Randoms - IAA Mobility 2021

Simplon

Austrian company Simplon Bikes was one of the few companies that showed new 2022 models without a motor. Kudos. The Rapcon with 29" wheels and HPMC Hot Melt Carbon frame is available with either a 150/150mm or 170/165mm travel setup. The Rapcon comes in four frame sizes, S, M, L and XL. The 150mm version has a head angle of 65 degrees and a super steep seat angle of 79 degrees (the 165mm version takes a degree off of both).

Another company that's added a down tube compartment to their list of features, and that's a good thing. Just flip the lever and it's off.

The 150mm travel all-mountain-oriented version of the Rapcon.

The new Cirex SL features the same geometry as their Cirex (100mm or a down-country version with 116mm travel option) but saves another 200g of weight due to the use of an even lighter carbon mix. I wasn't able to get info on how much that comes to, but a reasonable estimate would be that their lightest build option should get you to a weight below 11kg for total weight.

iXS

Yeah, you know you want it. There's going to be a limited edition package with Pit Vipers in the same design as iXS' Trigger AM helmet (or is it the other way round?). Only 500 will be up for grabs worldwide, so you better get your order in quickly.

Most of iXS' clothing is made from recycled PET fibers. Organic cotton with a hint of stretch elastane is their latest eco-minded approach. The Carve Digger Hooded Jersey was designed for riders in mind that also like to spend time trail building. A built-in neck warmer and hood that fits under helmets will also come in handy on colder riding days.

This one is so new, they didn't even have a sample with them. The Flow Light Knee & Elbow Guards use a tubular lightweight design that wears like a base layer. The Xmatter protective foam is removable from the moisture wicking, breathable and anti-bacterial material. Shown here is the elbow version.

New green color option for protective gear. From left to right: Flow Windbreaker lightweight wind protection, Carb AW all-weather jacket and Carb Zero insultated jacket (for the really cold and wet days).

iXS' Tech Tee is one of their bestsellers, so they added them to the women's lineup as well. The colors span over both the men's and women's category. The Flow XTG pants are a lightweight, stretch crossover product.

Muc-Off

In 2019, Muc-Off set the goal to reduce 30 tons of plastic within their production by 2023. By July 2021 they already managed to eliminate 94 tons, setting a new target of 200 tons by 2023. Their brand-new Punk Powder is the next step in achieving that goal.

Just mix the Punk Powder granulate with water and you get a 100 percent comparable formula to the original mixture. The sachets are made from paper and they used food coloring as ink, so you can just throw the empty packet onto your compost. You can use the original Bike Cleaner plastic bottle or invest in the aluminum Bottle for Life for refills.

If you can't keep your bike running smoothly with this assortment, nothing can. The corona-inspired disinfectant line.

8-bit heaven.

SRAM

There weren't any products from SRAM that we haven't seen yet, so they stuffed their booth with some exquisite pro rider's bikes. Here's Yolanda Neff's Trek Supercaliber Factory Racing Olympic-winning ride.

If it gets the job done …

Maybe to avoid battery mixups? RockShox SID SL Ultimate and SRAM Level Ultimate brakes on there.

Vali Höll's Trek Session, straight from the Lenzerheide World Cup.

Of course she's running the new thicker discs.

25% progression setup for Vali. Ummmm ...

Isabeau Courdurier's Lapierre Spicy.

No way to forget your start times this way. Size S frame with coil shock hidden underneath the protective cover. She was seen running a version with lockout option for her shock at some races.

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark RC from the Games.

Some marker magic. It says there is a RockShox Nude shock in there. We can't confirm this, I guess.

Nino of course is running TwinLoc. Hey Levy, I touched Nino's bike …

Cratoni

I doubt that you could pack in any more features into a helmet. Cratoni's Madroc Pro comes with a removable chin guard (push buttons on the side to release the catch), a communication unit, two Bluetooth speakers and wind protected microphone. A walkie talkie-like function lets you communicate with a second unit within a range of 500m. You can also connect the helmet with your phone and accept phone calls. Battery charge lasts for about 15 hours. There's also an integrated crash sensor in the Madroc Pro. You can set various emergency contacts in an app who get notified in case of a crash. It fulfills the ASTM F1952-15 norm and only weighs 680g.

You can open the chin strap simply by pulling on the strap. Available in S/M or M/L, also in black matt for €399.95.

Canyon

Nothing brand new from Canyon at the moment, but since Fabio Wibmer has been on the injured list for quite a while now, he won't be missing his bike anytime soon.

Signature SQlabs bars. Can't wait to huck that thing to flat.

Deuter

New for 2022 from Deuter is the large 25 + 5l Rotsoord commuter backpack. It's using Deuter's Airstripes carrying system for a comfortable and secure fit, with multiple organizing pockets. Plenty of mountain bike specific packs to choose from.

Evoc

Again, not a mountain bike specific product (but they might or might not be working on something in the future), the Commute A.I.R. Pro 18 from Evoc is your airbag in a backpack to be used in an urban environment. A Liteshield Plus back protector is also integrated. The system inflates within 0.2 seconds. The sensor is sitting in the front strap. By closing the Fidlock Snap Buckle, the system is activated. When you're not on your bike you shouldn't forget to deactivate it, as running up and downstairs might cause similar forces as crashing. That should be interesting.

You can fold the airbag back into the shoulder straps after activation. The air cartridge is replaceable and recyclable.

Bonus Oddity

I found this while roaming the more car specific halls. It's the Royal Bees indoor trainer. I assume you could put a riser bar on there …

Once known as IAA, the International Automobile Exhibition (or Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung in German), added the word 'Mobility' to its title, and there were bikes and all other sorts of transportation concepts on the ground.