circulate.

Yakima is bringing their Hangover rack to market in the first quarter of 2019. The rack will be available as a four or six bike set-up. It has two height settings so it can accommodate low and high clearance vehicles, has built-in loops to aid with locking bikes, integrated bottle openers, and tilts to allow access to the rear of the vehicle. It will sell for $549/ $699 USD four/six bike, respectively.

FSA's new Gradient bar comes in a 20mm or 30mm rise, is 800mm wide, and has a 8-deg backsweep with a 5-deg upsweep. The bar is only being made in a 31.8mm clamp diameter and is designed to be really stout in the middle with an amount of compliance built into the ends to smooth out the trail. Pricing is not yet available, but weights are 220g for the 20mm rise and 230g for the 30mm.

Saris had their new MTR (Modular Tray Rack) on display. The rack will be available for a 1 1/4" or 2" receiver and in 1 and 2 bike versions with the option to add 1 or 2 additional trays on. The rack is all aluminum. Trays swivel to allow access to the bikes further in the rear and for folding the rack up when bikes aren't in transport. There's no exact availability date or pricing as of yet but Saris say that it's a 2019 product.

Five Ten's new Sleuth Deluxe is a collab with parent brand Adidas. The shoe has elements of a classic sport cut Adidas shoe, but it's built to be ready to ride. There's a non-marking Stealth rubber sole, reinforced toe box, and fully synthetic tongue. The shoe has a wider heel for stability along with reflective accents for safety.