Randoms II - Sedona MTB Festival 2024

Mar 10, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  

photo

Blue skies and perfect weather continued to be the theme for this year's Sedona MTB festival, and participants were making the most of it as they explored Sedona's technical trails. The riding here is pretty unique - even the downhills sometimes feel like they're going uphill, but it's a very entertaining challenge trying to find flow and not smack pedals. During the breaks from riding, there was no shortage of new product to check out, including a sneak peek at an updated Transition Spur and a crash sensor in Smith's helmets.

photo
A familiar looking helmet, soon to be available with a crash sensor.

photo
That larger-than-usual retention dial houses a crash sensor made by Aleck, a similar concept to the Angi sensor used by Specialized. The sensor is paired with a user's phone, and if an impact occurs a countdown timer appears on the app. If no action is taken before the end of the countdown a pre-determined list of contacts is alerted with the rider's location.

photo
A version of each of Smith's helmet models will be available with the sensor; it'll add $20 to the MSRP compared to the non-Aleck equipped versions.

photo
Privateer were showing off the new 141 and 161 models. The humped top tube still doesn't do it for me, but I appreciate the big bearings and external cable routing.

photo
Big bearings, and a flip chip for running a 29" or 27.5" rear wheel.
photo
The chainstay length is adjustable too.

photo
Privateer's DJ101 dirt jumper.

photo
That hump.

photo
Pearl Izumi's Summit Barrier jacket is even brighter in real life. It's windproof, with a PFC-free DWR coating to keep light precipitation at bay.

photo
More cowbell.

photo
Rocky Mountain had the recently released Instinct available for demo, allowing riders to see how the 140mm bike handled Sedona's chunky trails.

photo
We reviewed Gulo Composites' XC wheelset a few years ago, and were impressed by the weight and ride quality. The wheels use triaxially braided carbon fiber spokes that are made in-house in Brevard, North Carolina.

photo
Gulo's GME30 wheels have a 30mm internal width rim and weighs just 1455 grams - that's a very light weight for a trail / enduro wheelset.

photo
A purple Canfield Yelli Screamy waiting for a hardtail-curious rider to take it for a spin.

photo
This is Frankie. He's super friendly, and likes riding down steep trails in his owner Elliot's pack. (See, I don't hate all dogs.)

photo
Notice anything different about this Transition Spur? That's right, it now has a UDH swingarm that allows it to run SRAM Transmission. There are new colors, too - the white option shown, or purple.

photo

photo
The bunnyhop contest drew a crowd, with the eventual winner clearing 40". He received a sweet jean vest for his efforts.

photo
Here's the crystal content you were all hoping for.

photo
Mike Levy looks a little different these days.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Sedona Mtb Festival 2024


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,713 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame
51692 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
48087 views
Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
44795 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
43976 views
Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
42326 views
Fezzari Bicycles Rebrands to 'Ari’ & Announces New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB
39577 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
35994 views
Deviate Cycles Seeks Crowdfunding Investment
35484 views

22 Comments
  • 11 7
 Who the **** hates dogs?!!
That’s the kind of thing you keep between you and your support group.
  • 30 1
 I dunno, plenty of dog owners are happy to tell you how much they hate cats, but in all the time I've been riding I've never had a cat try to bite me.
  • 1 0
 @commental: my own cats bites me all the time cause he doesn’t like how I’m petting him. Cats are monsters.
  • 2 0
 @commental: cats are evil, they come looking for pats and scratches and then 5 seconds later they've mauled your arm and face.
  • 3 0
 @commental: I've also never been cut off by a cat during a ride. Yet, I have been by dogs. . . and tourists. . . and children.
  • 3 0
 Out here in Bend there is a big trend of getting a “trail dog” and not putting in the work to train them. A friend of mine had a knee taken out that needed repaired, my wife’s been bitten twice, and my toddler knocked down once. For that, my wife hates dogs, and I don’t trust any of them I see.
  • 1 1
 @flipfantasia: ... and cats are not fun. Have you ever seen a trail cat following a mountain biker?
Pumas and cougars do so, but for some other reasons....
  • 1 0
 @intensemack10: maybe try petting differently? Haha
  • 1 1
 Hard to trust people who don’t like dogs. It’s like they’re hiding something and they’re afraid the dog is going to find out.

Being afraid of dogs is different. That can be worked through, and it’s SO worth it. All the snuggles await.
  • 1 0
 @Blownoutrides: Personally I couldn't care less if you trust me or not and I've got nothing to hide.
  • 3 0
 That top photo looks like Acme country. Nothing new from them?
  • 5 0
 They’ve got some prototype anvils, but it’s still top secret stuff.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: UDH compatible?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: yikes
  • 1 0
 Alright, stop what you're doin' 'cause I'm about to ruin The image and the style that you're used to I look funny, but yo, I'm making money...do the Humpty hump!
  • 1 0
 If you’re not going to be doing any climbing on a dirt jumper, angle the saddle with the top tube. Looks gash like that.
  • 1 0
 I like big bearings and I cannot lie. You other riders can't deny.
  • 1 0
 No Privateer, just no. Dump the hump.
  • 1 0
 Bartle Dew
  • 3 2
 Mike Levy
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.304832
Mobile Version of Website