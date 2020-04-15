Randoms: It's All In The Details - Pond Beaver 2020

Effetto Mariposa is known for their torque wrenches, but they've got a growing selection of tire sealants and other bike-related stuff. Their Tappabuco (Italian for "stopgap" or literally "hole plugger") tire plugs are similar to a bunch of other bar-end plugs on the market, but it's a nice touch that they've done two sizes of fork/plug.



Theoretically, that'll avoid needing to employ my patented keep-jamming-more-plugs-in-there-with-increasing-levels-of-panic approach. Realistically it's just nice to have a backup for when I mess it up the first time.



Yes, it's similar to other kits out there, but some of the other kits aren't ready-to-go like this one and require unthreading and fettling, or they have just one size and a reamer in the other side—this one does away with the reamer that nobody ever actually uses when plugging a tire. Hmm, I wonder why I keep having to jam more tire plugs in there. Depending on the market you're in, it's also cheaper than the alternatives.



The Tappabuco fits in most road and MTB bars, as well as the inside of most SRAM and Shimano cranks. Gotta keep those extra 13g nice and low for cornering, bro.