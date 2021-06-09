Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021

After a wet and wild World Champs last year, Leogang plays host to the first downhill World Cup of the year. It's always an exciting day as it's the first opportunity we get to see the new bikes and gear everyone will be riding in the 2021 season. The Pinkbike photographers have been for a lap of the pits to see what's fresh:
No information at this point, we only spotted them on Greg Minnaar's bike today.
Some more details of the new RockShox offerings.
Pirelli look to be pushing more into the gravity side of mountain biking with the Rogue Racing Team running their prototype tires.
Collecting big data at SCOTT.
Braking are big in the moto world are well renowned for their motocross discs but this is the first time we've spotted their Incas brakes on the World Cup scene.
