PINKBIKE TECH

Randoms: Ibis' Dropper Post Drop-Bar Bike, a Tiny Foot Pump & More - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
Sea Otter 2018
The AXIS modular hip pack from San Francisco based Mission Workshop.

Sea Otter 2018
The pack has a subtle camo print...
Sea Otter 2018
...And attaches to their bags as well.

Sea Otter 2018
KMC has a new 12-speed chain.

Sea Otter 2018
Baby blue for matchy matchy.
Sea Otter 2018
They also have a new missing link.

Sea Otter 2018
The Ibis Ripmo 29er comes in a nice stealth black and olive drab.

Sea Otter 2018
Designer Roxy Lo showing off her favourite lines on the Ripmo.

Sea Otter 2018
Sea Otter 2018
29er wheels from Ibis. The Ripmo fits up to a 2.6" tire.

Sea Otter 2018
This custom painted Ibis Hakka MX has a dropper post, for maximum freeroading.

Sea Otter 2018
Compatible with 700c or 650b/27.5"
Sea Otter 2018
Disc brake compatible, 142mm through axle rear.

Sea Otter 2018
New Black Label wheels from Reynolds with a 34mm ID. $2,099 and a lifetime warranty.

Sea Otter 2018
Their ultra high end wheelset uses Sapim CX Ray bladed spokes
Sea Otter 2018
Reynolds collaborated with Industry Nine for their straight pull hubs.

Stumpjumper car. Sea Otter 2018.
This Specialized Stumpjumper '74 branded ride was attracting a lot of attention.

Stumpjumper rally car. Sea Otter 2018.
Retro vibes.

Stomp Pump. Sea Otter 2018.
Stompump Tire Inflator - it's a mini foot pump made out of super nice materials.
Stomp Pump. Sea Otter 2018.
Fits right into your frame. They are looking into making an integrated bottle cage for the system.

Stomp Pump. Sea Otter 2018.
Just stomp to inflate.
Stomp Pump. Sea Otter 2018.
The Stomppump can pump up road, MTB, CX or gravel tires, and they claim it's super fast.

Mentions: @kmcchain @ibiscycles @ReynoldsCycling


Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
116515 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
75083 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
61140 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
58438 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
53405 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
49662 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
45756 views
Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup? [UPDATE: Maybe Not]
40144 views

14 Comments

  • + 4
 I want to hate the Stomppump, but it's just so damn cute!
  • + 1
 Id like to have one for my fatbike, but its little bit pricy.
  • + 3
 That ‘02 looks nicely prepped! Miss mine already and I only sold it two weeks ago!!! Awesome cars.
  • + 1
 I remember ed somone
  • + 1
 Had one of those
  • + 1
 It's kewl
  • + 2
 They claim it's super fast. It looks super fast compared to getting your pet gerbil with asthma to blow through a straw..
  • + 2
 Interest what going to happened if BMW rebrand S..-wörks bike
  • + 1
 You may want to look again. It still has its BMW badges on it. It’s no different to anyone putting sponsor names on their race car.
  • + 2
 Finally a $400 fanny fit for my butt..
  • + 1
 That Ibis Hakka looks tidy. Just missing some flat bars..
  • + 1
 When is the kmc chain due for retail?
  • + 2
 stomppump stumppumper
  • + 1
 Podium

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034868
Mobile Version of Website