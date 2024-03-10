Randoms II - Sedona MTB Festival 2024

Blue skies and perfect weather continued to be the theme for this year's Sedona MTB festival, and participants were making the most of it as they explored Sedona's technical trails. The riding here is pretty unique - even the downhills sometimes feel like they're going uphill, but it's a very entertaining challenge trying to find flow and not smack pedals. During the breaks from riding, there was no shortage of new product to check out, including a sneak peek at an updated Transition Spur and a crash sensor in Smith's helmets.
