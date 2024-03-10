Randoms II - Sedona MTB Festival 2024

A familiar looking helmet, soon to be available with a crash sensor.

That larger-than-usual retention dial houses a crash sensor made by Aleck, a similar concept to the Angi sensor used by Specialized. The sensor is paired with a user's phone, and if an impact occurs a countdown timer appears on the app. If no action is taken before the end of the countdown a pre-determined list of contacts is alerted with the rider's location.

A version of each of Smith's helmet models will be available with the sensor; it'll add $20 to the MSRP compared to the non-Aleck equipped versions.

Privateer were showing off the new 141 and 161 models. The humped top tube still doesn't do it for me, but I appreciate the big bearings and external cable routing.

Big bearings, and a flip chip for running a 29" or 27.5" rear wheel. The chainstay length is adjustable too.

Privateer's DJ101 dirt jumper.

That hump.

Pearl Izumi's Summit Barrier jacket is even brighter in real life. It's windproof, with a PFC-free DWR coating to keep light precipitation at bay.

More cowbell.

Rocky Mountain had the recently released Instinct available for demo, allowing riders to see how the 140mm bike handled Sedona's chunky trails.

We reviewed Gulo Composites' XC wheelset a few years ago, and were impressed by the weight and ride quality. The wheels use triaxially braided carbon fiber spokes that are made in-house in Brevard, North Carolina.

Gulo's GME30 wheels have a 30mm internal width rim and weighs just 1455 grams - that's a very light weight for a trail / enduro wheelset.

A purple Canfield Yelli Screamy waiting for a hardtail-curious rider to take it for a spin.

This is Frankie. He's super friendly, and likes riding down steep trails in his owner Elliot's pack. (See, I don't hate all dogs.)

Notice anything different about this Transition Spur? That's right, it now has a UDH swingarm that allows it to run SRAM Transmission. There are new colors, too - the white option shown, or purple.

The bunnyhop contest drew a crowd, with the eventual winner clearing 40". He received a sweet jean vest for his efforts.

Here's the crystal content you were all hoping for.