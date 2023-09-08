Watch
Tech Randoms: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
Sep 8, 2023
by
Nick Bentley
16 Comments
Randoms
Les Gets Downhill World Cup
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley
The new GT Fury seems to be growing in popularity with the privateers.
A full re-build for this week's Privateer Project rider
This is a bearing that used to live in Roger Vieira's GT
Mmm, fresh air.
The SRAM team were going through every Boxxer on the truck and getting them back into top shape as this is the last round for the European truck this year
Apparently this Boxxer belongs to Chris
A fresh lower service is a quick job
The privateer life, working on the side of the road round the back of your van.
A quick brake refit
The last Fox 40 waiting for pick up
A fresh rebuild for this Fox X2
Spoonman, come together with your hands.
Some fresh Schwalbe rubber in the Gravity School Racing by SR Suntour pits.
Shadow Foam tool boxes are always pleasing, irrelevant of their size.
Full strip down, clean and rebuild at Commencal Muc Off
The privateers were all over the place this weekend with mini campervan pits popping up left, right and center.
A quick wheel tune up.
The Lapierre Zipp Collective run blank Santa Cruz V10s at the World Cup
Some stunning paint jobs in the S-Gen pits. Do you like your Demo in pink?
or in purple?
Everyone loves doing wheel builds in the morning
The ever-present and still unreleased SRAM brake caliper.
Super Deluxe coils for the Forbidden team
Even some funky purple lowers
Last-minute gear check for Transition.
The Gambler always looks good, even without a rear wheel.
Fresh discs for the boys in Scott.
American Privateer Evan Medcalf won the privateer lottery this weekend with a pit opposite the gondola.
These Industry Nine wheels were getting a bit of love before finals.
Trek Factory Racing had a guest in the house. Sacha Earnest was getting the factory team experience this weekend
Some fresh Pirelli rubber for her too
The SRAM truck has a new toy: a coil dyno, just to check everything is spot on before it gets bolted on
A very quick full rebuild on this Super Deluxe coil before junior finals.
A quick gear tune up for Mikayla Parton's bike.
Reviews and Tech
Randoms
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
Mandownmedia
Member since Nov 28, 2019
235 articles
16 Comments
Score
Time
11
1
Ramvet78
(1 hours ago)
I bet those fox techs are really good at freshening up those X2s.
[Reply]
11
2
mior
Mod
(1 hours ago)
the new sram caliper just looks dated
[Reply]
2
0
Katbox
(1 hours ago)
easier / cheaper to produce a split caliper for prototyping, be interesting to see if the final released version is a monoblock...
[Reply]
3
0
gabriel-mission9
(25 mins ago)
Split calipers tend to be stiffer when built to mtb dimensions. Hopefully they stick with the split layout. And christ, if anything should stick to the function-over-form mantra, brakes definitely should...
[Reply]
7
0
losidan
(1 hours ago)
More privateer content please. These Gal’s/guy’s are absolute heroes.
[Reply]
1
0
Evo6
(50 mins ago)
Lapierre racing on blank V10? ummm. Ok. Is there a super secret prototype they're running away from races?
[Reply]
1
1
justinfoil
(26 mins ago)
"Super Deluxe coils for the Forbidden team"
Really should be saying "Vivid Coils for the Forbidden team". Put the proper name on those, SRAM!
[Reply]
2
0
flowisforpussies
(21 mins ago)
Thumb up for the Soundgarden reference
[Reply]
1
0
truenorthsimon
(1 hours ago)
Commencal/mucoff has no reason to rush that job
[Reply]
2
0
VtVolk
(1 hours ago)
Spoonman!
[Reply]
1
0
rocky-x
(14 mins ago)
feel the rhythm with yo handdddzz
[Reply]
1
0
Roost66
(25 mins ago)
Looks like Medcalf shows that having proper pits really does matter.
[Reply]
7
7
Ghostifari
(1 hours ago)
That’s a Fury, not a Force.
[Reply]
5
0
mikekazimer
Mod
(1 hours ago)
Fixed.
[Reply]
1
3
danstonQ
(53 mins ago)
Downvote frenzy for nothing, as often.
[Reply]
2
2
NorthEasternDownhiller
(1 hours ago)
yeah the new Force (fury) looks rad! lol. wrong name of bike pb.
[Reply]
Really should be saying "Vivid Coils for the Forbidden team". Put the proper name on those, SRAM!