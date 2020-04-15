Randoms: It's All In The Details - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 15, 2020
by Brian Park  
Lowering Cage (right) vs the standard one (left).

King Cage's Bottle Lowering Cage

• Lowers your bottle ~1.1 inches
• Fits most standard bottles
• Made to secure a bottle without marking it up
• Made in Durango, Colorado, USA
• Available in both 304 stainless tubing & 3-2.5 titanium tubing
• 48g (stainless) or 28g (titanium)
• More info at kingcage.com

bigquotesKing Cages have long been the standard in understated, high-end cages. They're made in the USA, and their classic shape just works. They may not be as easy to get bottles into as side loaders on bikes where it's a tight fit, but in my experience, they hold a bottle very well.

Their new Bottle Lowering Cage (I don't think there's a marketing guy over there) does just that, moving the mounts up and the bottle down by just over an inch. That might give you more room for a full-sized bottle in your frame, and theoretically, it'll also lower your center of gravity. Either way, it's a really nice little detail.





AbsoluteBLACK's Integrated Top Cap

• One-piece integrated bolt & top cap
• CNC machined from 7075 aluminum
• Uses a 5mm hex key (max 5nm)
• Compatible with standard star nuts and ENVE's compression plug; not compatible with some expanding star nuts
• Available in Black, Red, Gold, Green
• Weight: ~5g
• Designed in UK, made in Poland
• Price: $19.95 USD
• More info at absoluteblack.cc

bigquotesThis one isn't all that new, but they made a slight change to this very simple, very neat piece a little while ago. The weight weenies will be devastated to hear that it's gained ~1.7g, weighing in at a truly weighty 5g. On the other hand, it's added some cool looking ridges now, which everyone knows makes you faster.

Joking aside, this slick little top-cap and bolt simplifies things at your cockpit if you don't keep a SWAT or EDC tool in your steerer.





Giant Loop's Pronghorn Strap

• Made of super-tough stamped aluminum fasteners and 3/4" stretch polyurethane
• The shape of the prong is designed to hold the strap in place until tension is applied
• Length shown on the strap (in inches only)
• Arrows embossed onto strap ends indicate how the strap properly threads
• The metal buckle is sheathed in polyurethane to prevent scratching
• The buckle prong holds the strap in place for pre-fitting and chaining straps together
• Color-coded by length
• 18″ - Black, adjustable from 6.5″ to 15″
• 25" - Gray, adjustable from 6.5″ to 22″
• 32" - Orange, adjustable from 6.5″ to 29″
• Limited lifetime warranty
• Price: $19 USD - 18", $21 USD - 25", $25 USD - 32"
• More info at giantloopmoto.com

bigquotesThere are plenty of ski straps out there for holding stuff on your bike, from Voile to OneUp and a boatload of others. Oregon-based moto luggage specialists Giant Loop have been looking at making more bike-friendly stuff over the years, and it's nice to see them throw their hat in the ring with the Pronghorn strap.

The details look very nice. The aluminum buckles seem solid and are sheathed to avoid scratching my paint while I'm not paying attention.

Yep, they're 3x the price of a Voile original ski strap, but there are some nice refinements here. My biggest nitpick is that I want them all available in black.





Effetto Mariposa's Tappabuco Tire Plugs

• Stores two bar-end tire plugs safely inside your bar, loaded and ready to use
• One side is for 1.5mm plugs and the other for 3.5mm plugs
• Fits in most MTB and road bars, as well as most Shimano and SRAM cranks (15–20mm holes)
• Spare strips available, but aftermarket ones work too
• Weight: 13g for the 3.5mm side and 11g for the 1.5mm side
• Price: $25 USD, 19.99€
• More info at effettomariposa.eu


bigquotesEffetto Mariposa is known for their torque wrenches, but they've got a growing selection of tire sealants and other bike-related stuff. Their Tappabuco (Italian for "stopgap" or literally "hole plugger") tire plugs are similar to a bunch of other bar-end plugs on the market, but it's a nice touch that they've done two sizes of fork/plug.

Theoretically, that'll avoid needing to employ my patented keep-jamming-more-plugs-in-there-with-increasing-levels-of-panic approach. Realistically it's just nice to have a backup for when I mess it up the first time.

Yes, it's similar to other kits out there, but some of the other kits aren't ready-to-go like this one and require unthreading and fettling, or they have just one size and a reamer in the other side—this one does away with the reamer that nobody ever actually uses when plugging a tire. Hmm, I wonder why I keep having to jam more tire plugs in there. Depending on the market you're in, it's also cheaper than the alternatives.

The Tappabuco fits in most road and MTB bars, as well as the inside of most SRAM and Shimano cranks. Gotta keep those extra 13g nice and low for cornering, bro.




19 Comments

  • 6 1
 You can also stick tyre plugs, energy gels, bratwurst whatever you need in the volume space part if your fork. Loads of room in there. Plus as you ride and use it up you have the added benefit of your fork spring rate coming more and more linear Smile
  • 2 0
 as a german Im really pleased to now this storage trick for my Bratwurst. Thank you very much.
  • 6 0
 upon further investigation those cages actually aren't that expensive. Stainless cage is pretty hot actually
  • 3 0
 One piece head set cap? Few companies already tried this gimmick..
Such poor engineering.

If I want to go light, I'll go with Extralite HyperCap. Half the weight, proper preload and does not break.


King ti cage and your bottles will not fall off.
  • 3 0
 They should sell it with a screw extractor kit so you can remove the thread stuck in your star nut when it breaks
  • 1 0
 Are you even a real weight weenie if you don't over-torque your stem bolts and just take the topcap and star nut out?
  • 5 1
 Bar end tire plugs are absolutely brilliant... now if only I could get the rest of my tools, snacks, and water in there too I wouldn’t need a backpack...
  • 2 1
 Agreed! I want that!
  • 5 1
 I heard that you can use energy gels as tire sealant and just slurp some out when needed
  • 2 0
 Just get a little trailer for your bike, problem solved! Check out Thule stuff
  • 1 0
 if you get that loop and a waterbottle cage you probably can ditch the backpack
  • 2 0
 My experience with a similar concept was that over time the plugs got damaged rendering them dysfunctional. These look a more durable so they may be fine.
Also I’m a hack on a bike so it’s entirely possible that others don’t destroy bike parts like I do
  • 1 0
 sahmurai.com - Been out in a few variations for a while.
  • 2 0
 The top cap thing is weird to me , like when it starts to tension up the headset isn't it going to start binding on the top of the stem ?? like isn't that exactly why conventional ones are sperate , cause your top cap stops as it takes up tension and then the bolt will still rotate a bit.
  • 3 1
 The sheer number of backpacks you could buy for all the crap that people invest in not wearing one. I would even keep my Evoc on my back if it was empty. I'm not a professional EWS racer.
  • 3 0
 Opinions are different ... I used to ride with backpacks, but they never felt good when jumping/changing direction quickly. I tried riding without one and it made a world of a difference Smile never gonna go back. Also, less sweating ;-)
  • 1 0
 I don't get how they can charge so much for straps. I have been using ones from lee valley for my lights and batteries, etc , and they have work excellent a fraction of the cost.
www.leevalley.com/en-ca/shop/home/storage/ties/58669-wrap-n-strap
  • 3 1
 Those bar-end tire plugs are a stroke of genius. Great application. 1-piece top cap though, that's for dentists with torque wrenches.
  • 1 0
 AB topcap, ridged for your pleasure.

Post a Comment



