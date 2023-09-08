Tech Randoms: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 8, 2023
by Nick Bentley  

photo
Randoms
Les Gets Downhill World Cup
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley

the new GT force seems to be growing in popularity with the priviteers.
The new GT Fury seems to be growing in popularity with the privateers.

a full re-build for this weeks privateer project rider
A full re-build for this week's Privateer Project rider

this is a a bearing that used to live in Roger viara GT
This is a bearing that used to live in Roger Vieira's GT

mm fresh air
Mmm, fresh air.

although the sram team where going though every boxxer on the truck and geting them back in to top shape as this is the last round for the europen truck this year
The SRAM team were going through every Boxxer on the truck and getting them back into top shape as this is the last round for the European truck this year

apparently this boxxer belongs to Chris
Apparently this Boxxer belongs to Chris

a fresh lower service is a quick job
A fresh lower service is a quick job
just another set of boxers getting a service.

The privateer life working on the side of the road round the back of your van.
The privateer life, working on the side of the road round the back of your van.

a quick break refit
A quick brake refit

the last fox forty waiting for pick up.
The last Fox 40 waiting for pick up

a fresh rebuild for this fox X2
A fresh rebuild for this Fox X2
looks to be running plenty of volume spacers to

not quite sure whats going on here
Spoonman, come together with your hands.

some fresh Schwalbe rubber in the Gravity School Racing by SR Suntour pits.
Some fresh Schwalbe rubber in the Gravity School Racing by SR Suntour pits.

mmm shadow foam tool boxes are always pleasing irellivent of there size
Shadow Foam tool boxes are always pleasing, irrelevant of their size.

full strip down clean and rebuild at Commencal muc off
Full strip down, clean and rebuild at Commencal Muc Off

the privateers where just all over the place this weekend with mini campervan pits popping up all over the place
The privateers were all over the place this weekend with mini campervan pits popping up left, right and center.

a quick tune-up of the Zip wheels.
A quick wheel tune up.

the lapierre Zip collective run blank Santa Cruz V10s at the world cup.
The Lapierre Zipp Collective run blank Santa Cruz V10s at the World Cup

some stunning paint jobs in the S-Gen pits do you like your Demo in pink
Some stunning paint jobs in the S-Gen pits. Do you like your Demo in pink?

or in purple
or in purple?

everyone loves doing wheel builds in the morning
Everyone loves doing wheel builds in the morning

hmm that s an interesting brake
The ever-present and still unreleased SRAM brake caliper.

super delux coils for the forbiden team
Super Deluxe coils for the Forbidden team

mmmm Kashima
even some funky purple loweres
Even some funky purple lowers

last minute gear check for transition
Last-minute gear check for Transition.

the gambler always looks good even with out a rear wheel
The Gambler always looks good, even without a rear wheel.

fresh discs for the boys in scott
Fresh discs for the boys in Scott.

American Privateer Evan Medcalf won the privateer lottery this weekend with a pit opposite the gonderla
American Privateer Evan Medcalf won the privateer lottery this weekend with a pit opposite the gondola.

his I9 wheels where getting a bit of love before finals.
These Industry Nine wheels were getting a bit of love before finals.

Trek Factory Racing had a guest in the house Sacha Earnest was getting the factory team experience this weekend.
Trek Factory Racing had a guest in the house. Sacha Earnest was getting the factory team experience this weekend

some fresh Pirelli rubber for her to.
Some fresh Pirelli rubber for her too

The Sram truck has a new toy a coil dino just to check everything is spot on before it gets bolted on.
The SRAM truck has a new toy: a coil dyno, just to check everything is spot on before it gets bolted on

a very quick full rebuild on this superdeluxe coil before junior finals
A very quick full rebuild on this Super Deluxe coil before junior finals.

a quick gear tune up for Mykala partons bike
A quick gear tune up for Mikayla Parton's bike.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
Mandownmedia avatar

Member since Nov 28, 2019
235 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
107246 views
First Ride: 2024 Trek Slash
66503 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash & Scott Ransom
58445 views
Tested: Do Short Cranks Work For Tall Riders?
51728 views
Review: Scor 2030 - The Trail Bike You Didn't Know You Wanted
47905 views
Review: 2023 Orbea Oiz M-Pro - Don't Call it Downcountry
42400 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
36870 views
Qualifying Results Decide Final Standings as Junior Racing Cancelled at the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
32790 views

16 Comments
  • 11 1
 I bet those fox techs are really good at freshening up those X2s.
  • 11 2
 the new sram caliper just looks dated
  • 2 0
 easier / cheaper to produce a split caliper for prototyping, be interesting to see if the final released version is a monoblock...
  • 3 0
 Split calipers tend to be stiffer when built to mtb dimensions. Hopefully they stick with the split layout. And christ, if anything should stick to the function-over-form mantra, brakes definitely should...
  • 7 0
 More privateer content please. These Gal’s/guy’s are absolute heroes.
  • 1 0
 Lapierre racing on blank V10? ummm. Ok. Is there a super secret prototype they're running away from races?
  • 1 1
 "Super Deluxe coils for the Forbidden team"

Really should be saying "Vivid Coils for the Forbidden team". Put the proper name on those, SRAM!
  • 2 0
 Thumb up for the Soundgarden reference
  • 1 0
 Commencal/mucoff has no reason to rush that job
  • 2 0
 Spoonman!
  • 1 0
 feel the rhythm with yo handdddzz
  • 1 0
 Looks like Medcalf shows that having proper pits really does matter.
  • 7 7
 That’s a Fury, not a Force.
  • 5 0
 Fixed.
  • 1 3
 Downvote frenzy for nothing, as often.
  • 2 2
 yeah the new Force (fury) looks rad! lol. wrong name of bike pb.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.037563
Mobile Version of Website