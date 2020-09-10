Randoms: Modular Pedals, Lightweight Sunglasses, Miniature Bottles, & More - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 10, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Across the Pond Beaver 2020


Giant Romero Trail / Enduro Saddle

Giant's new Romero SL saddle ($109.99 CDN) has been designed with trail and enduro riders in mind. It has stainless steel rails, a nylon/glass fiber composite base that's said to increase the flexibility of the saddle, and flexible sides for inner leg comfort. Speaking of those sides, they also have a smooth padding that covers them to reduce abrasion and the chances of the saddle getting caught on your shorts.

The Romero SL has a down-sloping nose and uses Giant's Rebound foam for comfort and shock absorption in addition to free-flow particles in the padding of the saddle. It weighs 245 grams.




Fidlock Bottle

Fidlock has a new 450 ml (15.22 fl oz) Twist bottle ($41.99 USD) that uses their magnetic-mechanical bottle mounting system. It's now made of a softer material to make it easier to squeeze and has a new bottle cap with an optional dirt cover. It's dishwasher safe, uses BPA-free polypropylene and Fidlock says there is "no frame too small for this bottle."


Elite Sterzo Smart Steering Plate

When training indoors, any gadget that makes your workout less mind-numbing is appreciated. Elite's new Sterzo Smart ($109.99 USD) allows you to steer for courses on Zwift, which is something that Zwift will be expanding on going into 2021. Look for the “Steering Enabled” icon at the bottom-right while you are on Zwift to see which courses are available for steering.

The Elite electronic steering plate, with its raised support and rotating pivot, connects to Zwift wirelessly and you can rotate your handlebars up to 34° on each side as you move it to the left and right. The unit works with tires up to 2.2" (56mm) and is powered by AAA batteries.

Light and Motion

You can choose your light body color, your accent color and your front ring color for Light and Motion's Vis 1000 and the company's team in Marina, California will build it up for you for just $99.99 USD.




FSA

FSA has a new MicroSpline freehub body for FSA Hubs ($59.99 USD) and a flashy Team Stem ($149.99 USD) in Oil Slick. The stem is aluminum with chromoly bolts, has a 35mm handlebar clamp and weighs 157 grams. It has a +6° rise and comes in 40 and 50mm.


Camelbak Chase 8 Vest
The Chase 8 Vest ($125 USD) is a larger version of the minimalist Chase Vest, but still a lightweight pack, weighing just 420 grams (15 ounces) without a reservoir. With the 2-liter reservoir it weighs 630 grams (22 ounces) and features six liters of stow options for gear, phone, and fuel.

To hold your water, the pack uses a Crux reservoir with a Quicklink which allows you to disconnect the reservoir from the hose to fill it up more easily. The pack has secure zip pockets in addition to easily accessible ones at the front for easy access, mesh organization pockets to keep your CO2 and tools handy, a large secured pocket, and a stretch overflow pocket.

The harness uses the same Dual Adjustable Sternum Straps as the smaller Chase pack and the same 3D vent mesh fabric to allow for more air flow. It comes in Black or Gunmetal.

Camelbak Chase Protector Vest

The Chase Protector Vest ($200 USD) also uses the 2-liter Crux reservoir with Quicklink, the Dual Adjustable Sternum Straps with mesh harness and has 6L of cleverly organized storage, but the design also includes CE level 2 center back impact protection.

In line with the theme of added protection, there's also an exterior armor and helmet carry, safety whistle on the top buckle, and reflectivity.

Fairdale x Taj Montercycle 21oz & Vanquish 24oz Waterbottles

Fairdale's custom Specialized water bottles now with a fun Taj Mihelich cartoon on them!




Modular pedals from Squidworx

Squidworx's Modular pedals ($159.95 CDN) are made of aluminum and nylon and have been designed so you can easily and cheaply replace damaged or worn parts. The Whistler company also allows you to choose the colour for the body of the pedal and the base cage, and choose from four different pin options before checking out.

There are 14 stainless steel pins per side that thread into aluminum inserts and the pins can be accessed and removed from both sides. The fully sealed internals comprise of an oversized bushing and double bearing design.

100% Hypercraft Sunglasses

100% weaves carbon fiber into the nylon of the frame on their Hypercraft sunglasses ($175 USD) to create a super lightweight 23 gram frame. The rimless shield is manufactured in France and laser cut with holes for ventilation at both the top and the bottom.

A hydrophobic and oleophobic lens treatment helps repel water, dirt, and oil and there is also a scratch-resistant lens coating. The Hypercraft is available with a contrast-defining HiPER lens and photochromic lens, sold separately. Pictured in Matte Stone Grey with a Coral Lens, the Hypercraft comes with a hard case, microfiber cleaning bag, a clear replacement lens, and a spare nosepiece. It is available in four colours.


G-Form E-Line Knee Guards
G-Form's E-Line Knee Guard ($109.99 USD) are designed for e-bike, enduro and downhill rides with pads that are flexible as you ride and harden on impact. A hard shell gives protection and the ability to slide on hard surfaces while the Armortex Kevlar blend material that covers the pads helps fight abrasion.

There are adjustable hook and loop fit-straps at the top and bottom for customizing the fit, flatlock stitching to reduce skin irritation, and a mesh back for breathability. The Knee Guards come in sizes S, M, L, and XL and there is also an E-Line Elbow Guard available for $99.99 USD.






23 Comments

  • 8 0
 That stem needs a Canfield Balance limited edition to go with it.
  • 3 0
 @sarahmoore any idea how the camelbacks handled going over rough stuff and jumps? curious if the extra strappage keeps it better in place...
  • 3 0
 I haven't ridden with the 6L pack yet, but the mesh 2-strap harness was awesome on the smaller version of the Chase Vest with 2.5L capacity. I rode with it every day during BC Bike Race and on some longer trail rides since. It barely feels like you're wearing a pack at all and I like the storage pockets at the front.
  • 2 0
 the chase bag one of the best hydration solutions I've used and I've tried all the things. stays put, jumps, rough stuff, whatever
  • 1 0
 I ride with a trail running vest very often (done it with a few manufactures) and it's WAY better in terms of staying in place. Since when you're running you have more constant up and down movement and the momentum penalty of it swaying around is more when running, running vests are further ahead of load management than a traditional backpack.

Also another advantage for super hot rides with a trail running vest is being able to half freeze the flexible bottles that sit on your chest and you get a much better cooling sensation than a back bladder filled with ice (or do both for those really hot days!).
  • 2 0
 Still can't believe that pad companies haven't really made any good lightweight trail/enduro pads that you can remove without taking your shoes off. 7idp tried one set of removable pads, but it didn't quite make the cut.
  • 1 0
 Maybe because lightweight trail kneepads are designed to be worn both up and down? I've worn my Raceface Indy's on 4 hr rides without any discomfort in the middle of summer.
  • 1 0
 @kkse: Of course, they are to be worn the entire ride. I ride with them the entire time, but they are still a pain in the rear to remove. I have tried so many lightweight kneepads (too many) and still annoyance to get them off especially when wearing pants.
  • 2 0
 check out Ion's K Traze Amp
  • 1 0
 There is two (well three) problems that you're running into with being able to take off a knee pad without taking off shoes. 1. Adjustability/ securing 2. Material bulk/ flex 3. Cost

Pads have to have a decent amount of adjustability to fit different body types, but the more adjustability you have the more bulk, weight, and stiffness you're adding. Also you're trying to secure something to an area of the body that has A LOT of flexion and a lot of compounding curvature that is changing (flexing the knee + your muscles expanding and contracting). Trying to fit something compounding curvature is hard enough let alone make sure it doesn't move in a crash. Now you could theoretically add something like BOA to try to get over that but it doesn't deal with flexing that well and also would make pads WAY expensive. OR you could go the low tech way of basically putting knee pads on like a corset with lots of little eyelets and a shoe lace. But no one is going to enjoy that user experience of taking 10 minutes to just put on your knee pads just to avoid removing your shoes.
  • 2 0
 I genuinely question who would spend $150 on an FSA stem when there are better and better looking less expensive options from Thomson, Deity, i9, Chromemag, Burgtec, Renthal, etc. You better really like that oil slick looks.
  • 1 0
 I agree. Add syntax megaforce to your list. Extremely light with 5mm ti bolts all around that are rated up to 8nm.
  • 1 0
 Got that bottle for the lid for my dub bottlemount so it wouldnt get japped up... unfortunately that very cap has a hole pointing right in the direction of the tire so the cap does not keep it from getting mucky at all...well designed folks
  • 3 0
 Been running the squidworks pedals most of this season and they are awesome!
  • 2 0
 It's a cool concept. I wonder if they plan to offer different thicknesses to create more/less concave
  • 1 0
 @chacou: They do have plans for other platforms. But you can also make them more/less concave by adjusting the pins.
  • 1 0
 I'll wait for the spongebob pedals
  • 1 0
 That zwift steering plate is silly. Sitting perfectly upright and steering without leaning will feel terrible. In a worst case you will learn bad cornering technique, unless you ride a tricycle...
  • 2 0
 Stationary riding doesn't feel like outdoor riding, whatever you do. The point of Zwift is to make it like a video game so it isn't as boring, not to make it like riding outdoors.
  • 3 0
 Is the company name not “Have you seen my Fidlock?”?
  • 3 0
 Everyone shut up..... there are Taj water bottles.
  • 1 0
 Why would i pay 42 usd for a water bottle? lol
  • 3 3
 camelback to uswe can i copy your homework?

oh noooo e-moped protection

Post a Comment



