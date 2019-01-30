The Randoms - Jungle Show 2019

"Please don't judge the north of England by Macclesfield,"
was the warning our Instagram memelord Aidan passed on before we battled through the show to Burgtec HQ.
Well, Aidan, you needn't have worried.
In a former mill in the Cheshire market town, Burgtec's crew of four cleared out their warehouse, invited along Santa Cruz's UK distro Jungle and Fox Head Clothing and welcomed us in to one of the most chill shows we've been to in years. Here's a look at some random products from the day.
Fox
Fox are gearing up to simplify their range into three columns - Defend
for aggressive riding, Ranger
for all-round, affordable performance, and FlexAir
for lightweight breathable kit. The products will largely remain the same but the recategorization should make it easier to work out what's designed for what.
We also saw an update of their DH race pant. In a recent group test
, we commented that there was no abrasion resistant materials in the product; well, it looks like Fox were a step ahead of us as there are kevlar knee patches in the new model.
Fox have designed this neat Transition Duffle for transporting riding apparel, helmets, shoes, and gear. It has a 45 litre volume and can be filled from either end—here's the clever bit, the bottom of the bag is waterproof (and comes with an integrated changing mat) and is separated from the top of the bag. The dividing piece of fabric is large enough to reach both ends of the bag so you can the bag with dry stuff for the start of the trip then gradually fill up from the bottom as you get kit dirty.
Burgtec
Burgtec's long-standing Penthouse pedal series has been on board for World Cup wins from both Sam Blenkinsop and Brook Macdonald, and now sits in its fourth iteration. But with prices starting from £100, it's far from the cheapest flat pedal. To remedy this, Burgtec have produced a composite pedal that offers the same platform in a more affordable guise. The new pedal will be available in early March at £39.99.
3 Comments
Post a Comment