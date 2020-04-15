Randoms: It's All In The Details - Pond Beaver 2020

• Lowers your bottle ~1.1 inches
• Fits most standard bottles
• Made to secure a bottle without marking it up
• Made in Durango, Colorado, USA
• Available in both 304 stainless tubing & 3-2.5 titanium tubing
• 48g (stainless) or 28g (titanium)
• More info at kingcage.com
• One-piece integrated bolt & top cap
• CNC machined from 7075 aluminum
• Uses a 5mm hex key (max 5nm)
• Compatible with standard star nuts and ENVE's compression plug; not compatible with some expanding star nuts
• Available in Black, Red, Gold, Green
• Weight: ~5g
• Designed in UK, made in Poland
• Price: $19.95 USD
• More info at absoluteblack.cc
• Made of super-tough stamped aluminum fasteners and 3/4" stretch polyurethane
• The shape of the prong is designed to hold the strap in place until tension is applied
• Length shown on the strap (in inches only)
• Arrows embossed onto strap ends indicate how the strap properly threads
• The metal buckle is sheathed in polyurethane to prevent scratching
• The buckle prong holds the strap in place for pre-fitting and chaining straps together
• Color-coded by length
• 18″ - Black, adjustable from 6.5″ to 15″
• 25" - Gray, adjustable from 6.5″ to 22″
• 32" - Orange, adjustable from 6.5″ to 29″
• Limited lifetime warranty
• Price: $19 USD - 18", $21 USD - 25", $25 USD - 32"
• More info at giantloopmoto.com
• Stores two bar-end tire plugs safely inside your bar, loaded and ready to use
• One side is for 1.5mm plugs and the other for 3.5mm plugs
• Fits in most MTB and road bars, as well as most Shimano and SRAM cranks (15–20mm holes)
• Spare strips available, but aftermarket ones work too
• Weight: 13g for the 3.5mm side and 11g for the 1.5mm side
• Price: $25 USD, 19.99€
• More info at effettomariposa.eu
