Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021

Jun 9, 2021
by Ross Bell  
After a wet and wild World Champs last year, Leogang plays host to the first downhill World Cup of the year. It's always an exciting day as it's the first opportunity we get to see the new bikes and gear everyone will be riding in the 2021 season. The Pinkbike photographers have been for a lap of the pits to see what's fresh:

Back in beautiful Leogang, Austria

A sea of Kashima in the Fox pits

After a very very long offseason, everyone wants a rebuild
What's inside your damper shaft?

Aaron Gwin's latest Intense prototype race machine.

Similar at first glance to the bike he piloted here last year for Worlds, but there are in fact some significant alterations to the design.
Prototype Gwin-fluenced Kendas front and rear.

More shots of what we assume to be the new Saint mech.


No information at this point, we only spotted them on Greg Minnaar's bike today.

Prototype Suntour shock

Still rumored to be the strongest brakes in the world... but good luck finding a pair to buy right now.

Reece Wilson has also made the jump to flat pedals.

Some more details of the new RockShox offerings.

Lots of bikes running the O-Chain these days.

Mick Hannah's new NS Bikes Fuzz 29.

TRP decided to 3D print some covers for their brakes to keep mud out, a step up from the usual beer can mods we usually see here.
Aaron Gwin giving some different levers a go this week.

The pursuit of rainbow stripes is always on riders minds, even at a World Cup.

Neko Mulally wins the award for most unique way to add your name to your bike.

Pirelli look to be pushing more into the gravity side of mountain biking with the Rogue Racing Team running their prototype tires.

There are no details available at the moment but we did get a good look at the tread pattern.

Lucky number 13 for Finn Iles with a slick new paint job on his Demo.
A raw linkage on Finn Iles' Specialized Demo.

Hopefully Brendan Fairclough will be death gripping this weekend.

Dean isn't the only one seeking some extra individuality a face mask can't hide.
After getting a splinter in his hand at Schladming, Brendan opted for a bit of home surgery and paid the price with a concerning infection that he hopes won't spoil the week ahead.

Marshy is back on the circuit and working in the Scott pits.

Collecting big data at SCOTT.

Prototype ENVE wheels in the Commencal pits. Notice the external spoke nipples v. the current M9.

Never not fine-tuning suspension at the World Cup level.

3D printed mudguards for TRP calipers.
John Hall assisted the development of these mudguards the idea for which have been around the World Cup a while, first crafted by Sam Hill's mechanic, Jacy, out of pieces of Monster can.

Reece Wilson has a fresh World Champ's paint job.


Simple but effective.
The Trek DH boys are also now on Title components.

The new Norco downhill bike is still off-limits for now but it is sporting a new paint job.


Braking are big in the moto world are well renowned for their motocross discs but this is the first time we've spotted their Incas brakes on the World Cup scene.

The Production Privée is definitely an interesting sight.
Details of the rear shock hole coming through the top tube on the Production Privée.

Tahnee Seagrave's Canyon Sender for the weekend ahead.

Cut spikes or full mud spikes will be the question on everyone's mind come tomorrow.

Will we see more heavily greased up chains this week?
Good old fashion pilsner flavoured grease.

Fresh rotors complete the brake overhaul and the difference is very obvious.

Brook MacDonald's mechanic, Benoit, bolts his new carbon Summum together at the MS pit.
A new creation from Slicy - customisable number plates developed with Benoit's input.

A full teardown means everything comes apart and cleaned right down to the hubs.

Another peek at the new Blackbox air shock.
The SRAM fork tower is back. Needless to say they were already drowning in services by the afternoon.
The SRAM fork tower is back. Needless to say, they were already drowning in services by the afternoon.

New bearings for the Intense Factory boys.

Fresh shocks await their steeds at the Atherton pit.

George Brannigans prototype Propain Rage.


A new valve innovation out of E13 to assist easy disassembly and topping up of tubeless sealant at the IFR pits.

Finn Iles stoked to get the new season underway in Austrian mud.
Tahnee Seagrave happy to be back to full strength coming into the new season.

George Brannigan relieved to see a little less carnage out on the hill than last time for Worlds 2020.
Fantastic to see some fast faces who couldn't make an appearance for 2020.

Thunderstorms rolled in by day's end putting a big damper on any chance of sun for the next little while.


