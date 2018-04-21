Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
PINKBIKE TECH
Randoms: Ibis' Dropper Post Drop-Bar Bike, a Tiny Foot Pump & More - Sea Otter 2018
Apr 21, 2018
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The AXIS modular hip pack from San Francisco based Mission Workshop.
The pack has a subtle camo print...
...And attaches to their bags as well.
KMC has a new 12-speed chain.
Baby blue for matchy matchy.
They also have a new missing link.
The Ibis Ripmo 29er comes in a nice stealth black and olive drab.
Designer Roxy Lo showing off her favourite lines on the Ripmo.
29er wheels from Ibis. The Ripmo fits up to a 2.6" tire.
This custom painted Ibis Hakka MX has a dropper post, for maximum freeroading.
Compatible with 700c or 650b/27.5"
Disc brake compatible, 142mm through axle rear.
New Black Label wheels from Reynolds with a 34mm ID. $2,099 and a lifetime warranty.
Their ultra high end wheelset uses Sapim CX Ray bladed spokes
Reynolds collaborated with Industry Nine for their straight pull hubs.
This Specialized Stumpjumper '74 branded ride was attracting a lot of attention.
Retro vibes.
Stompump Tire Inflator - it's a mini foot pump made out of super nice materials.
Fits right into your frame. They are looking into making an integrated bottle cage for the system.
Just stomp to inflate.
The Stomppump can pump up road, MTB, CX or gravel tires, and they claim it's super fast.
Mentions:
@kmcchain
@ibiscycles
@ReynoldsCycling
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
116515 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
75083 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
61140 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
58438 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
53405 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
49662 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
45756 views
Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup? [UPDATE: Maybe Not]
40144 views
14 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
kit-nz
(2 hours ago)
I want to hate the Stomppump, but it's just so damn cute!
[Reply]
+ 1
vitality
(1 hours ago)
Id like to have one for my fatbike, but its little bit pricy.
[Reply]
+ 3
cunning-linguist
(2 hours ago)
That ‘02 looks nicely prepped! Miss mine already and I only sold it two weeks ago!!! Awesome cars.
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(55 mins ago)
I remember ed somone
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(55 mins ago)
Had one of those
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(54 mins ago)
It's kewl
[Reply]
+ 2
Cefn
(2 hours ago)
They claim it's super fast. It looks super fast compared to getting your pet gerbil with asthma to blow through a straw..
[Reply]
+ 2
vitality
(1 hours ago)
Interest what going to happened if BMW rebrand S..-wörks bike
[Reply]
+ 1
Stumpy2
(1 mins ago)
You may want to look again. It still has its BMW badges on it. It’s no different to anyone putting sponsor names on their race car.
[Reply]
+ 2
denomerdano
(2 hours ago)
Finally a $400 fanny fit for my butt..
[Reply]
+ 1
dirch
(9 mins ago)
That Ibis Hakka looks tidy. Just missing some flat bars..
[Reply]
+ 1
Alexhoward91
(1 hours ago)
When is the kmc chain due for retail?
[Reply]
+ 2
GumptionZA
(2 hours ago)
stomppump stumppumper
[Reply]
+ 1
shedfire
(4 hours ago)
Podium
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034868
Mobile Version of Website
14 Comments
Post a Comment