Randoms: Modular Pedals, Lightweight Sunglasses, Miniature Bottles, & More - Across the Pond Beaver

G-Form E-Line Knee Guards

Giant's new Romero SL saddle ($109.99 CDN) has been designed with trail and enduro riders in mind. It has stainless steel rails, a nylon/glass fiber composite base that's said to increase the flexibility of the saddle, and flexible sides for inner leg comfort. Speaking of those sides, they also have a smooth padding that covers them to reduce abrasion and the chances of the saddle getting caught on your shorts.The Romero SL has a down-sloping nose and uses Giant's Rebound foam for comfort and shock absorption in addition to free-flow particles in the padding of the saddle. It weighs 245 grams.Fidlock has a new 450 ml (15.22 fl oz) Twist bottle ($41.99 USD) that uses their magnetic-mechanical bottle mounting system. It's now made of a softer material to make it easier to squeeze and has a new bottle cap with an optional dirt cover. It's dishwasher safe, uses BPA-free polypropylene and Fidlock says there is "no frame too small for this bottle."When training indoors, any gadget that makes your workout less mind-numbing is appreciated. Elite's new Sterzo Smart ($109.99 USD) allows you to steer for courses on Zwift, which is something that Zwift will be expanding on going into 2021. Look for the “Steering Enabled” icon at the bottom-right while you are on Zwift to see which courses are available for steering.The Elite electronic steering plate, with its raised support and rotating pivot, connects to Zwift wirelessly and you can rotate your handlebars up to 34° on each side as you move it to the left and right. The unit works with tires up to 2.2" (56mm) and is powered by AAA batteries.You can choose your light body color, your accent color and your front ring color for Light and Motion's Vis 1000 and the company's team in Marina, California will build it up for you for just $99.99 USD.FSA has a new MicroSpline freehub body for FSA Hubs ($59.99 USD) and a flashy Team Stem ($149.99 USD) in Oil Slick. The stem is aluminum with chromoly bolts, has a 35mm handlebar clamp and weighs 157 grams. It has a +6° rise and comes in 40 and 50mm.The Chase 8 Vest ($125 USD) is a larger version of the minimalist Chase Vest, but still a lightweight pack, weighing just 420 grams (15 ounces) without a reservoir. With the 2-liter reservoir it weighs 630 grams (22 ounces) and features six liters of stow options for gear, phone, and fuel.To hold your water, the pack uses a Crux reservoir with a Quicklink which allows you to disconnect the reservoir from the hose to fill it up more easily. The pack has secure zip pockets in addition to easily accessible ones at the front for easy access, mesh organization pockets to keep your CO2 and tools handy, a large secured pocket, and a stretch overflow pocket.The harness uses the same Dual Adjustable Sternum Straps as the smaller Chase pack and the same 3D vent mesh fabric to allow for more air flow. It comes in Black or Gunmetal.The Chase Protector Vest ($200 USD) also uses the 2-liter Crux reservoir with Quicklink, the Dual Adjustable Sternum Straps with mesh harness and has 6L of cleverly organized storage, but the design also includes CE level 2 center back impact protection.In line with the theme of added protection, there's also an exterior armor and helmet carry, safety whistle on the top buckle, and reflectivity.Fairdale's custom Specialized water bottles now with a fun Taj Mihelich cartoon on them!Squidworx's Modular pedals ($159.95 CDN) are made of aluminum and nylon and have been designed so you can easily and cheaply replace damaged or worn parts. The Whistler company also allows you to choose the colour for the body of the pedal and the base cage, and choose from four different pin options before checking out.There are 14 stainless steel pins per side that thread into aluminum inserts and the pins can be accessed and removed from both sides. The fully sealed internals comprise of an oversized bushing and double bearing design.100% weaves carbon fiber into the nylon of the frame on their Hypercraft sunglasses ($175 USD) to create a super lightweight 23 gram frame. The rimless shield is manufactured in France and laser cut with holes for ventilation at both the top and the bottom.A hydrophobic and oleophobic lens treatment helps repel water, dirt, and oil and there is also a scratch-resistant lens coating. The Hypercraft is available with a contrast-defining HiPER lens and photochromic lens, sold separately. Pictured in Matte Stone Grey with a Coral Lens, the Hypercraft comes with a hard case, microfiber cleaning bag, a clear replacement lens, and a spare nosepiece. It is available in four colours.G-Form's E-Line Knee Guard ($109.99 USD) are designed for e-bike, enduro and downhill rides with pads that are flexible as you ride and harden on impact. A hard shell gives protection and the ability to slide on hard surfaces while the Armortex Kevlar blend material that covers the pads helps fight abrasion.There are adjustable hook and loop fit-straps at the top and bottom for customizing the fit, flatlock stitching to reduce skin irritation, and a mesh back for breathability. The Knee Guards come in sizes S, M, L, and XL and there is also an E-Line Elbow Guard available for $99.99 USD.