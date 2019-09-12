Randoms - NEC Cycle Show 2019

Ride Concepts' Sliders -
These are designed for pre and post-ride antics before you put your proper riding shoes on. They aren’t just a throwaway product, though, and come fitted with RC’s softest 4.0 DST compound sole. The big question is: Socks or no socks?
There are men’s, women’s, and children’s options available, and they cost $60USD.Hope XC Stems -
Hope had a new XC stem on display in the NEC that comes with 0° rise in 70 and 90mm lengths. Like most Hope products, they are machined from 2014 T6 aluminium and with the usual rainbow of anodized colors available. The claimed weight is 124-grams for a 70mm stem with a titanium bolt upgrade kit.Retro Bikes’ Classics Collection -
They had a collection of some special bikes on display at the NEC. Here are a couple of highlights, including Fast Eddie’s Alpine Star T-Bike Prototype. This is a full-suspension prototype from 1993-1994 that preceded the Apline Stars T44. Built by Bill Stevenson in Olympia, Washington, this was based on the T-bike, hence the small size.
The Carbolite prototype was built in the mid-90s, and there are thought to be less than five of these ever made. Not much is known about them, but they are rumoured to have been built by the same F1 company that sponsored Olympian mountain biker, Deb Murrell.Atherton Bikes downhill prototype 8.0 -
In what feels like the world's longest game of Spot the Difference, Atherton Bikes had another prototype on display at the Renthal stand. This one was number 8 and was being used by Rachel before she snapped her achilles in Les Gets, France. She's up at Hardline this weekend but certainly won't be needing this as she'll be taking a turn in the commentary booth alongside Rob Warner.Shotgun Saddles -
Hoping to be the first step in turning little nippers into full-time rippers, the Shotgun Saddle mounts on your toptube so you can take your kids along for a ride. There's even a micro-set of handlebars for them to grip onto. It's available now for £199.99.Kinesis Ebike
- Kinesis have launched their first-ever mountain bike with a frame that’s designed to be the British hardtail lover’s ebike. The Rise uses a Fazua all-in-one motor and battery that all sits in the downtube for more of a traditional mountain bike look, and it can even be totally removed and replaced with a cover if you want a more traditional mountain bike ride.
The geometry is designed to ape the classic British hardtail, with a slack head angle and a long reach. It rolls on 29" wheels with 2.6" tyres that should give some cushion when you're heading through the chunder at full chat. The weight is a claimed 18.85kg with battery and motor installed, and 16kg without. It's available to preorder now for £3,500.
Kinesis also had their first foray into mountain bike wheel building on display with the Sector 9i set. These carbon wheels are made with Innegra, a fiber derived from polypropylene that apparently helps keep the wheels more compliant but also impact resistant.
They are available in 29" only for now, and the rims have a 29mm internal width, 35mm external width, and are 25mm deep. They weigh 1,700g for the full 29er wheelset and 428g for the rim. Prices are: £1100 (wheelset), £450 (rim only). More info here
.Calibre Line 10 Update -
Calibre have updated their popular Line 10 hardtail with a longe/slacker geometry upgrade, bolt-through axles, and 2.6” tyres. The bike now costs £850 with the GoOutdoors discount card.Mondraker's Longer Travel Options -
Mondraker had a couple of longer travel offerings on display for riders who want a bit more to play with than the standard bikes. At one end of the scale, you have the Mondraker Super Foxy RR that takes the 160mm front/150mm rear and grows it to a 170mm front and 160mm rear.
At the other end of the scale is Mondraker's new down-country offering, the F-Podium DC RR. This takes their cross-country race bike and swaps out the 100mm fork for one with 120mm. It's aimed at hitting choppier, more technical terrain than a thoroughbred racer.
18 Comments
Actually the best feature is the smiles it puts on my boys faces and the stories they tell me about the things they see while we’re out riding.
PS: Since I am sitting here with my foot in a cast after having torn the ligaments slipping off a pedal, I recommend to everybody to think twice before they go with any shoe on their flat pedal and then downhill. I could be a make or brake moment :-(
Post a Comment